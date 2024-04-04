Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As the seasons start to change, it’s time to get back outside and enjoy all your garden has to offer. But while the skies might be clearing, in classic British fashion the temperatures are still not guaranteed to rise, especially once what little sun we have goes down. Enter in the trusty patio heater to save the day (and night).

Outdoor heaters are a great way to help us enjoy our gardens all year round, keeping us toasty in the fresh air. And with the evenings now lightening and lengthening we want to be outside as much as possible, so we’d better get our hands on an efficient heater.

IndyBest favourite brand Swan is a great place to start when looking for your al fresco heater needs. And we are all in luck as this subtle, stylish and super toasty Swan heater currently has a huge 50 per cent off at Amazon. That’s enough to warm anyone up!

Swan al fresco portable electric stand patio heater: Was £99.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

This Swan portable electric patio heater is an all-around great buy, and not only because of that killer discount. It uses clever carbon fibre heating elements in order to directly and evenly distribute heat to the body, as opposed to just warming the air around us.

Though small it is mighty, with a 1200W output. The design means it won’t impose on your guests or ruin the aesthetic of your carefully curated garden.

We named a very similar model – the Swan al fresco column patio heater (was £149.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk) – to this the best carbon fibre patio heater in our review, so you can trust that this is a great brand.

Host with confidence and dine al fresco in comfort, the Swan portable electric heater is designed to mimic as closely as possible the warmth of the sun. With a two-year guarantee, you can rely on this bit of kit for many seasons to come. And don’t forget that generous 50 per cent off, we know we won’t.

