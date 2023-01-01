January sales 2023 – live: Today’s best deals from Dyson, Currys, M&S and more
From Apple AirPods to Shark vacuums, these are the top offers we’ve spotted so far
While January often gets a bad rep (read: bleak weather and post-Christmas blues), it’s not only an opportunity to kickstart new life goals (and pretend to keep them), but also a great time to bag a bargain.
Serving up a third helping of deals – following the Black Friday and Boxing Day bonanzas – the January sales see everything from fashion and beauty to tech, housewares and appliances discounted. Better still, most of the retailers’ sales last the entire month.
With the likes of John Lewis, Amazon, Currys, Argos, Very, Asos and Net-A-Porter set to take part, there’s no better way to ease yourself into 2023 – whether you’re looking to revamp your wardrobe, make over your interiors or save on a pricey bit of tech.
From Nintendo Switch consoles, mattresses and air fryers to headphones and skincare, make sure to bookmark our guides and follow along for our live coverage of the hottest deals in the January sales below.
The crème de la crème of January sales deals
The shopping bonanza offers the perfect opportunity to benefit from big deals across fashion, tech and so much more. Whatever is on your wishlist, our guides below are brimming with shopping inspiration. As well as updating the pages with the latest January offers as they pop up, we’ve been sorting the deals from the duds.
Happy New Year!
Good morning shoppers and welcome to our live coverage of the January sales. Kicking off the new year with a bang, many of our favourite retailers have slashed their prices on stock – with some of the sales set to last the entire month.
Whether you’re after Apple AirPods, a Ninja air fryer, Zara boots, luxe skincare or a Dyson vacuum, our crack team of shopping experts will be bringing you the best deals as they drop, in both our cheat sheet guides and on this blog. Without further ado, let’s shop.