Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ah, the humble cheese toastie. A classic for a reason. It’s quick, cheap and easy to make, but most importantly, they’re undeniably delicious. Forever a lunchtime favourite, the cheese toastie has evolved a lot over the years, but the basics stay the same – bread and cheese heated until it’s slightly crispy on the outside, with the melted cheese oozing out of the corners.

If your mouth is watering as we speak, it might be time to get yourself a toastie maker for your kitchen because yes, there are things better in life than an air fryer or pizza oven.

You can find a wide variety of machines at every price point. They can cook everything from toasties and waffles to pressed paninis. Some can even grill your food.

When shopping for a sandwich maker, you’ll want to consider how many toasties the machine can make at one time, if you prefer a sealed or open edge finish to your sandwiches, as well as where you are going to be able to store the appliance.

Whether you’re looking for a bargain buy or a multi-use appliance, we’ve tested out the best toasted sandwich makers to help you choose the right machine for your home.

How we tested

During testing, we kept it fair by first cooking the classic cheese and tomato sandwich, followed by ham and cheese to assess the ease of use, speed of cooking, and of course, taste. We then swapped in different bread types before trying more exotic toastie ingredient combinations, before finally testing out any additional features the appliance had.

The best sandwich toasters for 2023 are: