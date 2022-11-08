Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Judging by the sequined, feathered and walking-disco ball dresses lining shop hangers, party season has officially arrived – and Mango’s cult Gucci-inspired slingback heels are finally back in stock just in time for your first festive soiree.

Selling out twice since launching late-summer, the sparkly slingbacks have become ubiquitous among influencers and fashion heads alike, thanks to their designer look and pocket-friendly price.

Characterised by their pointed toe, kitten heel height (one of 2022’s best comeback trends) and slingback silhouette, the dainty shoes are finished in a luxe mesh fabric with glitter detailing.

Adding the final flourish to your party ensembles, the magic of Mango’s Nineties-style shoes lies in their versatility – we’ll be styling them with everything from straight leg jeans and sparkly mini dresses to silky slips and leather trousers.

But best of all, while Gucci’s slingback pump costs an eye-water £790, Mango’s high-street alternative will set you back just £59.99. Here’s everything you need to know about the designer-inspired dupe.

Mango glitter high-heeled shoes: £59.99, Mango.com

(Mango )

Back in stock in all sizes, Mango’s glitter high-heeled shoes boast a semi-transparent design with party-ready sparkly decorative appliques. With their 4cm kitten heel, you’ll not sacrifice any comfort on your night out, while the sleek slingback design keeps them securely on your feet (even after you have one too many negronis).

Elevating your Christmas party ensemble by adding a luxe Nineties-touch, the pumps lend themselves to baggy jeans, sparkly minis or slinky slips. For under £60, you’ll find no better shoe to totter around in this party season.

Buy now

Gucci women’s GG slingback pump: £790, Gucci.com

(Gucci )

Inspired by the shoe silhouettes of the Nintenies and early Noughties, Gucci’s crystal adorned slingbacks have graced the feet of everyone from Alexa Chung to Dakota Johnson. At £790, they’re quite the splurge – but if you’re looking for a party shoe to carry you through season-after-season, it may just be worth it.

Finished in black lace mesh with crystals forming GG motifs, the slingbacks are complete with a leather sole, low kitten heel and ankle buckle. Glamorous, versatile and (according to those lucky enough to own a pair) supremely comfortable, their “It” status is unrivalled.

Buy now

