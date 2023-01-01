January sales 2023 UK – live: Best New Year’s Day deals from Currys, Apple and Tui
From Apple AirPods to Shark vacuums, these are the top offers we’ve spotted so far
Whew, it’s been a whirlwind of a year, but we’ve finally Auld Lang Syne’d our way into 2023, and the New Year’s Day January sales have arrived. It’s not only an opportunity to kickstart new life goals (and attempt to keep them) but more importantly, secure a bargain on the hottest products.
During the shopping event, we see everything from fashion and beauty to tech, housewares and appliances discounted. Better still, most of the retailers’ sales last the entire month. With the likes of John Lewis, Amazon, Currys, Argos, Very, Asos and Net-A-Porter taking part in the bargain bonanza, there’s no better way to ease yourself into 2023.
Whether you’re looking to revamp your wardrobe, give your interiors a refresh or save on a pricey bit of tech, we’re rounding up all the best January sales on this page, right here in real time.
With Nintendo Switch consoles, mattresses and air fryers already receiving hefty discounts, make sure to bookmark our guides and follow along for our live coverage of the most noteworthy deals in the January sales below.
This skincare must-buy is under £5 this January
The Inkey List niacinamide serum: Was £6.99, now £4.50, Amazon.co.uk
Should you need to replenish your skincare stocks for the year ahead, The Inkey Lists’ niacinamide serum now costs less than £5 when you make your purchase with Amazon. In our review of the formula, our beauty editor called niacinamide a real unsung hero when it comes to skincare. “It’s a good option for all complexions, but especially those with oily or sensitive skin because it works to control excess oil production and reduce the appearance of pores, while also calming down irritation or sensitivity.” Formulated with hyaluronic acid to help hydrate skin too, it can be used both morning and night. “Our tester has been through multiple bottles and she applies it after cleansing AM and PM.”
This Salter air fryer is reduced to less than £50
If you’ve had your eye on an air fryer, there’s no better time to invest than during the annual shopping event. But with some market-leading models still costing upwards of £200, you may be on the hunt for more affordable air fryers.
Luckily, we’ve found a £50 (well, a penny under, actually) air fryer to help you save even more money. Costing £49.99, Salter’s hot air fryer has been reduced by 50 per cent in the Robert Dyas seasonal sale.
This Salter air fryer is less than £50 in the January sales
Salter’s hot air fryer has been reduced to less than £50 in the January sales 2023 at Robert Dyas
Get this 65in Philips TV for less than £650
Philips 65PUS7906/12 65in LED Android TV: Was £849, now £629, Amazon.co.uk
For less than £650, this is a decent bargain from Amazon. Offering wireless connectivity and compatibility with our go-to streaming services, it will arrive on your doorstep with Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Netflix and YouTube pre-installed. It also has a full-range speaker and intelligent abient LED light system for the complete home-cinema experience.
Level up your fitness game with Gymshark’s sale
Gymshark apex seamless leggings: Was £60, now £18, Gymshark.com
Run, don’t walk – the GymShark winter sale is not to be missed with up to 60 per cent off the brand’s coveted gym wear, with everything from leggings and seamless sports bras to training hoodies heavily discounted. Now reduced to just £18, these seamless apex leggings are a case in point – and if the truffle brown colourway isn’t for you, they are also available with a 50 per cent discount in either black or blue. Billed as sweat-wicking and breathable with a high support waistband, the fabric features what the brand calls heat-mapping ventilation which should help to keep you cool.
Best fashion deals to shop in the January sales
Here are the best January sales deals to nab from your favourite fashion brands, including H&M, Selfridges, M&S, Matches Fashion and more
Best headphones January sales
Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling headphones: Was £379, now £299, Very.co.uk
These wireless cans earned the top spot in our round-up of the best wireless headphones, in which our tester described the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones as sounding “absolutely divine”. These promise to survive up to 30 hours on one charge, and feature noise cancellation (which our tester said was “incredible”) and the ability to automatically adjust sounds in response to your environment. Our tester also praised the speak-to-chat feature, which turns on ambient mode when you start speaking. They added: “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handles it all with poise and elegance, and it never misses a beat.”
This Emma mattress has 50 per cent off
Emma original mattress, double: Was £759, now £379.50, Emma-sleep.co.uk
Sleep brand Emma has up to 60 per cent off in its sale. Both its original and premium mattresses are reduced by 50 per cent, but while the premium model got two thumbs up from both our testers, we determined that the original style was the best for comfort, “with solid support beneath the memory foam layer”.
Considering you can get a high-quality mattress for under £400, we’d snap this deal up fast – plus it’s £170 cheaper than the premium model.
The Nintendo Switch OLED is under £300 in the January sales
Nintendo Switch OLED: Was £309.99, now £298.50, Amazon.co.uk
If you’re looking to pick up Nintendo’s latest hybrid console on New Year’s Day, Amazon is offering the OLED console with a modest discount of £10.99. While the Switch console has been cheaper before, including on Black Friday, rarely the device is rarely ever on sale, so snap it up while it lasts.
In our review of the OLED model, we praised it for its bright 7in screen and durable kickstand, compared with the original model, making handheld and tabletop gaming “an absolute joy”.
Save £25 on the original hooded blanket
The Oodie, grey: Was £89, now £64, Theoodie.co.uk
Securing a spot in our round-up of the best blanket hoodies, we found the oversized hoodie to be “very oversized, cocooning our 6ft tester down to the knees.” Complete with a hood, sleeves and practical front pouch, the hoodie is finished in a plush soft-to-touch flannel fleece with sherpa fleece lining the inside.
“Large enough to curl beneath it on the sofa but still sufficiently fitted and lightweight to move around the house while working from home, the Oodie will be a saviour when temperatures plummet,” said our tester. Our only gripe was its not-so pocket-friendly price, but now you can save £25 in the brand’s sale.
When do the January sales start?
Just joining us now? Mend that sore head with a delightful deal this New Year’s Day. The January sales have already started, so have a scroll back through the blog for our top picks.
Unlike Black Friday or other seasonal sales, brands and retailers tend to stick fairly rigidly to this. But, of course, before this, there were the Boxing Day sales, so it’s likely some of the deals from the 26 December will have stretched over into the first few weeks of January, especially if there’s still stock remaining.
The top of the range Dyson vacuum is currently on sale
Want the best of the best? The Dyson V15 detect plus is the best cordless vacuum cleaner currently on the market, and it’s discounted in Dyson’s January sale.
Dyson V15 detect plus: Was £649.99, now £549.99, Dyson.co.uk
Reduced by £100 during Dyson’s New Year event, the V15 detect plus boasts plenty of forward-thinking features – from a crevice tool with LED lights that are designed to illuminate dust and dirt in small spaces, to an adaptor that bends to clean areas high up in your home. In our review of a similar model – the Dyson V15 detect – our tester described the vacuum cleaner as “an impressive step up in the cleaning world” which was “a dream to use”.