The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
10 best cordless drills for tackling your DIY tasks in 2025
Whether you’re after entry-level or heavy-duty tools, these are up to the task
- 1Worx 20v nitro switchdriver two-in-one cordless drill/driverRead review£1842Wickes 18v 1 x 1.5Ah li-ion cordless combi drillRead review£49
- 3Ryobi 18v cordless brushless performance combi drill Read review£954Stanley fatmax v20 18v cordless brushless combi drill Read review£129
- 5Bosch professional 12v system GSB 12v-15 cordless impact drill/driverRead review£1096Worx 20v nitro brushless cordless compact impact drillRead review£194
- 7Gtech combi drillRead review£1248Erbauer ECD18-LI-2 / EID18-LI 18v brushless cordless twin packRead review£129
- 9Makita DHP484STX5 18v combi drill and 101 pc accessory caseRead review£17710Milwaukee M18FPD3-502X fuel gen 4 combi drillRead review£279
From hanging a picture frame and assembling flat-pack furniture to finally tackling that wonky shelf in the bathroom, a reliable cordless drill is an essential piece of kit in any DIY arsenal.
But finding the best cordless drill for the job can be a challenge in itself, with features like voltage, brushless motors, torque and clutch settings to consider.
Our guide to the best cordless drills includes everything from powerful combi drills for heavy-duty tasks to compact drivers perfect for everyday jobs. We’ve tested dozens to bring you our definitive round-up, with options to suit every budget.
How we tested
We tested the tools on a range of drill materials and household projects to see how they performed, as well as getting each model to sink plenty of 3in screws to simulate bigger construction jobs, such as fencing or a tree house for the kids.
When it came to assessing whether these tools were up to the job, we looked for lots of control, so we could consistently sink screws flush with the surface, and always drill and drive through our mark, progressing well into the material at both large and small diameters.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Jon Axworthy is an expert product tester and has been contributing reviews to IndyBest since 2017. He specialises in home appliances and tools, and has tried and tested everything from lawnmowers and cordless drills.
The best cordless drills for 2025 are:
- Best overall – Worx 20V nitro switchdriver two-in-one cordless drill/driver: £184.82, Amazon.co.uk
- Best budget buy – Wickes 18v 1 x 1.5Ah li-ion cordless combi drill: £49, Wickes.co.uk
- Best entry-level drill – Gtech combi drill: £124, Homebase.co.uk
- Best combi-kit drill/driver – Makita DHP484STX5 18v combi drill and 101 pc accessory case: £177.85, Amazon.co.uk
1Worx 20v nitro switchdriver two-in-one cordless drill/driver
- Best: Overall cordless drill
- Voltage: 20v
- Torque settings: 9
- Maximum torque: 50Nm
- Chuck capacity: 6.35mm
- Maximum speed: 1,700rpm
- Why we love it
- It has a rotating plate
- Lightweight design
- Slim enough to get into awkward corners
The balance of this 20v combi drill and driver is excellent, and it’s backed up by a well-thought-out design, which includes the feature that makes it really stand out – a rotating plate. This allows you to switch quickly between drilling and screw driving without the faff of changing drill bits.
The tool itself is nice and slim, so you can still get it into some awkward corners to work, while the digital display and keypad allow you to quickly select your clutch setting. We liked the fact that the drill memorises the torque value you were working with before switching to the screw mode, so you can easily switch between work modes without skipping a beat.
It’s lightweight with a good work light, making this a good investment if you’ve got plenty of drilling and screwing to do around the home.
2Wickes 18v 1 x 1.5Ah li-ion cordless combi drill
- Best: Budget cordless drill
- Voltage: 18v
- Torque settings: 21
- Maximum torque: 35Nm
- Chuck capacity: 13mm
- Maximum speed: 1,600rpm
- Why we love it
- It features an LED light
- Lightweight
If you’re looking for a general purpose drill that will keep your household from falling down, then this is a solid buy, as it will cover any application that requires driving screws and drilling into wood.
The LED light illuminated the work area well and the tool was lightweight and well-balanced enough to enable working over extended periods. It never stalled or struggled, and it was also sturdy enough for jobs that required a little more aggression – for example when using the tool’s hammer drill function.
3Ryobi 18v cordless brushless performance combi drill
- Best: Cordless drill for versatility
- Voltage: 18v
- Torque settings: 24
- Maximum torque: 95Nm
- Chuck capacity: 13mm
- Maximum speed: 2,100rpm
- Why we love it
- Good price
- No kickback
This 18v brushless drill is a good price and more than just a kitchen drawer drill. It’s equipped to handle all your occasional household jobs, from putting up hooks to taking the pain out of your latest flat-pack purchase.
There’s also plenty of torque available for more demanding projects, and we didn’t experience any kickback (where the drill rides up when the screw goes tight) when drilling into walls.
With two gear changes to choose from, the drill makes it easy to match the right speed to the material you’re working with, too.
4Stanley fatmax v20 18v cordless brushless combi drill
- Best: Medium-duty cordless drill
- Voltage: 20V
- Torque settings: 15
- Maximum torque: 60Nm
- Chuck capacity: 13mm
- Maximum speed: 1,500rpm
- Why we love it
- Two-speed gearbox
- Very effective LED spotlight
A powerful drill with a brushless motor that can switch effortlessly between lightweight tasks, like tightening up some hinges, to bigger projects, such as fixing guttering.
The handheld ergonomics are good, while the two-speed gearbox and 15 clutch settings mean that you have plenty of control at your fingertips, and can match the tool to the task at hand.
The LED spotlight was very effective and bathed each project in white light.
5Bosch professional 12v system GSB 12v-15 cordless impact drill/driver
- Best: Cordless drill for small internal jobs
- Voltage: 12V
- Torque settings: 20
- Maximum torque: 138Nm
- Chuck capacity: 10mm
- Maximum speed: 1,300rpm
- Why we love it
- Features an LED light
- Great for overhead jobs and tight corners
This drill performed well for all kinds of drilling applications but came into its own for overhead jobs, tight corners, and inside cupboards and drawers, with the LED making sure we had a well-lit working environment.
For a 12v tool, this cordless drill offers impressive power and never fails to get through knots of wood. What’s more, it was a godsend for assembling flat packs, and consistently delivered flush screws. In fact, it performed better than some 18V offerings at similar tasks. The combination of power and ease of use makes this an excellent choice for smaller internal jobs.
6Worx 20v nitro brushless cordless compact impact drill
- Best: Cordless drill for ergonomics
- Voltage: 20V
- Clutch positions/Torque settings: 22
- Maximum torque: 60Nm
- Chuck capacity : 13mm
- Maximum speed: 2,000rpm
- Why we love it
- Sturdy design
- Impressive power
Another good all-rounder from Worx, fuelled by a 20v battery, this delivers an impressive amount of power for tougher jobs in wood and masonry.
There’s no brushless motor, which impacts the levels of torque that the tool can deliver, but it has good balance when in operation, and even with the battery on board, the drill weighs in at only 1.2kg. This means that it’s good for those jobs that take some time or require a degree of overhead work.
The LED light illuminated the work area well, and the tool never stalled or struggled. It’s also sturdy enough for jobs that require a little more aggression – for example, when using the tool’s hammer drill function.
7Gtech combi drill
- Best: Entry-level cordless drill
- Voltage: 20V
- Torque settings: 21
- Maximum torque: 30Nm
- Chuck capacity: 13mm
- Maximum speed: 1,700rpm
- Why we love it
- There are 21 torque settings
- Take note
- It doesn’t have a brushless motor
This combi is a regular in our listings, as it feels good in the hand, with a chuck that bites down well, even on thinner drill bits. The motor isn’t brushless, but it can still handle a range of drilling duties around the home or in the workshop.
The 21 different torque settings make it useful for internal and external jobs, such as putting up shelves or curtain rails, or installing garden trellis and hanging baskets.
The LED is placed just above the battery at the base and is angled upwards, which casts a lot of light onto the job, making it great for working on cupboards or drawers.
8Erbauer ECD18-LI-2 / EID18-LI 18v brushless cordless twin pack
- Best: Combi cordless drill and driver kit
- Voltage: 18V
- Torque settings: 17
- Maximum torque: 50Nm/160Nm
- Chuck capacity: 13mm
- Maximum speed: 1,700rpm/2,600rpm
- Why we love it
- Includes an impact driver
- Both drills feature an LED light
These two powerful drills will have you covered whether you’re putting down decking or putting up a fence.
The kit features a high-powered 18v combi drill and a specialist impact driver, both of which are robust enough to stand up to drops and knocks while being light enough to use all day without feeling like your arm is about to drop off.
Both drills have LED lights, and the impressive torque output meant we never had to worry about any kind of kickback that would throw us off balance while working. This is a real plus if you’re up a ladder trying to screw something at arm’s length. They come with a hard-wearing case too.
9Makita DHP484STX5 18v combi drill and 101 pc accessory case
- Best: Cordless drill kit
- Voltage: 18V
- Torque settings: 21
- Max torque: 54Nm
- Chuck capacity: 13mm
- Maximum speed: 2,000rpm
- Why we love it
- Ergonomic and comfortable design
- Contains excellent accessories
This is an excellent package that includes a battery, charger and a 101-piece kit, so you can keep everything together and never lose an accessory
The brushless combi drill itself is ergonomic and comfortable, with good performance and power for a range of tasks around the house, from flat packing to shelf hanging.
The drill was also more than adequate when we needed it to up its game and be a bit more aggressive as we turned our hand to some decking repairs. Good LED positioning meant that we were never drilling in the dark.
10Milwaukee M18FPD3-502X fuel gen 4 combi drill
- Best: Cordless drill for big jobs
- Voltage: 18V
- Torque settings: 16
- Maximum torque: 158Nm
- Chuck capacity: 13mm
- Maximum speed: 2,100rpm
- Why we love it
- Offers controlled power
- The two-speed gearbox is ergonomic and compact
This is a powerful drill with some serious torque at its disposal, so if you’ve got quite a challenging task ahead, there’s no danger of this tool letting you down. The Milwaukee also does an excellent job of harnessing that power and directing it optimally at the task in a controlled manner.
Ergonomic and compact, this drill’s good for tight working conditions, while the two-speed gearbox meant that all the screws were consistently flush with the surface, and we never had to worry about drilling progress or accuracy.
What is the best cordless drill?
The unique design of the Worx 20v nitro switchdriver takes the hassle out of any job involving drilling and screwing thanks to its ingenious rotating dual chuck. The excellent performance and real value for money mean that this drill will help you stay on top of all your household DIY. If you’re on a budget, try the Wickes 18v 1 x 1.5Ah li-ion cordless combi drill. It lacks fancy bonus features but excels at the basics.
How we test cordless drills
We put each of these cordless drills through a series of everyday DIY and construction tasks to separate the powerful performers from the pretenders.
- Drilling: We tested each drill’s ability to bore clean and accurate holes of various diameters into a range of common materials, including soft and hard woods, masonry and metal.
- Driving: We tasked each model with sinking dozens of 3in screws into wood to simulate a larger construction project, paying close attention to the clutch settings and the level of control each drill offered.
- Battery life and charging: We tested battery life under a heavy workload to see how long each would last. We also timed how quickly the batteries recharged from empty.
- Ergonomics and design: We assessed the overall handling and design of each drill, from its weight and balance when used one-handed, to the feel of the grip, the brightness of the built-in LED work light, and how easy it was to change bits and switch between settings.
Keep your garden in check, with the best strimmers for tackling grass, shrubs and ivy