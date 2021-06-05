World Environment Day: The brands giving back to the planet
Whether it’s a bag for life or investing in clothing that’s making a difference, it’s time to be part of #GenerationRestoration
World Environment Day – honoured annually on 5 June – is the UN’s flagship day and is dedicated to encouraging awareness and action to help protect the planet.
This year’s theme is Ecosystem Restoration or #GenerationRestoration on social media. It identifies the fact that we can’t turn back time, instead, we must think of ways to reimagine, recreate and restore ecosystems in order to make peace with nature and protect our planet.
Healthy ecosystems are vital and we depend on them for many aspects of our lives. But, just in the last year, we’ve seen the devastating impact the climate emergency is having on them.
Against the backdrop of a global pandemic, there has been an undeniable number of unprecedented climate catastrophes that have affected our precious ecosystems – wildfires in Brazil, the United States and Australia, the swarms of locusts ravaging crops in east Africa and the destruction of coral reefs in Australia– that prove the importance of raising awareness of the crisis. What’s more, we aren’t anywhere near close enough to meeting the modest carbon targets of the Paris Agreement.
But, through natural processes, new green technology and innovative thinking, the UN believes that the world’s ecosystems can be restored and protected, but everyone must do their bit to help save the planet.
To help you make more eco-conscious decisions, we’ve rounded up a selection of our favourite products from brands that support environmental charities by making philanthropic donations. From swapping to a bag for life to investing in clothing that’s making a difference, it’s time to make a positive impact and be part of #GenerationRestoration.
Read more:
KeepCup thermal, 340ml
Although largely made from cardboard, disposable cups are lined with plastic polyethene to make them waterproof. As such, coffee cups cannot be recycled at standard recycling plants, contributing to the plastic problem. For a simple solution, turn to KeepCup, a lifestyle brand that takes environmental responsibility seriously. It’s a member of 1% for the Planet and donates at least one per cent of its global revenue to environmental causes.
This cup featured in our guide to the best reusable coffee cups and our writer noted that the brand worked with “sustainability consultants who were able to calculate that the thermal has a lower impact on the planet than disposable cups after only eight uses, based on drinking one coffee each weekday over eight years.”
Ethique mintasy solid shampoo, 110g
When it comes to bathroom essentials, the cosmetics industry is well-known for its unnecessary packaging that’s harmful to the world’s ecosystems. As such, if you’re looking for an alternative try this solid shampoo, which featured in our review of the best shampoo bars, which our writer praised for being cleaning and moisturising and leaving her hair “feeling lightweight and soft.”
Ethique claims to be the world’s first zero-waste beauty brand. It only uses 100 per cent sustainably sourced ingredients that are vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, and free from parabens and sulphates. What’s more, it donates 20 per cent of its profits to conservation, animal welfare and environmental groups so you’ll be giving back if you make this eco-friendly swap.
Kind London reusable shopping bag
The statistics regarding our single-use plastic consumption are troubling – by 2050 there could be more plastic, by weight, than fish in our seas. And with scientists estimating that 8 million metric tonnes of plastic end up in our oceans each year, we must stop using single-use plastic bags.
Instead, invest in Kind London’s shopping bags, which took the top spot in our review of the best bags for life. “Made from six plastic bottles that would have otherwise ended up in the ocean, Kind also donates 10 per cent of the profits towards the Just One Ocean charity which raises awareness of plastic pollution, overfishing and habitat destruction. The brand’s mission is to replace some of the 1 trillion (yes, you read that correctly) single-use plastic bags,” noted our writer.
Patagonia classic retro-x fleece
This might seem like a niche purchase to make during the summer months, but frankly, since when could we rely on the British weather being gorgeous all season long? And you simply can’t go wrong with sustainable clothing brand Patagonia if you’re looking for an extra layer. This particular fleece is ideal for a mild summer’s evening and took the top spot in our guide to the best men’s fleeces. “The thick-pile construction, contrast chest pocket and collar, and boxy fit are often imitated, but, as of yet, never bettered, making the retro-x the undisputed king,” praised our writer.
Unlike other brands, it’s unafraid to get political and be part of a movement for change, and it has a self-imposed Earth tax – donating one per cent of annual sales to grassroots environmental groups. If this isn’t enough to persuade you to shop at Patagonia, 72 per cent of its collection uses recycled materials – including recycled polyester and nylon.
Accessorize tiger cushion cover WWF collaboration
Paying homage to some of the world’s most loved animals, British brand Accessorize has partnered with WWF to create a gorgeous homeware collection. As part of the collaboration, a percentage of the net proceeds of products will be donated to the WWF charity to help its conservation efforts.
There’s no better way to support your planet than by investing in homeware pieces that give back. We love this hand-embroidered tiger print cushion cover, which would add a pop of colour to any living space.
Who Gives A Crap toilet roll, multipack
Online toilet roll, kitchen towel, and tissue company Who Gives a Crap was founded in 2012 on the ethos of making a difference. It donates half of its profits to charities and projects that make a difference. The brand took the top spot in our guide to the best plastic-free beauty products, with our writer noting that it “doesn’t use any virgin trees in this product – or inks, dyes or scents – and instead the loo roll is made from waste paper, like textbooks and old office materials.”
Thanks to its philanthropic and environmental efforts, Who Gives A Crap is a certified B Corp – a company that meets the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. This eco-friendly toilet roll is the way to go if you’re looking to make a positive change this World Environment Day.
Green People scent free shower gel
Conscious cosmetics brand Green People is on a mission to safeguard the environment for future generations, doing this by sourcing sustainable ingredients and giving back to nature through its charitable partners. Thankfully, its products are as good as its sustainable and philanthropic credentials, case in point this shower gel was best on test in our review of the best organic body washes.
“It’s a thick gel consistency and is a fuss-free option that’s super gentle and comes in a generous 200ml that will last ages,” noted our writer. Plus, “certified by the Soil Association, Organic Food Federation and Ecocert, it contains skin-soothing ingredients aloe vera and marshmallow.” With 10 per cent of its net profits going to charity, you’ll not only be investing in a shower gel that’s kind to your skin but giving back to the earth.
Pangaia organic cotton t-shirt with c-fiber
Chances are you’ve heard of Pangaia because its loungewear topped just about everyone’s wishlists after its joggers and sweaters appeared all over social media. But, the brand’s Earth-positive, eco-conscious ethos, makes it one to bookmark this World Wildlife Day and beyond. Inspired by the natural diversity in our ecosystems, it uses recycled and eco-friendly fabrics, including those made from plastic bottles with natural botanical dyes, in its items and each order is delivered in compostable packaging. This T-shirt for example is made from 20 per cent seaweed and 80 per cent organic cotton.
But that’s not all, for every Pangaia product purchased, one tree is planted, protected or restored, similary, if you refer a friend, it’ll give you both the opportunity to plant, protect or restore a tree.
