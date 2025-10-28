Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

From hanging a picture frame and assembling flat-pack furniture to finally tackling that wonky shelf in the bathroom, a reliable cordless drill is an essential piece of kit in any DIY arsenal.

But finding the best cordless drill for the job can be a challenge in itself, with features like voltage, brushless motors, torque and clutch settings to consider.

Our guide to the best cordless drills includes everything from powerful combi drills for heavy-duty tasks to compact drivers perfect for everyday jobs. We’ve tested dozens to bring you our definitive round-up, with options to suit every budget.

How we tested

We tested the tools on a range of drill materials and household projects to see how they performed, as well as getting each model to sink plenty of 3in screws to simulate bigger construction jobs, such as fencing or a tree house for the kids.

When it came to assessing whether these tools were up to the job, we looked for lots of control, so we could consistently sink screws flush with the surface, and always drill and drive through our mark, progressing well into the material at both large and small diameters.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Jon Axworthy is an expert product tester and has been contributing reviews to IndyBest since 2017. He specialises in home appliances and tools, and has tried and tested everything from lawnmowers and cordless drills.

The best cordless drills for 2025 are: