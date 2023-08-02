Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Investing in both home security and home technology can be pricey decisions so we’ve got some news that is sure to make your day. The Ring video doorbell 3 (with ring chime included) is now discounted on Amazon.

Reduced to almost half its original price, this is a deal worth snapping up, particularly as it’s even better than the one we spotted during the recent Amazon Prime Day.

While the video doorbell was reduced by 40 per cent during Amazon’s annual sale period, we’ve found an extra five per cent off post-Prime Day – giving savvy shoppers who missed bagging this bargain the first time round another chance.

This clever piece of kit is everything you need to keep home security levels up, as well as ensuring you never miss a parcel, when you’re not available to receive it, again.

If you need a bit more convincing or just want to know more about the innovative bit of home tech, read below for everything you need to know before scooping up the saving.

Ring video doorbell 3 plus ring chime: Was £189.98, now £104.99, Amazon.co.uk

For home-owners, we have spied a solid saving that’s sure to spark some interest – there’s 45 per cent off Ring’s video doorbell 3. An upgrade from the original Ring video doorbell 2, the new model features an improved motion detection, as well as a dual band wifi connectivity option (allowing for 2.4 or 5.0 GHz).

The 1080p HD video doorbell allows you to see, hear and speak to anyone from the comfort of your own home – or beyond, as you simply need to link it to your phone, tablet or PC. The two-way talk feature allows you to personally respond in the moment, while “quick replies” ensures you can also use pre-selected messages, should you be busy.

Alleged as being easy to install, Ring recommends set up as simply connecting your video doorbell 3 to your wifi via the app and mounting it to your chosen wall with the included tools. The addition of the Chime accessory, means you can connect the chime box to your existing Ring doorbell and camera, bringing an added peace of mind.

If you were looking for more reason to purchase, it has also been judged as an IndyBest best buy, so it’s well worth every penny. Our reviewer, noted the device as being “There’s an HD camera, with really good feedback to your phone, the lag was very fractional – almost imperceptible, in fact – and it even has night vision,” they shared. Adding, “it was an absolute breeze to install too – DIY novices will be able to do it with no trouble.”

This deal also includes a 30-day free trial of the Ring protect plan subscription (ongoing subscription sold to be renewed and paid for separately) to record, review and share anything you might have missed.

