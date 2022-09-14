Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

You may only recently have become a pet parent or you may have had a fluffy friend for as long as you can remember, but chances are you love spoiling them with new accessories.

Luckily, Aldi’s Specialbuys section is here to help. Following the success of its velvet scalloped armchair, which sold out almost instantly when it first launched, and its Insta-worthy scallop bed range, it’s no surprise the affordable retailer expanded its collection last year to include velvet scalloped armchairs and sofa beds for your pet.

Both options sold out (of course), but are now back for autumn 2022, and come with a sleek design that wouldn’t look out of place anywhere in your home.

The best news is your bank account won’t take too much of a hit, as the dog beds, which come in grey and royal blue, start at just £39.99. Plus, this week’s Specialbuys contain a whole host of other pet essentials to get your paws on – from cat scratchers to dog carriers.

Owing to the reputation of Aldi’s Specialbuys – be that the brand’s Le Crueset cookware dupes or nine-function air fryer– we predict a sell-out.

Aldi grey velour pet sofa bed: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Dimensions: 70cm x 39cm x 40cm

If you think your dog deserves a sofa bed (we don’t blame you), you’ll be glad to know Aldi has brought back this velour design. With a foam filling, your four-legged friend will be comfortable and cosy while snoozing. The best thing of all is if they jump on it with muddy paws, the cushion covers are machine washable. A very regal addition to your home.

Should you be concerned about whether it’s good enough for your fluffy friend, another of Aldi’s plush memory foam dog beds (£29.99, Aldi.co.uk) featured in our round-up of the best, with our writer noting that their dogs were “comfy but also supported as they snoozed”. So you can trust the retailer knows what it’s doing when it comes to providing for your pooch.

Buy now

Aldi grey scalloped luxury pet chair: £44.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Dimensions: 61.5cm x 51.5cm x 40cm

Looking identical to Aldi’s sell-out grey velvet scalloped chair (£79.99, Aldi.co.uk), which is a great affordable dupe for Oliver Bonas’s more expensive number (£495, Oliverbonas.co.uk), this decadent dog seat is a seriously Insta-worthy addition to your home.

Suitable for small cats and dogs, it’s available in grey and royal blue upholstery (£44.99, Aldi.co.uk). The foam seat velvet cushion provides all the comfort that your furry friend needs and we love the contrast provided by the contemporary-looking raised metal legs.

Buy now

Aldi blue and brown dog carrier: £12.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Dimensions: 45cm x 20cm x 24cm

Transport your furry friend in style with Aldi’s blue and brown hued pet carrier. Costing just £12.99, the bag features an adjustable handle, removable base cushion and leash buckle to ensure they don’t jump out, as well as a hidden food and water bowl within the side zip pocket. Said to be lightweight, cosy and made from a durable material, the portable carrier is waterproof, making it perfect for autumn.

Buy now

Aldi grey check XL plush pet bed: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Designed to be a soft and luxurious place for your pup to lay their head, Aldi’s grey check dog bed is stiched in a way that ensures the stuffing doesn’t move around. Comfortable and cosy, the extra-large design is perfect for larger pets. Beyond its practicality, the tartan finish will be a chic addition to your interiors.

Buy now

Aldi pet house with step and balcony: £49.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

This stylish mini kennel is the perfect snooze den for your pet. Keeping them cosy while napping, the balcony house features adjustable feet, so you can raise or lower the house to suit your furry friend. Ideal for small dogs or cats, the grey and white finish will slot seamlessly into your home.

Buy now

Aldi platform cat scratcher: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Treat your feline friend to Aldi’s new platform cat scratcher. Made from sturdy MDF cardboard, the design features three platforms and a cosy hammock where they can kip. Providing hours of engagement for them, it’s a steal at just £24.99.

Buy now

For more pooch content, read our guide to the best dog carriers to transport your pet in comfort