Whether you became a pet parent during one of the many lockdowns, or you’ve had a fluffy friend for as long as you can remember, chances are your home is starting to feel a little cluttered with their many accessories. And worse still, their dog bed might not match quite match your interiors.

Luckily, Aldi’s Specialbuys section is here to save the day. Following the success of its velvet scalloped armchair, which sold out almost instantly when it first launched, and its Insta-worthy scallop bed range, the affordable retailer expanded its collection to include velvet scalloped armchairs and sofa beds for your pet.

Both options have a sleek design that wouldn’t look out of place anywhere in your home. So, if you want to streamline your interiors, and coordinate your furniture with your dog bed, you’re in luck as the beds are back. A sell-out hit last year, the chairs allowed us to indulge our Bridgerton obsession and we’re still seeing the Regencycore trend all over our social media.

And the best news is that your bank account won’t take too much of a hit as the dog beds, which come in both grey and royal blue, start at just £39.99.

Owing to the reputation of Aldi’s Specialbuys – be that the brand’s rattan furniture collection that would rival any designer range or its coveted hanging egg chair – we predict a sell-out.

Aldi grey velour pet sofa bed: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Dimensions: 70cm x 39cm x 40cm

If you think you doggo deserves a sofa bed (we don’t blame you), then you’ll be glad to know that Aldi has launched this velour design. With a foam filling, your four-legged friend will be comfortable and cosy while snoozing. And we even think that Queenie’s corgis would appreciate it. The best thing of all is if they jump on it with muddy paws, the cushion covers are machine washable. A very regal addition to your home.

Should you be concerned about whether it’s good enough for your fluffy friend, another of Aldi’s plush memory foam dog bed (£29.99, Aldi.co.uk) featured in our review, with our writer noting that their dogs were “comfy but also supported as they snoozed”. So you can trust the retailer knows what it’s doing when it comes to providing for your pooch.

Aldi grey scalloped luxury pet chair: £44.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Dimensions: 61.5cm x 51.5cm x 40cm

Looking identical to Aldi’s sell-out grey velvet scalloped chair (£79.99, Aldi.co.uk), which is a great affordable dupe for Oliver Bonas’s more expensive number (£495, Oliverbonas.co.uk), this decadent dog seat is a seriously Insta-worthy addition to your home.

Suitable for small cats and dogs, it’s available in grey and royal blue upholstery (£44.99, Aldi.co.uk). The foam seat velvet cushion provides all the comfort that your furry friend needs and we love the contrast provided by the contemporary-looking raised metal legs. We suspect this design would be fit for even the Queen’s corgis, and we predict another sell out, so you’ll want to be quick.

