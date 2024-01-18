Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We’ve tested a lot of video doorbells here at IndyBest. Offering a great way to keep an eye on the comings and goings around your house, these camera- and mic-enabled devices link to your smartphone, providing an extra level of security, whether or not you’re at home.

Eufy is among the leading names when it comes to video doorbells, and we’ve reviewed several of the brand’s models. However, having recently put the Eufy S330 video doorbell dual through its paces, we think it stands apart from the competition in a few different ways.

Firstly, it features two cameras, giving you more visibility around your front door and making it easier to manage parcel deliveries. Secondly, the unit comes with a “home base” that stores your data locally, which is great if you have privacy concerns or don’t want to pay storage subscription fees. Finally, the Eufy S330 video doorbell dual can operate as a battery-powered unit or be connected to your existing mains wiring, to save you from having to charge it.

It’s a very compelling offer among higher-end video doorbells, however, the extra camera does mean this model comes with a higher price tag. So, keep reading for our full review and verdict on the Eufy S330 video doorbell dual, to find out if it’s worth your hard-earned cash.

How we tested the Eufy video doorbell dual

We tested the Eufy video doorbell dual over a number of months (Campbell Price)

With our entrance on an estate cut-through, we wanted to see how the Eufy S330 dealt with a busy environment, weeding out the noise to provide relevant notifications. We’re a busy household and receive multiple deliveries a day, so there was ample time to test the parcel detection settings and tweak the sensitivity of the motion detection.

While we have wires in place (and the Eufy S330 can be connected to mains power), we also tested the battery over a number of months to see how it fared. Read on to find out if the model is worth the money.