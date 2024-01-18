Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

Eufy S330 video doorbell dual review: Are the extra features worth the price?

With two cameras instead of one, this handy device gives you more visibility around your front door

Campbell Price
Thursday 18 January 2024 15:42
<p>The doorbell can operate as a battery-powered unit or you can connect it to your existing mains wiring </p>

The doorbell can operate as a battery-powered unit or you can connect it to your existing mains wiring

(The Independent)

We’ve tested a lot of video doorbells here at IndyBest. Offering a great way to keep an eye on the comings and goings around your house, these camera- and mic-enabled devices link to your smartphone, providing an extra level of security, whether or not you’re at home.

Eufy is among the leading names when it comes to video doorbells, and we’ve reviewed several of the brand’s models. However, having recently put the Eufy S330 video doorbell dual through its paces, we think it stands apart from the competition in a few different ways.

Firstly, it features two cameras, giving you more visibility around your front door and making it easier to manage parcel deliveries. Secondly, the unit comes with a “home base” that stores your data locally, which is great if you have privacy concerns or don’t want to pay storage subscription fees. Finally, the Eufy S330 video doorbell dual can operate as a battery-powered unit or be connected to your existing mains wiring, to save you from having to charge it.

It’s a very compelling offer among higher-end video doorbells, however, the extra camera does mean this model comes with a higher price tag. So, keep reading for our full review and verdict on the Eufy S330 video doorbell dual, to find out if it’s worth your hard-earned cash.

Related stories

11 best video doorbells for upgrading your home security system
13 best home security cameras to give you peace of mind
This Furbo cat camera helps me keep tabs on my timid pet
8 best robot vacuum cleaners to mop floors and get rid of dust and pet hair
8 best smart lights: A bright idea for your connected home

How we tested the Eufy video doorbell dual

We tested the Eufy video doorbell dual over a number of months

(Campbell Price)

With our entrance on an estate cut-through, we wanted to see how the Eufy S330 dealt with a busy environment, weeding out the noise to provide relevant notifications. We’re a busy household and receive multiple deliveries a day, so there was ample time to test the parcel detection settings and tweak the sensitivity of the motion detection.

While we have wires in place (and the Eufy S330 can be connected to mains power), we also tested the battery over a number of months to see how it fared. Read on to find out if the model is worth the money.

Eufy S330 video doorbell dual with home base

  • Video quality: Front camera 2K, package camera 1,080px
  • Smart AI support: Package, waiting and human detection
  • Motion detection: Radar and PIR detection
  • Audio: Two-way
  • Video storage: Motion-activated event recording. Home base 2 contains 8GB local storage (lasts up to 90 days). The recording duration estimation model is 25 recordings per day and each recording lasts 15 seconds
  • Power: Battery (can last three to six months, less in high-traffic areas), can also be connected to existing doorbell mains power)
  • Why we love it
    • Dual cameras provide expanded coverage
    • No subscription required for footage storage
    • Battery-operated and wired options for flexible installation
  • Take note
    • Bulkier in design compared with certain alternatives
    • Recharging leads to temporary downtime
    • Removal of the unit is a simple pin, which could make it prone to theft
    • Lack of HomeKit support

Stepping up your doorstep vigilance, this video doorbell introduces a dual-camera setup. A front-facing 160-degree 2K camera captures the comings and goings, while a downward-pointing 130-degree HD lens catches and identifies any packages left on your threshold, giving you a comprehensive view of visitors and deliveries.

Great subscription-free alternative

Eufy’s commitment to user-centricity is evident in the absence of subscription shackles. Unlike some of its competitors, the video doorbell dual includes a base station “home base”, storing up to 16GB of footage. Free from the constraints of ongoing subscriptions, users can revisit recorded events at their leisure, without incurring extra costs. The home base can also be easily connected to other Eufy devices, such as the S330 solar-powered camera (£499, Amazon.co.uk).

However, the key downside to the local storage option is that should someone steal the home base, you would not be able to access the security footage.

Read more: The best smart speakers for your home

Responsive guardian

With a press of the doorbell (or when the motion detection picks up someone approaching), the S330 video doorbell dual springs to life, instantly connecting you to a real-time feed via the intuitive Eufy security app. The app offers two-way communication with your visitors, infusing a human touch into your smart security setup. You can also set up pre-recorded responses for visitors or anyone loitering.

Day and night vigilance

Daylight reveals super-detailed 2K footage from the main camera, capturing a generous field of view. As twilight descends, infrared night vision steps in, maintaining visibility albeit in black and white. Notably, the package-detection camera’s clarity makes sure that your threshold is covered.

User-focused app

The Eufy security app is straightforward and easy to use. It grants immediate access to live feeds and past events. With a versatile display layout, you can customise your view to suit your preferences, whether it’s a split screen or a focused perspective.

The app’s AI-fuelled features, including familiar face recognition and customisable activity zones, enhance your control and minimise unwanted notifications. We found this particularly useful, given the foot traffic passing our front door and the sensitivity of the motion detection, which meant lots of alerts and a drain on the battery. The self-learning feature was also handy in terms of helping to set the manual sensitivity in different sectors.

Read more: The best digital photo frames

Battery life

While powered by a robust battery, we found the stamina of the Eufy S330 video doorbell dual was dependent on the sensitivity of the settings. While the battery should last for three to six months for locations that don’t have a lot of traffic close to the threshold, we found we had to recharge it in around six weeks, as we get a lot of foot traffic close to our front door. Long term, we would take up the option to wire in the S330. When you do recharge the battery, it’s simple and takes a few hours.

Price

Costing around £225, the Eufy S330 video doorbell dual is a step up from the S200 (£144.99, Amazon.co.uk). Although the dual model is pricey, you won’t have to pay extra for subscriptions, unlike with some other comparable units. The dual camera, package detection, and face recognition prowess make this unit a compelling contender, although, its bulkier design and absence of HomeKit (Apple’s smart home platform) support are points to consider.

Loading...

Back to top

The verdict: Eufy S330 video doorbell dual

We’ve tried a lot of Eufy products over the years, and we find them great value for money. While the S330 video doorbell dual is a bit of a jump up price-wise from the S200, we think the extra features you get are worth it. The only real negative for us was the battery life. Despite tweaking with the settings over a few months of testing, we still found the battery drained faster than it was supposed to. Thankfully, though, it is easy to wire up, so that will no longer be a problem.

Want more inspiration? Take a look at our round-up of the best security cameras for your home

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
£250 off per bookings £2,500+ with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
15% off first orders over £20 with this ASOS discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off everything with The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% of all orders with The Perfume Shop birthday discount
Domino's Voucher Code
Get 40% off mains, sides, and desserts - Domino's voucher code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in