Supplier of Scandi street style with a timeless twist, Stockholm-based label Arket is a go-to for wardrobe staples that feel far more expensive than its high street price tag would suggest. And now, the cult brand is proving that dogs can be just as chic as their owners.

Following suit from Pandora’s engravable pet accessory range and Zara’s sell-out canine collection, Arket has just dropped a very slick range of essentials for your pup.

Priced between £12 to £69, the collection features everything from cool weather coats and warm jumpers, to padded beds, classic collars, toys and leather leads. Plus, each piece is infused with the brand’s signature minimalist style.

From a slick quilted puffer that riffs off that The Frankie Shop jacket to a stylish zip-up black knitted jumper that wouldn’t look out of place in our own wardrobe, the range is a dream for fashion-conscious dog-parents.

Whether you’re keen to match your dog with a quilted puffer or knit for AW22 (we certainly are) or have a pup whose possessions are looking a bit worse for wear, these are the Arket pieces making a beeline straight for our dog’s wardrobe.

Arket dog jumper: £45, Independent.co.uk

(Arket)

Inspired by the feel of Arket’s ready-to-wear collections, this zip-up knitted jumper is both a stylish and practical choice for your dog. Available in sizes from XS to L, the soft and warming sweater is perfect for keeping pups warm this autumn and winter. It’s blended from wool and cotton for comfort and breathability, just don’t let them plunge in any muddy puddles.

Buy now

Arket dog rain coat: £69, Independent.co.uk

(Arket)

A good raincoat is essential for keeping dogs dry and therefore warmer during wet walks. This Arket one has water-resistant properties and a soft lining for extra comfort. The design features an elasticated pull-on neck with an adjustable string, buckle waist and back part. The opening at the top is a handy touch that allows you to easily thread a lead through too.

Buy now

Arket padded dog bed: £59, Independent.co.uk

(Arket )

Struggling to find a dog bed that slots seamlessly into your interiors? Arket has offered up the solution with this sleek padded design. Made from cotton canvas with recycled polyester padding, the black minimalist design will complement any space. Better still, both the cover and inner cushion can be removed which makes washing a breeze. For larger dogs, you can get the bed in a bigger size for £10 more (£69, Independent.co.uk).

Buy now

Arket dog puffer jacket: £69, Independent.co.uk

(Arket )

With quilted jackets going viral for AW22, it’s only fair that your dog should own one too. Arket’s pup-friendly puffer jacket comes in sizes XS-L and in a stylish khaki colourway, as well as khaki green and black. Keeping them snug and cosy, there’s a high neck with a drawstring while an elastic band keeps the piece in place.

Buy now

Arket mesh dog harness: £45, Independent.co.uk

(Arket)

A good harness is an essential for dog parents and Arket’s design is perfectly minimalist. Available in sizes XS-L, the piece is made from recycled materials with padding for comfort. There’s also three buckle attachments for extra versatility and two alternative loops for the leash.

Buy now

Arket leather dog collar: £17, Independent.co.uk

(Arket)

A sleek addition to your pet arsenal, this leather dog collar is designed in classic style. Made from chrome-free tanned leather, the soft yet durable natural material is touted to be long-lasting and is available in sizes XS-L. The piece boasts a stitched finish and traditional buckle closure with a D-ring that will attach with ease to your lead.

Buy now

Arket leather dog lead: £45, Independent.co.uk

(Arket )

Made from soft and supple chrome-free tanned leather, Arket’s dog lead is not only sustainable, but also chic and classic. The clean-lined design features a modern clasp and comfortable loop handle, measuring a length of 180cm.

Buy now

Arket dog toy: £12, Independent.co.uk

(Arket )

Made from cotton, this green patterned toy is designed for dogs to chew on and play with. With a length of 17cm, it’s perfect for keeping pups stimulated and engaging in a game of tug with them. And compared to most dog toys, it gets extra kudos for being aesthetically pleasing; not that we would expect anything less from Arket?

Buy now

