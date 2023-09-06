Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

However you like your coffee in the AM, if you’re eager to upgrade from instant, introducing a coffee machine to your kitchen armoury can help when it comes to producing better brews with just the touch of a button – but these kitchen appliances often don’t come cheap.

Depending on the model you want, and whether you’re looking for a bean-to-cup, espresso or a pod coffee machine for your kitchen, prices can really vary – but, luckily for those looking to buy an espresso pod coffee machine, there’s a deal on one of Nespresso’s that could elevate your morning brew for less.

Currently reduced at Amazon, where it’s now just shy of half price, you can buy the Nespresso vertuo next coffee machine – which is compatible with all Nespresso vertuo capsules – for just £79, whereas it would usually set you back no less than £150.

While this is a limited-time deal, here at IndyBest, we’re already looking ahead to the retailer’s next big Prime Day sale, which is set to take place in October. If the vertuo next isn’t the coffee machine for you, make sure to bookmark our Prime Day coffee machine deal guide ahead of the sale.

To help you decide whether to invest in this particular Amazon deal, here’s a rundown of the Nespresso vertuo next coffee machine.

Nespresso vertuo next: Was £150, now £79, Amazon.co.uk

(Nespresso)

A capsule coffee machine that is compatible with all Nespresso vertuo capsules, investing in the Nespresso next means you can choose from more than 30 different blends when making your morning brew, whether you prefer your coffee with different flavours or over ice.

Getting to work on your brew at a touch of a button, the vertuo next also boasts the ability to make your brew in your preferred size, with the options including an espresso size, double espresso, gran lungo, large mug and carafe. Meanwhile, you can ensure you stay in the loop when it comes to descaling and other updates, thanks to the option to pair the machine with your smartphone.

While we haven’t tested the next iteration of the vertuo, the Nespresso vertuo plus coffee machine (a similar model) landed a spot in our round-up of the best coffee machines, where our tester dubbed it the best for long coffees. “It’s incredibly easy to use”, our tester said, after the machine delivered their coffee in about 20 seconds. They found “the coffee produced was great for a pod machine – there was even a good amount of crema on top”.

