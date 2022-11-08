The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Mango’s Gucci-inspired sparkly slingback heels are back in stock for party season
Costing £60, you’ll save £700 by picking up the high street alternative
Judging by the sequined, feathered and walking-disco ball dresses lining shop hangers, party season has officially arrived – and Mango’s cult Gucci-inspired slingback heels are finally back in stock just in time for your first festive soiree.
Selling out twice since launching late-summer, the sparkly slingbacks have become ubiquitous among influencers and fashion heads alike, thanks to their designer look and pocket-friendly price.
Characterised by their pointed toe, kitten heel height (one of 2022’s best comeback trends) and slingback silhouette, the dainty shoes are finished in a luxe mesh fabric with glitter detailing.
Adding the final flourish to your party ensembles, the magic of Mango’s Nineties-style shoes lies in their versatility – we’ll be styling them with everything from straight leg jeans and sparkly mini dresses to silky slips and leather trousers.
But best of all, while Gucci’s slingback pump costs an eye-water £790, Mango’s high-street alternative will set you back just £59.99. Here’s everything you need to know about the designer-inspired dupe.
Read more:
Mango glitter high-heeled shoes: £59.99, Mango.com
Back in stock in all sizes, Mango’s glitter high-heeled shoes boast a semi-transparent design with party-ready sparkly decorative appliques. With their 4cm kitten heel, you’ll not sacrifice any comfort on your night out, while the sleek slingback design keeps them securely on your feet (even after you have one too many negronis).
Elevating your Christmas party ensemble by adding a luxe Nineties-touch, the pumps lend themselves to baggy jeans, sparkly minis or slinky slips. For under £60, you’ll find no better shoe to totter around in this party season.
Gucci women’s GG slingback pump: £790, Gucci.com
Inspired by the shoe silhouettes of the Nintenies and early Noughties, Gucci’s crystal adorned slingbacks have graced the feet of everyone from Alexa Chung to Dakota Johnson. At £790, they’re quite the splurge – but if you’re looking for a party shoe to carry you through season-after-season, it may just be worth it.
Finished in black lace mesh with crystals forming GG motifs, the slingbacks are complete with a leather sole, low kitten heel and ankle buckle. Glamorous, versatile and (according to those lucky enough to own a pair) supremely comfortable, their “It” status is unrivalled.
Voucher codes
For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:
Looking for more shoe dupes? We’ve rounded up the best high street alternatives to Uggs’ sold-out ultra mini boot
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.