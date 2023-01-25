Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Aldi has begun selling power tools on its website and, as you might expect from the budget supermarket, the prices are incredibly low.

We’re talking the sort of price tags where you have to look twice, and even then you’d think the decimal point was in the wrong place.

The collection includes a cordless combi drill that carries a normal price of £14.99 but is currently reduced to just £9.99. There’s also an angle grinder for less than £10, a hand riveter for £12.99 and a £29.99 cordless lawn trimmer.

Non-powered products include a 100-piece screwdriver and bit set (£22.99, Aldi.co.uk), a torque wrench reduced to £14.99 and a digital calliper (£9.99, Aldi.co.uk).

But, while the non-powered tools really are that cheap, those that use a rechargeable battery need a couple of accessories before they’ll work – such as the battery and charger. Aldi sells a battery and charger kit for £43.98, and that battery can be used to power a range of tools sold by the supermarket. Additional batteries are also available on their own, priced at £26.99.

Ferrex 20V cordless combi drill: £9.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

This 20V cordless drill by Ferrex is one of the cheapest power tools sold by Aldi. It features a keyless chuck for locking drill bits into place, a button for switching the direction of the motor, hammer functionality and a belt clip. The drill also has a magnetic bit holder and a hard plastic carry case.

At £9.99, it’s cheaper than several toy drills we’ve found on Amazon – but there’s a reason for this. Aldi sells some of its cordless power tools without the battery and charger (£43.98, Aldi.co.uk) they require to function. Add those in and you’re looking at a total cost of about £54.

Buy now

Ferrex 40V cordless angle grinder: £9.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Another cut-price power tool from Aldi, this 40V angle grinder is less than £10. It weighs 1.55kg and comes with a wrench, additional handle with three mounting points and a disc guard. As with the cordless drill above, this angle grinder is sold without the battery and charger (£43.98, Aldi.co.uk). It also comes without any grinding discs, so you’ll have to provide those yourself. Aldi used to sell 125mm Ferrex grinding discs, but these are no longer available on the supermarket’s website. Multi-packs are readily available elsewhere, however, with a pack of 12 costing £10.99 from Amazon.

Buy now

Ferrex cordless lawn trimmer: £29.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Aldi’s cut-price cordless power tool collection also includes a lawn trimmer. Like the drill and angle grinder, this is sold without a battery and charger. Made from aluminium and plastic, the 20V lawn trimmer comes with 20 nylon blades. It features a plant-protection bracket and an additional handle. The telescopic design is extendable to up to 120cm and Aldi says the cutting diameter of this trimmer is approximately 26cm.

Buy now

Ferrex cordless 40V drill with battery and charger: £93.97, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

This is a pricier cordless drill but comes with a battery and charger. It also includes six drill bits, eight CRV bits and a magnetic bit holder. The drill has a maximum torque of 50Nm, a hammer function, keyless metal chuck and forward and reverse functionality. Aldi says the battery takes between 45-95 minutes to charge, depending on voltage, and there are status lights on the charger to show just how topped up the battery is.

Buy now

Scheppach HP110S petrol compactor: £249.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

One of the larger power tools offered by Aldi is this petrol compactor from Scheppach. This tool is designed for compacting soil, sand or gravel in preparation for laying patios, driveways or decking. The compactor weighs 58kg, is powered by a 6.5-horsepower petrol engine and has a compaction force of approximately 11,000N, according to the supermarket. It has a 6.5l tank, powered forward movement and travels at approximately 25m per minute.

Buy now

