Toddlers are curious by nature and many start to become increasingly independent from around the age of two, but this time of discovery can also lead to them wanting to get involved with everyday tasks. So, if you’ve acquired a little shadow who wants to copy everything you do, now could be the time to invest in a learning tower.
Popular in the Montessori educational system, they offer a safer alternative to often precarious step stools, as they feature built-in rails and bannisters, meaning kids can stand at counter height and do more things for themselves, without the fear of falling or slipping.
As a parent, I know firsthand how important it is to find products that are not only safe and sturdy but also genuinely helpful in supporting a child’s development. Over the last year, I’ve tested a range of learning towers by incorporating them into my toddler’s daily routine, doing everything from cooking, washing hands, and brushing teeth. That’s why I feel confident in sharing which learning towers stand out as the best.
While each tower in this review is excellent in its own way, it was The Learning Tower Company’s convertible design (£154.99, Learningtowers.co.uk), with its ability to transform into a table and a slide, that really impressed me. But, I’ve also found a folding design that can be neatly stored away, an adjustable tower that will grow with your child, and even one that will help the development of new fine motor skills through play.
It’s worth keeping in mind that, while toddler towers come with plenty of safety features, you should never leave your child unattended when using one. Equally, I’d recommend checking that the tower is age appropriate for your child, and consider whether they will need assistance to get in and out, too. Keep reading for my pick of the best learning towers.
I enlisted the help of my two-year-old daughter to put a variety of toddler learning towers through their paces. Testing them in different rooms, including the kitchen and bathroom, I considered the following criteria.
Our tester for this review is IndyBest’s assistant editor Sarah Jones, who has years of testing experience under her belt, having joined The Independent’s eCommerce section in 2020. As a parent herself, Sarah can recognise high quality features that parents and kids actually want, and has been testing these towers in real-life at home, where she looked for durable, practical and stylish stools – it’s going to be on show in your home, after all.
Out of all the toddler towers I tried, it was this one that my little tester preferred, making it a permanent fixture in our kitchen. Ideal for encouraging kids to do things for themselves, such as washing their hands or drying dishes, it’s a versatile bit of kit that’s easy to climb in and out of. There’s plenty of space between the safety barriers, and steps that are low to the ground, making it perfect for little feet.
While sturdy – we experienced zero wobbles – it’s also lightweight enough that your toddler can manoeuvre it into place, but I’ll let you decide whether that’s a good thing or not. Of course, it got extra points for its ability to transform into a table and, wait for it, even a fun slide. The table conversion is seamless – you simply release the metal hinges on the sides and fold it down – and our toddler loved that this meant we could transform it into an area for snacks, reading or arts and crafts. The slide does come at an extra cost (£59.99, Learningtowers.co.uk) but it’s well worth considering if you want to get more use out of the tower.
Toddler towers can be pricey but this relatively budget-friendly option will still help you create a Montessori environment for your little one. Made from MDF, it’s lightweight and has a relatively small footprint, making it a good option for those short on living space, too. It has lots of important safety features, including a grooved, anti-slip surface and top rail. Plus, I loved that the step is adjustable, meaning it can be used as your child grows, all the way up to around four years old.
You’d expect little in the way of frills for a budget learning tower but this one also comes with a built-in chalkboard on the side, helping to stimulate kids’ creative skills and let their imaginations run wild.
What could be more fun than a learning tower? How about one that also happens to have a built-in chalkboard and busy board, and can transform into a table or desk with a chair? This multifunctional wooden tower is incredibly easy to assemble – it took me around 15 minutes to build – and is a brilliant tool for getting little ones involved, while keeping things playful.
This tower is packed with lots of clever components, including a platform that can be set at three different levels, meaning the tower can grow with your child. Meanwhile, the play elements provide extra entertainment and development opportunities – my mini tester’s fine motor skills were put to the test and visibly improved within a few days of playing with the ball tray. Available in a choice of two colours – mint or vanilla – it boasts a fun and stylish design that makes it a feature, rather than something you’ll want to hide away.
If you love the idea of a toddler tower but you’re short on space or don’t particularly want your home taken over by yet another piece of bulky furniture, this is the one for you. Giving you the flexibility to store it away when needed, this tower can be easily folded and popped to one side when not in use. It has an incredibly sleek and minimal design that means it folds up relatively flat, enough so that it can be tucked neatly behind a door. Plus, did I mention it comes fully assembled? Now that alone earns this tower extra points.
No corners have been cut when it comes to safety, either, there’s still a top rail to prevent falls and even stabilisers at the base of the legs, which make it feel extra sturdy. It’s height adjustable, too, with two levels that can be moved as your child grows. For me, this tower came in particularly handy for the bathroom, where space is at a premium. The foldaway design meant I could open the tower out each morning and night to enable my toddler to brush her teeth and then fold it away with zero fuss.
Multipurpose products, particularly those aimed at children, are always a plus, as they allow parents to get the most bang for their buck while avoiding clutter. The Maxi-Cosi toucan is one such product, as it converts seamlessly from a toddler tower to a table and chair set and a stool. A true three-in-one design that can help boost your toddler’s development, the tower itself comes with a host of handy features, such as adjustable height, safety panels and a grooved step to prevent slipping. It also features a blackboard, which can be used in either tower or table and chair mode – the latter offering your child a comfortable place to sit and unleash their creativity, with dedicated space for a pot and chalks.
Switching between the two modes requires minimal effort – you simply rotate the tower onto its side. The addition of the step stool is really clever, too, and means the product can be used for many years to come as your children get older. I also appreciated that, while this design features a fair amount of crevices, the surfaces are all curved and lacquered with a water-resistant finish, meaning it’s incredibly easy to keep clean.
This learning tower provides the ideal platform for your little one as they start to become more involved around the home, particularly in the kitchen. Ensuring your child has a comfortable spot of their own, it’s one of the most adjustable options on this list, with three heights that will ensure they can always reach the worktop. This learning toddler tower also earned top marks for safety features, as it’s well-enclosed, with solid panels on each side that make it feel secure when in use.
Plus, we experienced zero wiggles or wobbles while my two-year-old got in and out, or during activities such as crafts at the counter or standing and eating snacks. It is one of the larger towers, though, so, it’s perhaps not ideal if you’re short on floor space. I also liked the fact you can choose between three colours – white, a white and pine mix or an anthracite and pine mix.
This is one of the smartest bits of baby kit we’ve seen but there is a caveat, as the learning tower set can only be used in conjunction with the Cybex lemo chair, meaning you’ll either need to already own the chair or fork out for one separately (£219.95, Cybex-online.com). Yes, this is an extra expense but, when you consider the chair can be used throughout your child’s life (from newborn when used with the bouncer nest: £199.95, Cybex-online.com) and even by adults, the price becomes less of a deterrent.
With regards to the learning tower set, this can be used by children aged one to five and easily clips onto the chair with just two clicks, negating the need to invest in a separate toddler tower. I really liked that it creates a safety ring around your child, helping to support their back and prevent falls, while the anti-slip silicone mats on the seat and footrest give them extra grip when standing or climbing. You can adjust the footrest position as your little one grows, too, and the rear legs feature clever little wheels that make the chair easy to move around the home. Although an expensive bit of a kit, if you’re looking for an all-in-one solution that will grow with your child from birth, it’s well worth considering.
For a learning tower that has all the bells and whistles, it doesn’t get more elite than the tinker tower premium from Petinka. While it’s certainly an investment, it will prove to be both a practical and fun addition to your toddler’s everyday routine, so, it’s absolutely one to consider should your budget allow.
Firstly, it’s perhaps one of, if not the safest tower I tested, as it has four walls that surround your child, negating any chance of falling – one side has a removable cover that you can attach and take away, so your child can climb in and out. It’s worth noting that, unlike most towers, this one has a small cut-out ladder instead of steps, which took our little tester a while to master.
The real selling point of this tower is the activity board that attaches to the outside and acts as a foundation for a variety of add-ons that can be bought separately to provide hours of entertainment for your child. All of these accessories are incredible for encouraging the development of new fine motor skills, too – you can choose from letters and numbers, gear wheels, a safety house with locks and latches, a puzzle, a light switch and even a marble run.
A lot of learning towers are only suitable up to the age of around four, but this one from Kiddy Moon can be used by children all the way up to seven, meaning it will see you in good stead through toddlerhood and beyond. It’s also an ideal option for households with multiple children of different ages. Available in four different colours, the funpod feels robust and we loved the addition of long fins at the base, which hold the tower in place and keep it stable when in use. There are plenty of touches that, while simple, make a world of difference to parents, including rounded edges, non-toxic paint, a smooth and easy-to-clean surface, and a removable safety bar. Simple and effective, this is a handy platform for little ones.
As you can tell, learning towers can be pretty complex in their design but if you’re after something simple that will get the job done, it’s worth considering this option from Hauck. From kitchen counters to dining tables and the bathroom sink, this platform can be used anywhere in your home, to help strengthen your child’s independence. Made from sustainable beechwood, it’s available in natural wood, white or black and, unlike some towers, is incredibly simple to put together – it comes in two parts and requires just two screws. That being said, when you do want to adjust the footplate (which has three different height levels) this does require screwing in but, again, it’s a breeze to do, taking me just a few minutes. A couple of things that stood out for me with this tower were the handles at the top of the safety panels, which give your toddler something to hold on to, and the fins at the base, which help keep it secure and well-balanced. It’s a great all-rounder.
For us, The Learning Tower Company’s classic convertible learning tower comes out on top. As well as being a great helper tower, we love that it easily converts into a little table for when they want to play, eat or draw. Plus, we think few toddlers could fail to fall for the fact you can add a slide into the mix. Despite its fun factor, its neutral design ensures it’s a great option for families who value their home décor. We also really loved the Busy Kids multifunctional kitchen helper for its playful design and interactive elements, while those short on space should absolutely turn to the minimalist folding tower.
While most are recommended for use from 18 months, make sure to check the age rating of the tower from the manufacturer.
