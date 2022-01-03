The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
January sales 2022 - live: Today’s best New Year deals from Apple, Amazon, Currys and more
From AirPods to Shark vacuums and Emma mattresses, these are the hottest offers worth shopping right now
The New Year is in full swing and while many use it as an opportunity to kickstart some new life goals, it’s also a great time to bag a bargain.
The Black Friday and Boxing Day bonanzas have been and gone, but the January sales see many of our favourite retailers slashing their prices on stock before their new lines are launched for 2022.
This means there are plenty of savings to be had on everything from headphones and coffee machines to make-up and trainers.
From John Lewis & Partners toBoots and Currys, Asos, Very and Argos, the shopping event is one of the best times of the year to snap up big-ticket items at low prices.
To save you from a day of scrolling, we’re on hand to help ease those January blues with our pick of the best offers. Follow along for our live coverage of the hottest deals as they drop.
Everything you need to know about Zara’s January sale
Zara is a favourite among the fashion crowd for good reason. The high street brand has earned itself a loyal following, thanks to its fashion-forward pieces and affordable prices.
Unlike other brands and retailers, Zara rarely hosts sale events, so when it does, it’s big news. Its Black Friday event saw items discounted by up to 40 per cent. So, understandably it’s one of the most eagerly anticipated sales when it comes to the January sales. Here’s everything we’re shopping.
Get our favourite alternative to the Dyson airwrap on offer right now
ghd rise hot brush: Was £169, now £135, ghdhair.com
Struggling to get your hands on the cult hair styling product, the Dyson airwrap? Ghd’s rise hot brush could just be the next best thing. After putting both styling tools head-to-head in our review, our tester noted how the ghd rise helped their hair stay “wavy and bouncy late into the evening – something we thought only existed in our wildest beauty dreams.” They went on to add: “If all you’re looking for is reliable volume and glamorous waves, the ghd rise is just as worthy an investment.” And right now, it’s on sale with 20 per cent off.
ghd vs Dyson: Which hot brush tool is the best?
Which hot brush is best for styling, drying and straightening? Read our review of Dyson and ghd's styling tools
Save 20% on the latest Apple AirPods pro
Looking to upgrade your wireless earbuds? Well you can’t get much better than Apple AirPods and thanks to Amazon, you can save more than 20 per cent right now on the tech giant’s latest design.
Apple AirPods pro with MagSafe charging case, 2021: Was £239, now £187, Amazon.co.uk
“The AirPods pro are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in,” said our writer when we reviewed Apple’s latest earbuds back in May. And now you can pick them up with more than 20 per cent off. These were the most comfortable earbuds we tried, and they have active noise cancellation, better battery life and much-improved sound quality compared to their predecessors.
Our reviewer added: “If you’re a member of the iOS family, the AirPods pros are the best in-ear earphones you can get on the market, and will continue to be until Apple decides to release a successor.” It’s rare to find Apple products in sale, so make sure you don’t miss out.
The Currys January sale 2022
Whether you’re after bluetooth headphones, a TV, laptop, vacuum or stand mixer, Currys is where it’s at – especially during the January sales. Here’s what’s on our wishlist.
Fitbit versa 3, black: Was £199, now £159, Currys.co.uk
Fitbit’s versa model is among its most successful and it’s easy to see why, with the third iteration of the range offering everything you’d want from an everyday smartwatch and fitness tracker. “This is the smartwatch for fitness-focused users that still want a good-looking, contemporary-styled product with enough smart features to help in everyday life,” praised our reviewer.
Google nest mini, 2nd gen: Was £49, now £18, Currys.co.uk
Thanks to Currys you can now save more than 50 per cent on the Google nest mini smart speaker that seriously impressed our reviewer in our round-up of the best smart speakers. “This is a case of a good thing coming in a small package,” they said. “The nest mini is small – it fits in the palm of your hand – but produces strong sound and clear voice responses. This would fit seamlessly into almost any home and perform admirably.”
Sleep easy with these mattress deals in the January sales
It’s safe to say a lumpy bumpy mattress isn’t calling anyone into bed, no matter how nice your bedspread, pillows and sheets are. Usually costing anywhere from a couple of hundred to over a thousand pounds, this bedroom necessity isn’t the most purse-friendly purchase.
With the likes of Emma, Simba and Eve, to name only a few, all having joined in with the January sales discounting, we’ve handpicked the creme de la creme of mattress bargains for 2022.
Don’t sleep on it: These are the mattress deals to grab in the January sales
From Emma to Simba to Sealy, these are the best January mattress deals to snap for 2022, plus everything you need to know about the sales
Good morning deal hunters!
Hello and happy new year! Welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the January sales where the IndyBest team will be bringing you the very best deals and discounts throughout the day.
Whether you’re after a new Shark vacuum, Samsung TV or AirPods, you’re in the right place to bag a bargain. So without further ado, let’s get shopping!
