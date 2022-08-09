Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When travel and children collide, it can often send even the most laidback parents into a spin. And much like any daunting task – particularly where children are involved – preparation is key.

While games of eye-spy and singalong songs can go a long way, the perfect antidote to the inevitable cries of “Are we there yet?” is having a reliable travel toy up your sleeve.

Whether you’re travelling by train, plane or automobile, the best travel toys are compact and easily packed away without faffing to find missing pieces. You want options that are quiet, not to bother other travellers or you – irritating sounds can soon drive you barmy even if your own child is responsible – and something they can play with independently or in harmony with a sibling (one can dream, hey).

While screen time may be the obvious answer, we tried to steer clear of typical technology in the hunt for simpler options, and gave bonus points to those that managed to be educational too.

No matter where or how you’re planning to venture with the kids this summer, these are our favourite travel toys to keep tantrums at bay.

How we tested

Our four- and six-year-old testers tried out an array of travel toys on long car journeys and trips on the train. We also gave them a thorough testing when out and about, including when we were grabbing lunch, during downtime on the beach or enjoying picnics in the park. However, it’s safe to say for the favourites toys, the playing continued at home too.

The best kids’ travel toys for 2022 are: