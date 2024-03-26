Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Do you like to keep your finger on the pulse about the latest launches across fashion, beauty, tech, homeware and fitness? Or are you after a mega saving on big-ticket products such as air fryers and cordless vacuums? Well, IndyBest’s new WhatsApp channel has you covered.

By joining the free channel, you’ll get all of the latest product news, reviews, explainers and expert-led guides straight to your phone.

As well as in-depth reviews, the IndyBest team will be bringing you the best deals and discounts on all the big-ticket items you may need. Plus, find out about all the hottest new TV shows and films available to stream, from Quiet on Set to Fallout.

To sign up for the free service all you need to do is follow the simple steps below.

How to join the IndyBest Reviews and Discounts WhatsApp channel

(The Independent)

If you are reading this on your mobile phone (in our app or a web browser), you can sign up by pressing this invite link.

(in our app or a web browser), you can sign up by pressing this invite link. If you are reading this on a desktop , you can use your phone to scan the QR code above. Once you’ve scanned the code, you’ll be taken to a page to join our channel.

, you can use your phone to scan the QR code above. Once you’ve scanned the code, you’ll be taken to a page to join our channel. Channels appear under the ‘updates’ tab. On an iPhone, that’s in the bottom-left of the menu bar, while Android users will find it in the middle at the top of the screen.

If you can’t find the tab on your device, try updating the app. You will then need to close WhatsApp and open it again.

If you would like to receive notifications from The Independent’s WhatsApp channel, you will need to unmute it by pressing the bell at the top of the channel.

You can also mute and unmute by toggling the button under ‘channel information’. You can navigate there by pressing on The Independent’s name at the top of the channel.

Messages will only be sent by The Independent and your information will be kept completely private - no one else will be able to see you are receiving our messages. Following a Channel also won’t reveal your phone number to the admin.

You can leave the channel at any time by navigating to ‘channel information’ and pressing ‘unfollow’.

What are WhatsApp channels?

WhatsApp launched its channels in June 2023. The feature means WhatsApp works more like a social network than a conversation, replicating some of the functions of a news feed, similar to those found on other Meta apps, such as Instagram and Facebook.

Channels mean users can follow people and organisations, who can then send out updates. WhatsApp described it as a “private broadcast service” – an account focused on travel updates might send a post to all of its followers informing them of delays, for instance.

It is the latest feature that expands the functions of WhatsApp beyond the conversations and group chats it is well known for. It follows the introduction of ‘communities’, which means an organisation such as a school can gather together people and chat under one umbrella.

You can read more about WhatsApp channels here