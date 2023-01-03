Whether it’s a new pair of headphones or an air fryer, we’re scouring retailers for the top offers (The Independent)

And just like that, we’re now on day three of 2023. This means New Year resolutions have been made (and potentially broken, we won’t judge) and, of course, that the January sales are well underway.

With many brands and retailers extending their sales right until the end of the month, we’ll be digging out the very best savings on the hottest items, from fashion and beauty to tech, mattresses and air fryers.

From John Lewis and Amazon to Currys, Argos, Very, and Asos, we’re seeing countless familiar staples being reduced in the sales bonanza this year, with prices slashed across everything from the Nintendo Switch consoles and Tefal and Ninja air fryers to that elusive Meta Quest 2 VR headset.

So without further ado, let’s shop.

