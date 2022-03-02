While the new season is set to spring into action soon, the current dreary weather may have you pining for something that will add a little light to your days. Thankfully, there are few things that can’t be soothed by a hot drink.

Owing to the rise in high-quality kitchen appliances, bringing the café experience to your home couldn’t be easier – whether that’s thanks to an espresso machine, milk frother or just a top of the range kettle.

One such drink maker that has been causing a real stir of late is Hotel Chocolat’s velvetiser. And while the phrase “cult status” gets thrown around a lot, it’s hard to deny that this humble hot chocolate machine has achieved serious fame.

Essentially, the machine works by simultaneously whisking and warming milk and chocolate flakes or powder together to produce a rich and creamy hot chocolate that feels seriously fancy.

But owing to its luxurious nature, it doesn’t come cheap. Luckily though, the brand has slashed the price of the velvetiser (was £99.95, now £79.95, Hotelchocolat.com) by £20 in a rare deal on the appliance. To find out how to get the discount, and whether the velvetiser is worth the hype (spoiler, our reviewer thinks it is), here’s the lowdown on everything you need to know.

Hotel Chocolat velvetiser: Was £99.95, now £79.95, Hotelchocolat.com

Here at IndyBest, we’re all about bringing you our verdict of hyped-up products, so it should come as no surprise that we’ve tested Hotel Chocolat’s velvetiser. The brand is currently offering a £20 saving on the coveted device if you use the code “EASTER22” at checkout, but is it worth the splurge?

Well, it’s safe to say that our reviewer was suitably impressed. It’s easy to set up and use, with our writer noting that all you need to do is “add 100ml of milk (there’s a fill line on the inside, which roughly just covers the whisk), then follow the milk with one serving of hot chocolate powder or flakes, and turn it on”. According to them, it takes just two and a half minutes to make a “Willy Wonka worthy” cup of the good stuff.

If you’re wondering if you have to use Hotel Chocolat’s flakes (£13, Hotelchocolat.com) in the machine, our tester noted that while they do give a “rich-tasting” hot chocolate, you can use any powder, with Cadbury’s giving equally as impressive results.

The velvetiser creates “rich and frothy” hot chocolate and feels “really luxurious”. Your finished cup will have an even combination throughout, “without those little sticky powder bits at the bottom which you usually get”. So, if you’re looking to take things up a notch from your standard mix of milk and powder, this is how to do it.

Buy now

