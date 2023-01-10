Jump to content

8 best kids’ blanket hoodies that they won’t want to take off this winter

These enable you to turn down the heating without little ones getting chilly

Zoe Griffin
Tuesday 10 January 2023 13:09
<p>We reviewed blanket hoodies from specialist brands and high-street stalwarts </p>

We reviewed blanket hoodies from specialist brands and high-street stalwarts

(The Independent)

Any parent – or anyone who’s ever looked after a child for more than five minutes – will know that kids complain when they’re in the slightest discomfort.

While adults can put up with a lower setting on the thermostat, knowing it’s saving us money, children don’t understand and don’t like being cold. But there is a way to keep them super snug and cosy, so they don’t even realise the temperature is dropping – enter, the blanket hoodie.

Blanket hoodies are essentially hoodies made with a blanket material, with super soft and snuggly finishes and all the fleece feels. Armholes mean they stay on when you get up and move around, and they often feature a kangaroo pocket, so you can store snacks or keep hands warm.

While we have tried to wrap a regular blanket around us like a toga and waddle around the house, it doesn’t work for the kids. Blanket hoodies ensure little ones won’t trip over a blanket trailing behind them or come shouting to you to tie it up again.

They grew in popularity during the pandemic when loungewear was a fashion trend all of its own, and now you can find them in most high-street stores. Whether your child likes pugs, pandas or football, you can find a design to enable them to express their personality.

To help you navigate the multitude of hooded blankets available, we’ve tried and tested those from specialist blanket retailers, such as Snuggz, as well as high-street brands such as Marks and Spencer and Dunelm.

How we tested

We tested the hoodies on children aged 11, six, five and two, with each of the hoodies being worn on an evening where the thermostat was turned down to 17C. The children rated the hoodies on softness, warmth, pocket size and overall design, while we tested the material for quality and thickness by stroking it inside and out.

The best blanket hoodies for kids 2023 are:

  • Best blanket hoodie overall – Snuggz original panda hooded blanket: £28, Shopsnuggz.com
  • Best for freezing nights – Marks and Spencer sunggle teddy fleece ultra thermal blanket hoodie: £19.50, Marksandspencer.com
  • Best for value for money – A2Z 4 Kids oversized pink blanket hoodie: £12.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for snuggles and cuddles – Snuggz lite pug pocket pal blanket hoodie: £22, Shopsnuggz.com
  • Best for unisex appeal – Gavena racoon fleece snuggle hoodie: £18.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for growing with your child – Winthome fleece blanket hoodie: £23.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for active kids – Dunelm kids oversized football blanket hoodie: £12, Dunlem.com
  • Best for toddlers – Cocomelon Hugzee oversized fleece hooded blanket: £27.99, Johnlewis.com

Snuggz original panda hooded blanket

  • Best: Overall
  • Size range: Kids: small, medium and large (3-13 years); adults: one-size
  • Material: Sherpa fleece, 100 per cent polyester

Warm, soft, down to the knees and with a bright and friendly panda design, this has everything a child could want in a blanket hoodie. Grown ups will appreciate that it’s vegan and cruelty-free and comes in recycled packaging.

For the price, the thickness of the lining is unbelievable quality. It’s made from Sherpa fleece, a heavyweight and fluffy knit fabric, napped with a sheepskin like pile on the inside. It feels like the lining of Ugg boots all over, encompassing a child in fabric that makes them feel comfortable and secure.

It’s available in three different kids’ sizes and one adult size, if you want to experience the snugness for yourself.

Continue reading...

Marks and Spencer snuggle teddy fleece ultra thermal blanket hoodie

  • Best: For freezing nights
  • Size range: 6-9 years
  • Material: 100 per cent polyester

Well done to Marks and Spencer, which has added a new level to the blanket fleece with thermal technology. The M&S snuggle will make a child look like a huge teddy bear, and they’ll feel like they’re being enveloped in a hug in this ultra-toasty fluffy fleece blanket.

It has been designed to trap in body heat, and our testers said it was the warmest of all the hoodies they tried. The front pocket is large enough to squeeze in a hot water bottle, to really amp up the cosiness. Spending less than £20 on this for winter will reduce your heating bill, without any discomfort or complaints. We just wish it was available in more designs.

Continue reading...

A2Z 4 Kids oversized pink blanket hoodie

  • Best: Value for money
  • Size range: 9-12 years
  • Material: 100 per cent polyester

Owing to the pink colour of this soft, plush hoodie, our five-year-old tester looked like a Barbie in it, which made her very proud. It has lots of room around the legs, which means kids can curl their legs up and the bottom of the blanket will fit perfectly over their feet, for full-body warmth. Made from flannel fleece, it’s brushed on both sides, so heat can’t escape from the blanket, and underneath feels super snug, according to our impressed tester.

It’s not the most imaginative design but you’ll struggle to get better than this for £12.99, including free delivery via Amazon Prime.

Continue reading...

Snuggz lite pug pocket pal hooded blanket

  • Best: For snuggles and cuddles
  • Size range: Kids: small, medium and large (3-13 years); adults: one-size
  • Material: 100 per cent polyester

This hoodie gets top marks for cuteness – it has a plush pug toy snuggled into its own little pouch on the front pocket. Featuring 3D ears and a pug face on the hood, this is a must for dog-lovers or younger kids that enjoy dressing up and doing role play.

We liked the cuffs, which are ribbed and fitted so the sleeves didn’t get wet when the kids were washing their hands, or get in the way when they were eating food. However, it’s important to note it’s a Snuggz lite product and it’s therefore a lighter, less thick fabric than the original style. It’s soft and breathable and you could get away with wearing this in autumn and spring as well as winter, but it might not be for you if you want something ultra warm.

Continue reading...

Gavena racoon fleece snuggle hoodie

  • Best: For unisex appeal
  • Size range: Two to six years
  • Materials: 95 per cent polyester and five per cent elastane

Looking for a unisex hoodie that can be passed down to siblings? This could be the one – how could you not find the raccoon design cute?

It’s not the thickest we tested, even though, technically, it’s two layers with a thin Sherpa fleece lining and a micro fleece coating, but we did like the feel of the outside. The testers said it was incredibly soft and it kept them at a good temperature without feeling bulky. However, be aware micro fleece is not biodegradable, so it’s not the best fabric choice when it comes to the environment.

Continue reading...

Winthome fleece blanket hoodie

  • Best: For growing with your child
  • Size range: 7-14 years
  • Material: Sherpa fleece and velvet

Another great value option available for next-day delivery at the click of a button on Amazon, the Winthome blanket hoodie is longer at the back than most, bringing your child an extra few inches of softness and warmth. We like that it will likely last a few years, as it’s made to fit children between the ages of 7-14, although your child might want a more interesting print when they get older.

While most blanket hoodies tend to be made of fleece, this one is on another level of strokable, smooth loveliness, as the top layer is made from velvet. Underneath, the lining is decent quality Sherpa fleece but the top is velvet, which is beautifully soft, shiny and has a lovely drape that flows around your child as they move. We just wish it was available in more colourways, as you can currently only get it in two styles: pink and white or blue and red.

Continue reading...

Dunelm kids oversized football blanket hoodie

  • Best: For active kids
  • Size range : Kids – small and medium
  • Material : 100 per cent polyester

If you have a mini football fan in the family, they’ll enjoy wearing this. It’s one of the most lightweight we tried and your kids could get away with doing an inside kick-about in it without overheating. It’s breathable and gives an extra layer of warmth without feeling too restrictive or stuffy.

For active kids that barely sit still, this is a great option. But if it’s mainly going to be used for sofa snuggles, there are warmer options available.

Continue reading...

Cocomelon Hugzee oversized fleece hooded blanket

  • Best: For toddlers
  • Size range: Two to six years
  • Material: 100 per cent polyester

Toddlers can be tricky to get into hooded blankets. The terrible twos and the threenagers of the world often like to choose their clothes and refuse to wear anything they haven’t personally picked out, even if it will keep them warmer in the long-run.

Cocomelon, a collection of nursery rhymes and songs aimed at toddlers, is addictive watching for under-fives, and the mini videos on YouTube, Netflix and BBC iPlayer give parents some much needed peace. These blanket hoodies will also help restore calm in the house by being something your little one actually wants to wear, that will stop them complaining they are cold. The only difficulty is that they might never want to take off this sumptuous and plush fleece blanket hoodie.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Blanket hoodies for kids

For softness, comfort and warmth at an affordable price, we couldn’t fault the panda design by hooded blanket specialists Snuggz. If you’re less fussy about design and don’t mind plain colours, Marks and Spencer and A2Z 4 Kids both combine excellent warmth and thickness in exceptionally great-value packages that will give you change from £20.

Keep little ones warm with the best baby snowsuits for outdoor adventures

