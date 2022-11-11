Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

With the rising cost of living, this winter’s hottest commodity isn’t a pair of party shoes – it’s an air fryer. These energy-efficient and fast-cooking appliances not only help you save on your household bills, but they can also rustle up healthier meals in a fraction of the time.

The nifty machines can cost anywhere between £30 to £300 – with the more affordable models struggling to stay on shelves since regulator Ofgem predicted that typical energy bills could hit as much as £7,000 next year.

Those looking to pick up an air fryer cheaply this month are in luck, as budget-favourite Lidl has announced that its sell-out £49.99 silvercrest model will be available to buy again from this Sunday.

The catch? It’s in-store only – but with its 2.2l capacity, ability to grill, bake or fry and its less than £50 price tag, we think it’s worth the trip to your local supermarket.

Here’s everything you need to know about the bargain air fryer, including our favourite tried and tested models to buy online, if you prefer.

Read more:

Lidl silvercrest air fryer 2.2l: £49.99, Lidl.co.uk – available in store 13 November

(Lidl )

With grill, bake and fry functions, Lidl’s multi-use air fryer is complete with an LED touch-screen display and eight preset programs that are indicated by illuminated food symbols. The frying basket and pan have a non-stick coating and are dishwasher safe.

Helping to rustle up oil-free meals that are healthy and quick, the air fryer has an adjustable temperature between 80C and 200C and a usable volume of 2.2l.

Lidl claims that the air fryer runs, on average, at £55.91 per year, compared to gas and electric cookers which run at at £121.06 and £335.57 respectively. That therefore means you could potentially save hundreds on your household bills.

Available to buy in store from this Sunday (13 November), you’ll want to be quick heading down to your local supermarket as we predict another sell-out.

Available in store 13 November

If you can’t get down to a store or happen to miss out on Lidl’s bargain air fryer, there are more options in our tried and tested round-up.

Lakeland digital compact air fryer: £89.99, Lakeland.co.uk

(Lakeland)

Another more affordable option, our tester said Lakeland’s compact fryer is a “fantastic little machine for anyone with a smaller kitchen or those cooking for just one or two people.” They praised it as far smaller than most fryers and one of the quietest to operate.

“Its dinky footprint means you’ll only need to pull it out of the cupboard when it’s needed and it will save you heating a whole oven for every meal,” our tester said. The pre-sets include one for poultry, fresh fries or veg and frozen fries or veg, plus there’s a pause button, to stop cooking, so you can check progress or give food a shake.

Buy now

Tower xpress pro combo 200W 11l 10-in-1 digital air fryer: £150, Argos.co.uk

(Amazon)

“You’ll get way more than a new way of cooking chips with this machine, which is more like a table-top oven than an air fryer,” our reviewer said. Boasting a whopping 11l capacity, the appliance has 10 cooking functions, including grill, roast, toast, bake, grill and dehydrate. “We were especially impressed by the rotisserie function, which can be used to make juicy kebabs better than any takeaway or cook a small chicken in less than an hour,” our tester added.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on microwaves, and other household appliance offers, try the links below:

For more energy-saving appliances, we’ve rounded up the best microwaves and slow cookers