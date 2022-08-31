8 best baby car mirrors to keep an eye on little ones while you drive

In line with UK safety laws, babies must travel in a rear-facing car seat until they’re 15-months-old or 9kg in weight. But parenting is stressful enough without the challenge of not being able to see what’s going on in that seat, and feeling the urge to pull over at every cough, cry or weird noise.

Baby car mirrors are a clever solution that can help you to alleviate this concern while still keeping your concentration firmly on the road. Usually secured onto the headrest in front of your baby’s car seat, they offer a wide angle view of your little one so you’re able to keep a close eye on how they’re doing in your rear-view mirror (hopefully sleeping).

But not all car mirrors are created equal – the best ones will sit securely on the headrest and, once you’ve found that perfect angle, stay in place on even the bumpiest of drives so you don’t have to keep adjusting the straps every time you go somewhere.

Installation should also be easy. Most will come with ties or straps, with either buckles or Velcro, that wrap tightly around the headrest. Some brands are made from laser-cut acrylic, others are shatterproof glass, but all should be crash-tested and completely safe to have in your vehicle.

To help you choose, we’ve road-tested the best in-car baby mirrors that cover all these factors and more – from high street brands to more playful designs, these are some of the best options out there.

The best baby car mirrors for 2022 are: