The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Aldi’s luxurious dog beds are back to give your pet the comfort they deserve in 2022
These luxurious velvet items will give your fluffy friend the comfort they deserve at a great price
Whether you became a pet parent during one of the many lockdowns, or you’ve had a fluffy friend for as long as you can remember, chances are your home is starting to feel a little cluttered with their many accessories. And worse still, their dog bed might not match quite match your interiors.
Luckily, Aldi’s Specialbuys section is here to save the day. Following the success of its velvet scalloped armchair, which sold out almost instantly when it first launched, and its Insta-worthy scallop bed range, the affordable retailer recently expanded its collection to now include velvet scalloped armchairs for your pet.
So, if you want to streamline your home, and coordinate your office chair with your dog bed, you’re in luck as the beds are back for 2022. A sell-out hit last year, the chairs allowed us to indulge our Bridgerton obsession and we’re still seeing the Regencycore trend all over our social media.
And the best news is that your bank account won’t take too much of a hit as the pet armchairs, coming in both grey and royal blue, cost just £44.99 each.
Owing to the reputation of Aldi’s Specialbuys – be that the brand’s rattan furniture collection that would rival any designer range, or last summer’s coveted hanging egg chair – we predict a sell-out.
Read more:
Grey scalloped luxury pet chair: £44.99, Aldi.co.uk
Looking identical to Aldi’s sold out grey velvet scalloped chair (£79.99, Aldi.co.uk), which is a great affordable dupe for Oliver Bonas’s more expensive number (£375, Oliverbonas.co.uk), this decadent dog chair is a seriously Insta-worthy addition to your home.
Suitable for small cats and dogs, it’s available in grey and royal blue upholstery (£44.99, Aldi.co.uk). The foam seat velvet cushion provides all the comfort your furry friend and we love the contrast provided by the contemporary-looking raised metal legs. A sell-out success last year, we’re sure the online exclusive won’t be around for long.
Voucher codes
For the latest discounts on dog food and other pet essentials, try the links below:
For more pooch content, read our guide to the best dog carriers to transport your pet in comfort
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.