While schools have only just broken up for the year, the six-week summer holidays can fly by and, before you know it, you’re frantically running around to get your kid's uniform sorted for a new term.

Ditch the panicked buying session this year by getting organised now – whether you’re shopping for a whole new wardrobe for a new school or need to replace clothes that children have outgrown.

Getting new school uniform for growing kids is a hard and expensive task at the best of times, but luckily, there are plenty of places online where you can buy back-to-school essentials such as blazers, shirts, skirts, trousers and sportswear.

You can tick it off your to-do list all without leaving your home, so come September, you’ll be ready for the first day of term.

To help take all the hassle out of getting your little ones ready to return to the classroom, we’ve rounded up the best places where you can find school uniform items online at a reasonable price. From the likes of Aldi and M&S to George at Asda, Matalan and more, here’s where you should be shopping before September.

(Aldi)

For affordable pieces of uniform, Aldi has ample amounts of choice. Items often sell out online but they are also stocked in-store, so next time you’re in your local Aldi, keep your eyes peeled if there’s anything you missed out on when shopping via the Aldi website.

From school shoes (£9.99, Aldi.co.uk) to white polo shirt multipacks (£1.75, Aldi.co.uk) it has a small but useful range of essentials.

The retailer also has a range of backpack and lunchbox sets (£18.98, Aldi.co.uk) for easy compartmentalisation of food, snacks, books and pencil cases.

(Matalan)

Matalan has a dedicated section for school essentials on its website that is packed with hundreds of products starting at just £1.50. The range includes items for both girls and boys, including trousers (from £7, Matalan.co.uk), pinafore dresses (from £6, Matalan.co.uk), sweatshirts (from £3, Matalan.co.uk) and cardigans (from £8, Matalan.co.uk).

The retailer also has a host of accessories and sports equipment to choose from, ranging from backpacks and lunchboxes (£8, Matalan.co.uk) to swimming goggles (£6, Matalan.co.uk).

In our round-up of the best school uniform, Matalan’s boy’s two-pack long sleeve school shirts (from £4.50, Matalan.co.uk) were praised for having adjustable cuffs and an easy-iron fabric. “As well as being great value for money, these long-sleeve shirts were especially comfy under a school jumper,” our reviewer said.

(Asda)

The supermarket has everything you need to kit your children out from top to toe ahead of their big return to school. Items included are designed specifically for the spring/summer terms, such as this gingham dress (from £4, Asda.com) and these short-sleeved shirts (from £3, Asda.com).

And Asda also offers a range of pieces for PE lessons, including football shorts (from £3, Asda.com) and plimsolls (from £3.50, Asda.com). You can shop the website according to gender, school colours and fit solutions, such as longer length, plus and slim fit.

(Marks & Spencer)

M&S says its range of school uniform is cleverly designed to last longer, stay cleaner and save you time thanks to repellent finishes, crease-resistant fabrics and scuff-resistant shoes.

If you’re planning to shop online, head to the kids' section of the M&S website where you’ll find a subdivision dedicated entirely to school uniforms. The retailer's range includes all the essential items you need with unisex, boys and girls options for everything from cotton polo shirts (from £7, Marksandspencer.com) to pleated skirts (from £9, Marksandspencer.com) and shorts (from £8, Marksandspencer.com).

The brand’s slim-fit non-iron shirts (from £8, Marksandspencer.com) won best buy in our round-up of the best school uniform with our tester calling them the “best school shirts ever”. They wrote, “We didn’t think a slim fit would make that much difference in a shirt but it really does – our teenage testers are refusing to wear a different shirt ever again, so we’re stocking up.”

(Next)

Next has a one-stop school uniform shop that has everything you need to send them back to school in style. The full collection can be shopped by gender, category and size, and includes everything from long-sleeved shirts (from £11, Next.co.uk) to pointelle cardigans (from £9-£14, Next.co.uk).

The website also has a handy uniform builder that you can use to make sure you’ve covered all the bases, as it takes you step-by-step through each category.

In our round-up of the best school uniform, Next’s formal slim leg trousers (from £8, Next.co.uk) were featured for having an adjustable waistband that means you can get the perfect fit for maximum comfort without faffing about with a belt. “The stain-resistant fabric seems to help keep them looking smarter than the average pair of school trousers after repeated washing and wearing,” said our reviewer.

(Tu Clothing at Sainsbury’s)

Why not buy your little one’s school uniform at the same time as your weekly shop at Sainsbury’s? The supermarket offers a collection of items that are built to last, such as trousers with reinforced knee technology (from £7, Sainsburys.com) and non-iron shirts (from £8, Sainsburys.com).

Plus, the website has a handy school uniform checklist where you can make sure you’ve got everything you need.

In our round-up of the best school uniform, the retailer’s jersey pinafore dresses (from £8, Sainsburys.com) were praised for offering a little extra something in the comfort stakes. “The bow detail on the waist is a tad girly for our five-year-old tester, but she likes the button fastening on the shoulders,” our reviewer said.

