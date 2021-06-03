Following a rather rainy spell during May, the arrival of June has provided hope that all is not lost and summery weather is on the horizon.

If you’re lucky enough to have some outdoor space – big or small – you may be looking for ways to give it an upgrade.

Whether that’s in the shape of a new lawnmower to tend to the grass, an updated barbeque for hosting alfresco gatherings or simply a sun lounger from which to enjoy the rays, there’s a host of designs out there.

Inevitably, this might be a rather costly endeavour, so it pays to keep an eye out for the best discounts. And luckily for you, as the discerning deal-hunters we are, we’ve just spotted a huge summer sale at Robert Dyas.

With offers on all your summer essentials, from outdoor furniture to lighting, it really does have it all. To save you endlessly scrolling, we’ve rounded up the deals you need to know. Happy sunbathing!

Read more:

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Robert Dyas Monaco rattan solar LED lamp: Was £49.99, now £29.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

(Robert Dyas)

When we spoke to Ula Maria, an award-winning garden designer and landscape architect, for our guide on how to get your garden guest-ready for post-lockdown socialisng, she said: “Lighting is just as important outdoors as it is inside your home. It can improve your garden experience both aesthetically and practically.” So, to extend your evenings, we’d recommend snapping up this solar LED lamp, which featured in our review of the best solar garden lights. Our writer noted that the free-standing model is great if you’re “after something that emits a brighter light”, and they were impressed with its rattan style and durability.

Buy now

Robert Dyas Monaco four-seater casual dining set: Was £599.99, now £449.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

(Robert Dyas)

Looking to match your new free-standing LED lamp (was £49.99, now £22.99, Robertdyas.co.uk) with your outdoor furniture? Enter this dining set, which comes in the same coveted rattan design. Not only does this set have a table and for seats, buy today and you’ll also get a side table, worth £49.99, thrown in for free. The perfect way to prepare for your upcoming barbecues.

Buy now

Robert Dyas Monaco padded sun lounger: Was £229.99, now £179.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

(Robert Dyas)

Surely there’s no better way to spend your weekend than sunbathing on a sun lounger? This particular one features a removable padded cushion, and the back position can be reclined to suit your needs. The steel frame looks long-lasting, but if you do have any problems it comes with a one-year guarantee. If you want more styles, read our review of the best sun loungers to kick back on.

Buy now

Landmann Kepler 400 charcoal kettle barbecue: Was £199.99, now £149.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

(Robert Dyas)

Having a barbecue soon? We’d recommend reading our guide to everything you need for your summer cook-out and snapping up this charcoal grill. Featuring an enamelled lid, plus an integrated thermometer, fire bowl and charcoal grid, this is the ideal piece of kit for cooking up enough food for 10 people. Plus, thanks to the wheels, you can easily transport it around your garden.

Buy now

Robert Dyas 2.7m large garden parasol: Was £59.99, now £44.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

(Robert Dyas)

Stay shaded from the sun’s rays with this large garden parasol. Its 2.7m diameter provides the perfect respite and place to lie for reading. Thanks to its built-in handle mechanism, we think this will be easy to open, while the steel frame provides extra stability on blustery days. With 25 per cent off, you can’t go wrong – but if you want more inspiration, read our review of the best garden parasols.

Buy now

Robert Dyas Monaco four-person picnic hamper: Was £69.99, now £34.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

(Robert Dyas)

If you’ve not got much outdoor space, or simply fancy a change of scenery, a picnic in the park is the perfect way to while away the day. To do it properly, though, we would recommend reading our guide to everything you need to pack. For now, Robert Dyas has reduced the price of this picnic hamper by a whopping 50 per cent, and it contains everything you’d want and more. It comes with four sets of cutlery, plates, drinking glasses and even a bottle opener, so invite three of your nearest and dearest to enjoy a day socialising alfresco.

Buy now

Nilfisk core 140-8 home pressure washer, 1800w: Was £219.99, now £186.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

(Robert Dyas)

Looking to blast through stubborn mud, mildew and stains? Enter Nilfisk, one of our favourite brands when it comes to pressure washers, so much so a very similar model took the top spot in our review of the best, with our writer noting that “it’s an incredibly powerful piece of kit which is a joy to use, thanks to an innovative design and brilliant usability.” This model has many of the same features, including maximum pressure (140 bar) and an internal reel for the hose, which means no hose-related trip hazards.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For more discounts on garden essentials, try the links below:

Looking to give your garden an update? Read our review of the best outdoor furniture

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.