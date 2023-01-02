January sales 2023 UK – live: Best new year deals from John Lewis, Currys, Nintendo and more
From Tui holidays to Apple AirPods, these are the top offers we’ve spotted so far
And just like that, we’re now on day two of 2023. This means New Year resolutions have been made (and potentially broken, we won’t judge) and, of course, that the January sales are well underway.
With many brands and retailers extending their sales right until the end of the month, we’ll be digging out the very best savings on the hottest items, from fashion and beauty to tech, mattresses and air fryers.
From John Lewis and Amazon to Currys, Argos, Very, and Asos, we’re seeing countless familiar staples being reduced in the sales bonanza this year, with prices slashed across everything from the Nintendo Switch consoles and Tefal and Ninja air fryers to that elusive Meta Quest 2 VR headset…
So without further ado, let’s shop.
Good morning shoppers
Hello! We are back again for another day – that’s day two of the January sales now – to help you dig up the hottest deals in the January sales.
For many big brands and retailers taking part, the January sales are a month-long affair, and we’ll be with you every deal of the way – whether you’re looking for an air fryer, discounted Gymshark leggings or that elusive Meta Quest 2 VR headset...
The crème de la crème of January sales deals
The January sales offer the perfect opportunity to benefit from big deals across fashion, tech and so much more. Whatever is on your wish list, our guides below are brimming with shopping inspiration. As well as updating the pages with the latest January offers as they pop up, we’ve been sorting the deals from the duds.
Jabra’s sport-focused earbuds are less than £80 right now
Jabra elite 4 active: Was £119.99, now £79, Amazon.co.uk
Jabra has produced a conveyor belt of quality headphones and earphones in the past few years, and the elite 4 active are no different. “They pack some serious specs into a simple but attractive design. From the sophisticated ANC, to the intricate EQ options, to the comfy fit and sturdy enough feel, these earbuds should be taken into consideration by anyone looking for a good-quality pair of buds for both travel and at home,” our writer said in their review. Now, you can get them for less than £80.
This teddy jacket is half price at H&M
H&M single-breasted teddy jacket: Was £69.99, now £35, Hm.com
Wrap up warm this winter in this soft and snug teddy coat from H&M, which is nearly half price this sale season. Relaxed in fit with wide notch lapels and button detailing, this fluffy jacket will keep you cosy from day to night. It’s also easily paired with both jeans or something smarter so you can dress it up or down.
Silentnight 2000 pocket box top mattress: Was £630.50, now £431.99, Amazon.co.uk
We’ve tested Silentnight products at IndyBest before – from the yours & mine mattress to the airmax mattress topper – so it’s a brand we trust. We haven’t yet managed to catch our 40 winks on this exact mattress, but the hypoallergenic model features the brand’s mirapocket zoned spring system, billed for superb support across its 2000 springs. Meanwhile, it is touted for being super soft owing to 15cm of foam filling. Reduced by over 30 per cent, you’ll sleep easy with this near- £200 saving.
Snap up this Garmin smartwatch deal
Garmin forerunner 245 GPS running watch: Was £249.99, now £162, Amazon.co.uk
If your New Year resolutions include getting a bit fitter or achieving a new PB, this Garmin watch could be ideal. Its built-in GPS measures pace and routes, which you can then upload to other services, such as Strava. With heart-rate tracking and VO2 to monitor your fitness while you exercise, it can also assess whether you’re overdoing it. Meanwhile, the accompanying app can track trends and set goals for your future training sessions. The similar forerunner 245 music model made it into our round-up of the best Garmin watches, so you can trust it’s a great option.
The AirPods pro 2 have a modest saving this January
Looking for some new AirPods pro earbuds in the January sales? You’ll struggle to find anything better than this modest £10 saving at Amazon. Sure, it’s not a lot, but considering these were only released in October last year, any saving is a good one on the company’s latest bits of tech. We’ve only seen them cheaper once before, and that was during Black Friday when the price dropped to £229. It hasn’t been lowered to that price since.
Apple AirPods pro, 2nd generation: Was £249, now £239, Amazon.co.uk
While Apple itself doesn’t take part in the seasonal sales, mammoth retailer Amazon has reduced the price of the AirPods pro. Complete with active noise cancellation, touch control and adaptive transparency – which allows you to let outside sounds in while reducing loud environmental noise. “AirPods pro are Apple’s priciest in-ear headphones but they are feature-packed, comfortable and, above all, they offer sensational audio,” our writer said in their review of the buds.
LG OLED48A26 48in smart 4K TV: Was £1,099, now £799, Ao.com
This 48in 4K TV from LG is a fresh 2022 model. While it is an entry-level set, it has flagship premium-level features, including Dolby Vision IQ, which adapts the picture based on the light in the room, Dolby Atmos virtual surround-sound audio, a filmmaker mode, designed for movies, as well as access to LG’s smart platform with Freeview Play, Netflix and Disney+, plus the low-blue-light display will stop you getting eye fatigue while watching Harry Potter films back to back. Benefit from the £300 while you can in the January sales.
There are mega deals to be found at M&S in the January sales
I’ve basically been living in M&S over the Christmas break, tearing bargains from the rails and giving fellow shoppers an evil glare when they pick up that jumper I was eyeing up. And for good reason too, M&S offers some of the best deals on clothing, and those savings are continuing into the new year.
M&S mens straight fit authentic jeans with hemp: Was £35, now £12, Marksandspencer.com
Made with natural hemp fibres for hardwearing durability, this pair of jeans make a great choice for winter. The straight fit design and subtle fraying details keep the jeans contemporary, and they’re dyed with only pre-reduced indigo to reduce water and chemical use in production. The £23 saving is enticing, especially when you consider that you can wear this pair all year round.
Keep calm and warm with this weighted blanket deal
Ayela the mela weighted blanket: Was £129.99, now £64.99, Lakeland.co.uk
Poor sleepers who are prone to disruptive nights, suffer from stress or anxiety or simply want to feel calmer and more relaxed come bedtime will all benefit from Mela’s weighted blanket. In our review of the weighted wonder, our tester found the brand’s sleep aid to be “comforting and cosy – helping us on our way to a night of deeper and less-restless sleep”, adding that they “woke up feeling more refreshed and went to sleep feeling soothed – it’s safe to say it’s now one of our night-time necessities.” The price of the weighted blanket is even lower than its Boxing Day price – which was £99.99, so this is a very impressive deal.