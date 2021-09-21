Black Friday might still be a couple of months away but there are already great deals to be had out there, including more than a third off Simba products until the end of the month.

Getting your bed right is an important job; you want to ensure it will give you the comfiest night’s sleep, and you don’t want to wake up feeling achy from an uncomfortable mattress, or hot and sweaty from the wrong bedding.

The Sleep Council says you should change your mattress every seven years, but navigating different websites trying to work out which looks best can be like finding a needle in a haystack.

Fortunately, Simba is here to make your dreams come true with its “Sleeptember” sale. The brand is offering up to 35 per cent off all products, including on shipping, when you spend more than £299.99 until midnight on Tuesday 28 September.

All Simba’s mattresses are designed and manufactured in the UK, with the brand claiming they are created based on data from 10 million sleepers. This process, it says, creates a mattress that works for every body type and sleep style; whether you choose the Simba hybrid, the Simba hybrid pro or the Simba hybrid luxe option.

The hybrid technology combines both springs and foam in every mattress, meaning you get ultimate comfort as standard, even with the most affordable model.

Simba also thinks carefully about its impact on the environment, making every mattress from 100 per cent recyclable materials, avoiding landfill by being refurbished or recycled. The excess foam is even used for things like carpet underlay and pet beds.

Tempted to upgrade your sleeping situation? Read on for the full discounts and our reviews of the Simba products on offer.

Simba hybrid mattress, king size: Was £999, now £649.35, Simbasleep.com

Simba says the inspiration behind the creation of the first Simba hybrid mattress – which combines the company’s patented titanium “aerocoil” springs and foam layers – was the pursuit of the perfect mattress: “It didn’t exist, so we invented it.”

Our tester said this mattress was particularly good for those who often wake up with aches and pains: “You’ll really notice the spinal support – and even if you’re practically hanging off the side of the bed, that doesn’t wane.

“The Simba hybrid mattress is one that gives an instant and cloud-like balance of comfort and support right up to the edges. I’d recommend it to medium-firmness fans, side and front sleepers, back pain sufferers, people who get hot at night and people whose bedrooms are difficult to reach. It’s definitely up there with our favourite hybrids.”

And in case you’re not totally sold, all Simba mattresses come with a 10-year guarantee and a 200-night trial to test it out (one of the longest trial periods on the market). A single starts from just £421 in the September sale.

Simba hybrid pro mattress, king size: Was £1,419, now £922.35, Simbasleep.com

If you fancy upgrading your Simba hybrid mattress for extra luxury, then consider the second-generation hybrid pro, which gives next-level comfort and enhanced temperature regulation.

It’s a bestseller and award winner for Simba, combining up to 5,000 titanium springs and a natural wool top.

It has two layers of aerocoil springs, high definition pure foam with edge support, and a super soft breathable sleep surface. And like all Simba mattresses, you don’t need to flip it – just rotate it 180 degrees once a month for the first three months and then every three to six months after that.

It also scores more highly on eco-credentials, being fully recyclable and not using the toxic flame retardant TCPP or phosphates, parabens or biocides, which many mattresses do. Although these are safe for humans, they can be damaging for the environment. Simba’s foam is “CertiPur certified” which means it is free of heavy metals and dyes.

Simba hybrid luxe mattress, king size: Was £1,909, now £1,240.85, Simbasleep.com

The high-end option – the Simba hybrid luxe mattress – brings together 10 layers of sleep indulgence (measuring 31cm deep) to create the brand’s most advanced product ever.

It combines three tiers (two upper and one base level) of 6,000 titanium springs to create comfort and airflow through the mattress as well as a soft bamboo wool top to control moisture levels and maintain a good temperature while you’re sleeping.

Our tester said this design really lived up to its promises on hot summer nights: “Even when the mercury rose past 30C, we woke up sweat-free, proving that any preconceived thoughts of foam mattresses being dense and non-breathable are firmly in the past, thanks to innovative design.”

The bed also helped in reducing movement when sharing with a fidgeter: “To our great pleasure, when either of us turns, the other barely notices, and to our utter delight, nearly all movement is absorbed by the mattress’s many layers.”

The tester said the only problem with the Simba hybrid luxe mattress is “you’ll likely never want to leave home and sleep anywhere else”. “It is the most expensive mattress of its kind from the brand, but we also have the least disrupted night’s sleep we’d had in a while, and what price can you put on that?”

A single is currently £759.85, while the super king comes in at £1,377.35 (usually £2,119). Every size comes with a 10-year guarantee.

