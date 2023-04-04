Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

King Charles III’s coronation is taking place next month, much to the delight of fervent Royalists and street-party fans alike. The coronation itself will be held on Saturday 6 May in Westminster Abbey, and it’s been confirmed the King and Queen Consort are set to be crowned during this regal ceremony.

King Charles inherited the title and royal duties following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on 8 September last year. However, the official coronation of a new sovereign is traditionally delayed, to provide a pause between mourning and celebration. So, May’s the month for these royal festivities to take place.

Whether or not you’re a fan of the royal family, the extra bank holiday weekend is a welcome spring bonus to look forward to. That means there’s a whopping three long weekends in May to put us in the party mood.

In terms of the schedule, Saturday’s ceremony will be followed by the coronation procession, with the royal family later making an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Meanwhile, thousands of nationwide street parties are anticipated for the Sunday, as part of Queen Consort Camilla’s The Big Lunch campaign. Plus, there’ll be a concert at Windsor Castle in the evening.

Should you be planning a street party or shopping for souvenirs, we’ve rounded up a list of the best memorabilia around to mark King Charles’s accession.

From limited-edition biscuit tins and mugs, plates and teapots to commemorative tea towels, handbags and more, keep scrolling to see the coronation souvenirs worth shopping right now.

Read more: Best deals on champagne

Biscuiteers King Charles III coronation biscuit tin: £58, Biscuiteers.com

(Biscuiteers)

Tuck into some coronation-themed sweet treats, with these beautifully decorated biscuits. The biccies are shaped like iconic royal symbols, such as a throne, crown, guardsmen, and a carriage, all featuring colourful icing to complete the coronation scene. These tempting goodies would make an ideal party centrepiece, and the tin will be a commemorative keepsake for years to come too. There’s also a King Charles III coronation tea towel (£12, Biscuiteers.com), a coronation celebration hamper (£145, Biscuiteers.com), coronation macaroons (£30, Biscuiteers.com) and coronation chocolates in varying box sizes.

Buy now

Radley coronation small zip-top grab bag: £259, Radley.com

(Radley)

Bag yourself the ultimate coronation fashion accessory by snapping up this small zip-top number. The 23.5cm x 17cm x 8.5cm Radley handbag is leather and it features an inner zip pocket, as well as two other compartments. The bag’s inner, handles and back are all a chalk colour. Meanwhile, the front features a red and blue Union Jack design, and the signature Radley dogs, with one wearing a crown and holding a sovereign’s sceptre. This is an investment piece to mark the royal occasion in style, and you can even pick up a matching medium bifold purse (£79, Radley.com).

Buy now

(M&S)

Get ready for a right royal tea party celebration and pour your guests a coronation cuppa with this teapot. The sweet design depicts dogs enjoying a street party, complete with bunting and balloons, as illustrated by award-winning artist Eleanor Tomlinson. Made from bone china, it’s dishwasher-safe for extra practicality points too. Collect the full tea set and shop a matching coronation cup and saucer (£9.50, Marksandspencer.com), coronation cake stand (£35, Marksandspencer.com) and a coronation plate (£8, Marksandspencer.com).

Buy now

Fortnum & Mason coronation tea towel: £12.95, Fortnumandmason.com

(Fortnum & Mason)

This luxurious Fortnum & Mason coronation tea towel is fit for any royal household. Complete with 13 crowns to mark the historical connection between the department store and the royal family, it’s undoubtedly a chic kitchen keepsake. The 100 per cent cotton tea towel is made in the signature Fortnum & Mason shade, and there’s also a matching coronation bag for life (£12.95, Fortnumandmason.com) shopping tote too.

Buy now

Emma Bridgewater King Charles III coronation 1/2 pint mug: £23, Emmabridgewater.co.uk

(Emma Bridgewater)

There’s no better place to go for a special mug than Emma Bridgewater, and this King Charles III coronation half pint crockery proves that point. Hand crafted and hand decorated, this pottery piece features the crown, lion and unicorn as seen on the royal crest. This British pottery brand has also released a Queen mug (£23, Emmabridgewater.co.uk) along with other limited-edition pieces for the coronation.

Buy now

Spode King’s coronation coaster: £10, Dunelm.com

(Dunelm)

Adorn your coffee table with this royal coaster in celebration of the King’s coronation. The earthenware piece is resplendent in royal blue, and it’s microwave- and dishwasher-safe too. You might also like to pick up other items in the collection, including a King’s coronation plate (£18, Dunelm.com) and a King’s coronation mug (£15, Dunelm.com).

Buy now

Asda coronation party reversible duvet set: From £11, Asda.com

(Asda)

Hang out the bunting with your bedding and shop this reversible coronation party set. Available in single, double and king sizes, the British-themed red, white and blue print features Union Jack flags, red phone boxes, black cabs, Big Ben, and lions. Meanwhile, on the other side, there’s a star and polka-dot pattern.

Buy now

Slice of Pie Designs King’s coronation commemorative plate: £24, Notonthehighstreet.com

(Not On The High Street)

This ceramic plate features the coronation emblem, which was designed by Sir Jony Ive. This red and blue illustrative logo depicts the crown of St Edward, a rose to symbolise England, a thistle for Scotland, a daffodil to represent Wales and a shamrock for Northern Ireland. Hang the plate on your wall, use it for a royal feast, or pop the piece of memorabilia in a cabinet to be admired.

Buy now

McVitie’s limited-edition commemorative King Charles III coronation biscuit tin: £5.50, Sainburys.co.uk

(McVitie’s)

Although this limited-edition treat isn’t available to buy until next week, we think it’ll be worth the wait. McVitie’s is a Royal Warrant holder, so this limited-edition biscuit tin is particularly fitting. The classic biscuits you’ll find inside cover custard creams, jam rings and shortcakes, while the tin lid is emblazoned with the royal crest. Additional illustrative details include wellies and watercolour materials to reflect the King and Queen Consort’s hobbies. Meanwhile, the rose of England, thistle of Scotland, daffodil of Wales, and the shamrock of Northern Ireland are all shown too.

Available to buy from 10 April

King Charles III coronation luxury notebook: From £7.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This coronation notebook is available in both paperback and hardback versions, depending on your preference. Its cover features the official emblem, as well as a blue floral background. You could keep a diary of the coronation to share with future generations, or simply upgrade your stationery setup with a new notebook.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on household essentials, try the links below:

Need some new outdoor seating for your coronation celebrations? We’ve rounded up the best garden furniture shops