January sales 2022 live: Best post-Boxing Day deals from Superdrug, Nintendo, Dyson and more
Whether it’s AirPods, a Dyson vacuum or an Emma mattress, we’ve got you covered on the hottest offers to shop now
It’s almost a new year, and that means one thing in the world of bargain hunting: the arrival of the January sales.
Following on from the major Boxing Day reductions, the likes of Amazon, Currys and Argos to John Lewis & Partners and Zara usually slash their prices even further to mark the start of January. And we’re on hand to bring you the very best deals and discounts across clothes, beauty, tech, toys, home appliances and more as they happen.
So, whether you’re after a Dyson vacuum cleaner, a beauty bargain from the likes of Superdrug, a Fitbit, Nintendo Switch console or Apple AirPods, follow along for our live coverage of the hottest deals as they drop, from the remainder of the Boxing Day goods to any early January sales deals we might spot.
Anthropologie’s sale is too good to miss
Anthropologie is the ideal destination for just about everything. And its currency got a whopping sale on, with discounts on homeware, fashion and gifts.
Its Hôtel Magique homeware collaboration has been heavily discounted. This pitcher (was £56, now £39, Anthropologie.com) would look perfect on your dinner table, alongside these juice glasses (was £10, now £7, Anthropologie.com).
Similarly, the melange mugs (was £12, now £7, Anthropologie.com) are the ideal size for a large cup of tea and feature a range of different patterns.
With such a dreamy collection of goods, we’d recommend checking out its entire website.
This M&S snow globe gin deal is lit
A smash hit year-on-year, M&S’s snow globe gins flew off the shelves over Christmas. If you missed out on the sparkly tipple, you can now get not one, but two bottles in a mixed case that also includes four bottles of prosecco. The best news? It’s on sale right now.
M&S light up snow globe gin & conte priuli prosecco, case of 6: Was £80, now £60, Marksandspencer.com
Containing the clementine gin and sugar plum liqueur, light up your winter evenings with the orange and blue glows. While the clementine tipple lends itself to buck fizz and prosecco, the sugar plum liqueur works best topped up with prosecco and garnished with raspberries, pomegranate seeds and fresh thyme. The snow globe gins usually retail at £20 so they’re half price in the case and you’ll also get four bottles of prosecco – we’ll toast to that!
Hoover up this Dyson V10 vacuum January sales deal
Make light work of your floors with Dyson’s V10 animal, which has £100 off at John Lewis (was £399, now £299, Johnlewis.com). While it may not be the newest model, the design is just as slick, stylish and bang on the money as the brand’s more recent launches.
Rated the best for big families in our guide to the best cordless vacuum cleaners, our reviewer said: “It’s easy to move along carpets and wooden floors, while the max setting has incredible suction.
Dyson V10 animal extra vacuum cleaner, was £399, now £299, Johnlewis.com
As the name suggests, it’s great for picking up animal hair from carpets and upholstery – and we found its direct-drive cleaner head best for this job.” They also loved that it didn’t distract pets and that is proved easy to charge, by either plugging it in or keeping it attached to the wall mount when not in use.
Save on fragrance in the Superdrug sale
If it’s an upgrade to your beauty routine you’re after, look no further than Superdrug, where the up to 50 per cent off post-Christmas sale is still going strong.
The store’s perfume gift sets are seeing particularly notable discounts, with this Marc Jacobs daisy love set down to £40 from its original RRP of £60. It comes with an eau de toilette plus a body lotion and shower gel so you can layer up your scent.
Marc Jacobs daisy love edt 50ml, body lotion 75ml and shower gel 75ml: Was £60, now £40, Superdrug.com
While we’ve not reviewed this exact gift box, daisy love’s sister fragrance, daisy spring, was awarded the title of “best cheerful scent” in our round-up of the best women’s perfumes, so we’re confident you’ll be in good hands with the brand.
It’s almost January sales time
Good morning and welcome back to our deal-hunting liveblog! We’re here to find you the best discounts on everything from a new mattress to the smartwatch that will help you hit your 2022 fitness goals.
With the January sales now firmly on the horizon, we’re hoping for even bigger and better discounts from hereon in. Stick with us and we’ll find you all of the top offers.
iPhone 13 pro is currently half price
Apple iPhone 13 pro: Was £71 per month, now £35.50 per month, Three.co.uk
Mobile network provider Three is offering the all-new iPhone 13 pro, with its stellar camera system, at half the price for the first six months of your contract. While you do have to pay £69 up-front on the 128GB pro model, you’ll get unlimited texts, calls and access to 5G data speeds. In our review of the iPhone 13 pro, our writer said: “The swathe of photographic improvements alone are worth upgrading for, made possible by a faster processor and better camera sensors.”
Transform your at-home cinema with this TV deal
Samsung AU8000: Was £549, now £368, Amazon.co.uk
This entry-level 4K television uses an LED display that, while not as rich as a higher-end OLED or QLED screen, produces a vibrant colour palette and a dynamic contrast ratio. It has Alexa built-in, so you can control your smart TV with just your voice a very handy feature.
Stay cosy with this hot water bottle deal
The White Company super-soft faux fur hot water bottle: Was £32, now £25.60, Thewhitecompany.com
As the winter cold starts to bite, there’s surely no better thing to snuggle up next to than this hot water bottle, which took the top spot in our guide to the best. “The quality is among the most superior of all the hot water bottles we tested, and it kept its heat for hours of comfort and soothing,” praised our writer. We’re sold.
Top picks from Amazon’s Boxing Day sale
Online retailer Amazon does not mess around when it comes to sale events, so you’re in safe hands if you want to bag a bargain this Boxing Day. Below are just two of our favourite offers:
Amazon Fire stick lite with Alexa voice remote lite: Was £29.99, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk
The Amazon Fire stick lite is the most affordable TV stick that Amazon has on offer. With 50 per cent off, the device comes with an Alexa voice note remote, plus thousands of apps and channels including BBC iPlayer, Disney+ and Netflix. It’s also simple to set up – just plug this nifty Fire stick into the back of your TV and let the binging session commence.
Garmin forerunner 55: Was £179.99, now £129, Amazon.co.uk
Nothing helps you stick to your fitness resolutions quite as much as investing in a workout-tracking smartwatch. The entry-level Garmin forerunner 55 has all of the most important sensors for monitoring your vital signs as you run, and over time it builds a profile of your fitness levels and suggests longer, shorter or more intense runs based on your previous performance.
