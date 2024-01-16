Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In recent years, electric blankets have started to regain popularity, thanks to a combination of colder winters and the energy crisis. These handy heated covers are not only incredibly cosy but they can also be a really easy way to save yourself some money on your next energy bill.

Many of these toasty comforters cost as little as 1p per hour to run. A quality electric blanket will also come suited and booted with both handy and necessary features, ranging from automatic shut-off timers for those prone to nodding off, as well as dual control systems, which is ideal for those in relationships of clashing temperatures.

Whatever your preference there is an electric blanket to suit everyone's individual tastes. One, in particular, we think everyone is bound to love from our round-up of the best electric blankets on the market is the Silentnight comfort control electric blanket. Especially since it currently has a generous 32 per cent off at Amazon right now.

Silentnight comfort control electric blanket: Was £30, now £20.29, Amazon.co.uk

This electric blanket came out on top as the best budget buy in our round-up of the best models you can buy this winter. And from just looking at this blanket we can see why. In our tester's own words, "Silentnight has nailed it." In terms of creating an electric blanket that does what it says on the tin and for a very wallet-friendly price.

The blanket comes with three easy-to-use heat settings, a super snuggly felt material that adds to the cosy warmth, elastic straps that do a really great job at keeping it all in place and the all-important heat-safe overheat protection.

While the blanket has single control and therefore those sharing a bed will have to like the same setting, our tester was sure this wouldn't be a problem for most, saying: "This is a great basic electric blanket and kept us noticeably warm, even on the lowest setting." And the best part of all, despite the blanket already being our best budget buy, you can now get this clever bit of kit for even less, as Amazon is offering 32 per cent off right now.

Buy now

