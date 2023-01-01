January sales 2023 UK – live: Today’s best New Year’s Day deals from Currys, Wetherspoons and more
From Apple AirPods to Shark vacuums, these are the top offers we’ve spotted so far
While January often gets a bad rep (read: bleak weather and post-Christmas blues), it’s not only an opportunity to kickstart new life goals (and pretend to keep them), but also a great time to bag a bargain.
Serving up a third helping of deals – following the Black Friday and Boxing Day bonanzas – the January sales see everything from fashion and beauty to tech, housewares and appliances discounted. Better still, most of the retailers’ sales last the entire month.
With the likes of John Lewis, Amazon, Currys, Argos, Very, Asos and Net-A-Porter set to take part, there’s no better way to ease yourself into 2023 – whether you’re looking to revamp your wardrobe, make over your interiors or save on a pricey bit of tech.
From Nintendo Switch consoles, mattresses and air fryers to headphones and skincare, make sure to bookmark our guides and follow along for our live coverage of the hottest deals in the January sales below.
New year, New Look, new boots
Strut into the new year in style with these high-ankle Chelsea boots from New Look, glamorously vintage and chunky, they’ll fit perfectly in your 2023 wardrobe.
New Look high ankle pull on chelsea boots: Was £36.99, now £22, Asos.com
Asos’ sale is in full swing with many discounts to pick up, and today you can enjoy 40 per cent off this pair of off-white boots from New Look. The flat and chunky soles makes them comfortable for all-day wear, whether you’re sporting them to the office or out and about. With zip-side fastening and an elasticated insert, your feet can remain supported and secure, while the black side panel detail and contrasting sole keeps them looking stylish.
This Our Place pan is now just £90
Our Place always pan: Was £125, now £90, Fromourplace.co.uk
Owing to its soft retro styling and multi-functionality, the always pan from kitchenware brand Our Place has become something of a viral sensation in the past few years. You have the ability to braise, sear, steam and strain with this sturdy pan – among with other helpful functions – the cooking accessory is billed by the brand as being lightweight, non-toxic, non-stick and compatible with every kind of cooktops. Usually setting you back more than £125, the coveted always pan has been reduced in price by almost 30 per cent in the Our Place sale.
Get this ghd hair styler for 22 per cent less in the January sales
ghd curve thin wand: Was £139.99, now £108.42, Amazon.co.uk
In our recent roundup of the best hair curlers, our tester dubbed the ghd curve thin wand – which is now discounted by 22 per cent – as the best curler for perfecting defined, corkscrew curls. Impressed by how quickly it yielded results, our reviewer raved about its design, saying that they “only needed to hold sections in place for a few seconds”, while their “curls looked just as fresh the next day”. It can also heat at one optimal temperature for styling, ensuring your hair is protected from heat damage.
Wetherspoons’ January sale starts on 3 January
Yes, You read that right – drop everything. From Tuesday 3 January, Wetherspoons will be discounting the price of drinks and food to bring in the New Year.
Ruddles Best will be available for 99p a pint and Bell’s whisky will be available for the same price, including a mixer. Bud Light, Stowford Press Dark Berry cider, Stowford Press Apple cider, Carlsberg and low and no-alcohol beers will all cost less than £2 a pint.
Burger fans will also be able to get a 3oz burger, served with chips and a soft drink for £4.49.
This No7 skincare set is half price in the January sales
We love picking up skincare and grooming products during the January sales, and this No7 skincare gift set deal is not one to be sniffed at.
No7 the ultimate skincare collection 10-piece gift set: Was £85, now £42.50, Boots.com
Whether you’re a No7 skincare fan or keen to give a range of formulas a try, then this deal is for you. Filled with 10 skincare products from the beloved Boots brand, the retailer has slashed the price of this 10-piece gift set by 50 per cent. Now reduced to just £42.50, the set includes skincare favourites such as the No7 protect and perfect day cream, the radiance+ daily energising exfoliating cleanser, the No7 protect and perfect lip care and more.
There’s 40 per cent off this Le Creuset pot at John Lewis
A fan of nice looking crockery? This Le Creuset pot will have all your guests ooh-ing and ahh-ing when you host them in 2023.
Le Creuset cast-iron round casserole soup pot, 22cm: Was £195, now £117, Johnlewis.com
There’s a huge 40 per cent saving to be had on Le Creuset’s casserole soup pot right now. Though shaped especially for soups, you can rustle up various meals in the pot, from slow-cooked stews to bouillabaisse. Endlessly versatile, the one-pot wonder can be used in the oven, on the hob, under the grill or even on a barbecue, with its tight-fitting domed lid locking in moisture and heat. There are also the added practicalities of easy-grip handles and an ergonomic lid knob. Choose from volcanic, satin black or Marseille blue colourways.
The AirPods pro 2 have a modest saving this January
Looking for some new AirPods pro earbuds in the January sales? You’ll be hard pressed to find anything better than this £10 saving at Amazon. Sure, it’s not a lot, but considering these were only released in October last year, any saving is a good one on the company’s latest bit of tech. We’ve only seen them cheaper once before, and that was during Black Friday when the price dropped to £229. It hasn’t been lowered to that price since.
Apple AirPods pro, 2nd generation: Was £249, now £239, Amazon.co.uk
While Apple itself doesn’t take part in the seasonal sales, mammoth retailer Amazon has reduced the price of the AirPods pro. Complete with active noise cancellation, touch control and adaptive transparency – which allows you to let outside sounds in while reducing loud environmental noise. “AirPods pro are Apple’s priciest in-ear headphones but they are feature-packed, comfortable and, above all, they offer sensational audio,” our writer said in their review of the buds.
Save over £400 on this Sony Bravia TV from Currys
if you’re looking for some new tech or a new TV, Currys is one of the best retailers to shop at this New Year’s Day. The retailer has discounted one of our favourite Sony Bravia TVs, perfect for gaming, films and yup, even Premier League football.
Sony Bravia XR55A8OJU, 55in: Was £1,399, now £998, Currys.co.uk
There’s £400 off the price of this 55in Sony Bravia telly at Currys right now. For less than £1,000 you get a stunning 4K screen from a class-leading TV brand, powered by Google’s intuitive operating system. Sony’s proprietary X1 processor is also considered to be one of the best at upscaling low-resolution video to 4K, meaning even old TV shows and movies look brighter and more in-focus. Whether you're watching sports, movies or TV, you won't miss a moment thanks to the company’s blur-free motion technology, meaning that images remain smooth, even if the action is incredibly fast.
Score a sizzling saving on an air fryer
If cooking healthier meals is among (the many) New Year’s resolutions, you’ll want to be on the lookout for the best air fryer deals.
Every year, retailers offer discounted prices on the hottest gadgets, the most sought-after home appliances and popular beauty and cosmetics products, but one kitchen gadget that’s sure to be in high demand this year is the air fryer.
There are mega deals to be found at M&S in the January sales
I’ve basically been living in M&S over the Christmas break, tearing bargains from the rails and giving fellow shoppers an evil glare when they pick up that jumper I was eyeing up. And for good reason too, M&S offers some of the best deals on clothing, and those savings are continuing into the new year.
M&S mens straight fit authentic jeans with hemp: Was £35, now £12, Marksandspencer.com
Made with natural hemp fibres for hardwearing durability, this pair of jeans make a great choice for winter. The straight fit design and subtle fraying details keep the jeans contemporary, and they’re dyed with only pre-reduced indigo to reduce water and chemical use in production. The £23 saving is enticing, especially when you consider that you can wear this pair all year round.
