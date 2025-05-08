Best ice makers for cocktails and summer parties

Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Keeping drinks cool for a crowd can be a logistical nightmare in barbecue season. But fear not: the best ice machines will ensure your guests are sipping cold beers and frosty G&Ts.

These American appliances are fairly new to the UK market, so there are few available. While it might sound slightly extravagant to get an ice maker just for the occasional summer garden party, as with many other handy kitchen gadgets, you’ll soon find plenty of uses for these cool appliances.

From daily soft drinks to cocktail evenings, an unlimited supply of clean, clear ice cubes can come in handy. If you like to serve seafood platters at dinner parties, meanwhile, you’ll have ice aplenty to keep oysters and prawns nice and fresh.

Ice machines are consistent and quick, producing batches of cubes in a few short minutes, rather than hours. They’re easy to operate – just fill the tank with water, choose your preferred ice size and let the machine work its magic, rapidly cooling water into perfect ice cubes.

Once you see how quick the process is, you might start to wonder how you ever got by without an ice machine. Scroll on for our pick of the best.

How we tested

Our reviewer tried each of these cool machines in their own home ( Alicia Miller )

All the ice makers in this feature were tested in the same kitchen, using regular tap water. We evaluated each machine on how quickly it made ice, the quality of the ice produced, how easy the machine was to use, and the overall design.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Alicia Miller is an award-winning travel and food writer who has tested everything from the best skillets to the best rice cookers for IndyBest. In her reviews, Alicia shares her honest opinions and will only recommend products she believes are worth your money.

The best ice machines for 2025 are: