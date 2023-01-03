January sales 2023 UK – live: Today’s best new year deals from John Lewis, Shark vacuums, Lego and more
From Tui holidays to Apple AirPods, these are the top offers we’ve spotted so far
And just like that, we’re now on day three of 2023. This means New Year resolutions have been made (and potentially broken, we won’t judge) and, of course, that the January sales are well underway.
With many brands and retailers extending their sales right until the end of the month, we’ll be digging out the very best savings on the hottest items, from fashion and beauty to tech, mattresses and air fryers.
From John Lewis and Amazon to Currys, Argos, Very, and Asos, we’re seeing countless familiar staples being reduced in the sales bonanza this year, with prices slashed across everything from the Nintendo Switch consoles and Tefal and Ninja air fryers to that elusive Meta Quest 2 VR headset.
So without further ado, let’s shop.

Day three of the January sales!
Good morning and welcome back to our blog covering the 2023 January sales. From fashion and beauty to tech, mattresses and air fryers, we’ll be handpicking the best deals from the likes of John Lewis and Amazon to Currys, Argos, Very, and Asos.
Whether you’ve got gift cards to spend or want to revamp your wardrobe for the new year, we’ve got you covered.
January sales 2023: Ring in the new year with the best bargains
Your ultimate guide to the best deals of the 2023 January sales
We're signing off today's live blog with a reminder of where to find all of the very best deals we've found in the 2023 January sales. The article below includes money off everything from hot chocolate velevtisers and air fryers, to Apple AirTags, earphones, leather handbags, skincare, Nintendo Switch bundles, kitchenware and much more besides.
January sales 2023: Ring in the new year with the best bargains
These are the best mattress deals in the 2023 January sales
Fancy a comfy new mattress? Now is a great time to buy a discounted bed-in-a-box from the likes of Samba, Emma and Dreams. Click on the article below for all of the best mattress deals we’ve found so far:
Best mattress deals in the January sales 2023
Save 58 per cent on these Finish dishwasher tablets
The January sales isn’t all about high-end tech and fashion, you know. Some of the best deals, especially when it comes to per cent savings, are found at the other end of the scale. Take this pack of 80 dishwasher tablets for example, with their price slashed by 58 per cent.
Finish ultimate infinity shine dishwasher tablets, pack of 80: Was £26, now £11.05, Amazon.co.uk
If you’re still making your way through the mountain of washing up left in the wake of Christmas and New Year celebrations, this 58 per cent saving on Finish dishwasher tablets will be a welcome one. With no need to pre-rinse, these ultimate tablets are said to be effective even when using an eco cycle, meaning you could save up to £40 per year on your energy and water bills, according to the brand.
Save over £80 on this Le Creuset casserole dish
A cornerstone of the kitchen, this cast iron casserole dish by Le Creuset is a design classic and it’s currently reduced by almost 30 per cent.
Le Creuset signature cast iron casserole dish with lid: Was £309, now £224.80, Amazon.co.uk
Thanks to a nearly 30 per cent deduction for Amazon’s January sale, you could add this beautiful Le Creuset cast iron casserole dish to your kitchen cupboard. Serving up to six people, the 29cm-diameter, oval-shaped dish is perfect for any new year hosting duties you might wish to take on – and its coastal blue colour will make it a beautiful addition to any table.
Apple AirTags are back to their lowest price
Here’s a deal that sees a four-pack of Apple’s clever AirTag possession trackers back down to their lowest price, saving you £20.
Apple AirTag (four pack): Was £119, now £99, Amazon.co.uk
IndyBest regulars will be familiar with this deal, but it’s good to see it available yet again at Amazon. The deal sees a four-pack of Apple AirTags reduced by £20, making each Bluetooth tracker just £24.75. Designed to slip into a bag or attach to your keyring with a clip (sold separately), AirTags help you find your lost items by beeping loudly when prompted by the Find My app on your iPhone. They can even share their location by connecting anonymously to a stranger’s iPhone as they pass by – you’re then alerted and told where the lost AirTag is. Clever stuff.
The Xbox Series S is down to £209.99
Remember when the Xbox series S was tricky to find at retail price, let alone with a discount? Thankfully those days are long behind us, and the console can now be bought for £40 below its usual price.
Xbox Series S: Was £249.99, now £209.99, Microsoft.com
Smaller than the Xbox series X, this all-digital console is disc-free, as all your games and entertainment are accessed via the cloud. In our round-up of the best games consoles, our reviewer said: “It’s a good option for anyone looking for a cheap gaming solution that doesn’t need a 4K resolution to have a good time. Combined with an Xbox game pass subscription, the Xbox series S will allow you to play a library of over 100 games, including Microsoft exclusive titles such as Halo Infinite andForza Horizon 5.” While this saving of £40 isn’t as generous as offers we saw during Black Friday, it’s currently the best deal we’ve seen on the console in the January sales.
Save £400 on this 55in Sony Bravia TV
Televisions are a prime target for the January sales, and this Sony Bravia discounted by £400 has caught our attention.
Sony Bravia XR55A8OJU, 55in: Was £1,399, now £998, Currys.co.uk
There’s £400 off the price of this 55in Sony Bravia at Currys right now. For less than £1,000 you get a stunning 4K screen from a class-leading TV brand, powered by Google’s intuitive operating system. Sony’s proprietary X1 processor is also considered to be one of the best at upscaling low-resolution video to 4K, meaning even old TV shows and movies look brighter and more in-focus.
This is the cheapest iPhone 14 unlimited data plan we’ve seen
The iPhone 14 is Apple’s latest and greatest handset, with a 6.1in display and upgraded camera system. It only came out in September, but already we’re seeing some pretty good deals, like this one from Three.
Apple iPhone 14 with unlimited data: Was £61 per month, now £53.37 per month, Three.co.uk
The iPhone 14 with unlimited data costs just £30.50 per month for the first six months with Three, after a £30 upfront fee. Your plan then reverts to the original price of £61 per month for the remaining 18 months of your plan, which (bear with us) works out to the equivalent of paying £53.37 per month for 24 months. That’s a £184 saving over the old price, making it the cheapest unlimited data iPhone 14 contract plan we’ve spotted this January.
How to shop the best tech deals in the 2023 January sale
Technology products often attract some of the best discounts, and for the 2023 January sales we’ve spotted deals on TVs, smartwatches, headphones, game consoles and more. Click on the article below for the best tech deals we’ve found so far:
These are the best technology deals to shop in the 2023 January sales
