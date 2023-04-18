Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

King Charles III’s coronation is just around the corner, and royal excitement is rapidly mounting. The momentous occasion will happen on Saturday 6 May, in a ceremony held at Wesminster Abbey. Queen Consort Camilla is set to be crowned at the same time too.

Should you be a firm fan of the monarchy, or simply love an excuse for a right royal knees up, it’s an ideal excuse for a get together and we’re anticipating nationwide street parties to mark the occasion. The weekend stretches out over three days, as there’s a bank holiday rounding off the celebrations too. Whether or not you’re a royalist, the long weekend will be a good reason to raise a glass.

As always, our expert team has been keeping a keen eye on the best buys to shop and there’s everything from coronation memorabilia to royal-themed food available right now. You might even fancy making the coronation quiche King Charles and Camilla have plumped for as their signature party dish.

If you are planning on hosting a celebratory soirée or cooking up a royal feast, you’ll likely be in the market for some coronation decorations. From bunting and balloons to paper napkins, cake stands and more, there’s plenty of party picks to peruse.

Keep scrolling to shop the top coronation decorations to help you celebrate this historical royal moment in style.

Best King’s coronation decorations

M&S Union Jack coronation bunting: £7, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

Nothing says classic British celebration like bunting, and this 3m string features 20 Union Jack flags. The 100 per cent cotton bunting will instantly create a party mood, and it’s reusable for future events too. We’re picturing it strung across a wall, window, fence or gazebo in preparation for the coronation weekend.

Buy now

Coronation party balloon arch decoration: £24.95, Notonthehighstreet.com

(Not On The High Street/The Little Boys Room)

Add some fun to party proceedings with this balloon-arch decoration. Featuring a selection of different sized balloons in red, white and blue, there are also cardboard crowns attached. You’ll receive 65 balloons in total, with some featuring gold-crown details, and the set comes with everything you need to assemble the arch.

Buy now

Talking Tables coronation paper tablecloth: £7, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Pop a festive tablecloth undernearth your party plates, by shopping this patterned pick. The coronation-themed cloth depicts the royal crown, lion and unicorn, as seen in the family’s coat of arms. Plus, the words “three cheers for his majesty” add a joyful vibe. This paper tablecloth measures 180cm x 120cm and can be recycled after your party.

Buy now

Decorative coronation kit: £14, Next.co.uk

(Next)

Get set for the coronation with this decorative kit, featuring paper accessories such as bunting and hanging baubles. The red, white and blue decorations will add a colourful touch to any living space, should you be having a big party or just marking the occasion with family.

Buy now

London bus cake stand: £19.99, Lakeland.co.uk

(Lakeland)

This London bus cake stand doubles up as a decorative centre piece to place on your party table. The red 67cm x 38.5cm decoration is made from FSC-certified card and it comes with a three-year guarantee too. There are three layers on which to place sweet treats, and we think the bunting illustration perfectly completes the coronation scene.

Buy now

Ginger Ray coronation bunting party like royalty: £7, Sainsburys.co.uk

(Sainsbury’s)

Add some party bunting to your indoor or outdoor space with this paper and twine decoration. We think the simple message and crown symbols make for a fun take on coronation celebrations. The 1.8m bunting has two strings, and could be hung up over a party table or as a statement wall decoration.

Buy now

Coronation napkins, 20 pack: £3, Waitrose.com

(Waitrose)

Complete a royal afternoon tea setup in style with themed napkins, courtesy of this coronation pack. The napkins have a floral crown design that is similar to the coronation invitation. They also show the Union Jack pattern in green, and provide a nod to the new King’s love of nature.

Buy now

Club Green royally British balloon bundle: £4, Morrisons.com

(Morrisons)

Scatter a selection of balloons throughout your home with this bundle. There are red, white and blue balloons, as well as those containing confetti. You’ll find 12 inside the pack, and they could be bunched together as decorations or even handed out to party guests as they leave.

Buy now

Union Jack plates, 8 pack: £1.80, Hobbycraft.co.uk

(Hobbycraft)

Get set for putting on a royal spread with these Union Jack plates. You’ll find eight 23cm x 23cm plates in the pack, and they feature a white centre trimmed with a Union Jack design. There’s also matching Union Jack flag cups (£1.80, Hobbycraft.co.uk).

Buy now

