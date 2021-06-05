World Environment Day – honoured annually on 5 June – is the UN’s flagship day and is dedicated to encouraging awareness and action to help protect the planet.

This year’s theme is Ecosystem Restoration or #GenerationRestoration on social media. It identifies the fact that we can’t turn back time, instead, we must think of ways to reimagine, recreate and restore ecosystems in order to make peace with nature and protect our planet.

Healthy ecosystems are vital and we depend on them for many aspects of our lives. But, just in the last year, we’ve seen the devastating impact the climate emergency is having on them.

Against the backdrop of a global pandemic, there has been an undeniable number of unprecedented climate catastrophes that have affected our precious ecosystems – wildfires in Brazil, the United States and Australia, the swarms of locusts ravaging crops in east Africa and the destruction of coral reefs in Australia– that prove the importance of raising awareness of the crisis. What’s more, we aren’t anywhere near close enough to meeting the modest carbon targets of the Paris Agreement.

But, through natural processes, new green technology and innovative thinking, the UN believes that the world’s ecosystems can be restored and protected, but everyone must do their bit to help save the planet.

To help you make more eco-conscious decisions, we’ve rounded up a selection of our favourite products from brands that support environmental charities by making philanthropic donations. From swapping to a bag for life to investing in clothing that’s making a difference, it’s time to make a positive impact and be part of #GenerationRestoration.

