If there’s anything we love more than Christmas Day itself, it’s getting the family together for rounds and rounds of tabletop board games after eating ourselves silly. There’s nothing quite like a bit of friendly, harmless competition that may or may not end in tears and temper tantrums.

And while you might be used to flipping over the Monopoly board when your sister bankrupts you, there is a whole world of games to play beyond Scrabble and Connect Four. Some will have you in fits of laughter, some will bring out your competitive side, and others will just make you look downright bananas.

Thankfully, plenty of the best party and family board games are on sale right now at Amazon, and they’ll all arrive before Christmas with free next-day delivery for Prime members. Whether it’s Taskmaster, Pandemic or Hint, these are the best board game deals with pre-Christmas delivery.

The best board game deals that arrive before Christmas

Chicken vs Hotdog: Was £26.99, now £20.48, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

Big Potato makes some of the best party games to play over Christmas, including Herd Mentality (was £24.99, now £17.48, Amazon.co.uk), which is currently on sale but won’t arrive before Christmas. Chicken vs Hotdog is another ridiculous tabletop game. Split into two teams and take on challenges to try and flip either the hot dog or the chicken upright. Bet on whether you can win the challenge and score all six points before your opponent. It’s great fun and can be played with two players and up. It’s currently 24 per cent off with next-day delivery from Amazon.

Buy now

Taskmaster the board game: Was £24.99, now £18.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lauren Cunningham)

Always wanted to appear on Channel 4’s Taskmaster? Ginger Fox’s board game version puts you in the centre of the action. You complete tasks in four different rooms – living room, kitchen, lab and garden (yes, you have to go outside) and your nominated taskmaster that round will read out the task. You’ll then have to complete a series of ridiculous tasks, and sometimes they’ll involve using items you can find in your house. Little Alex Horn even makes an appearance to give you your final task. It’s currently discounted by £6 with next-day delivery at Amazon.

Buy now

Pandemic: Was £39.99, now £23.90, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Pandemic landed a spot in our review of the best board games. A strictly cooperative experience that sees all players work together to eradicate different diseases across the globe. “Each player can take on a role that gives them different abilities and skills while taking turns to try and remove diseases from different countries, in a set number of actions,” our writer said in their review. “If players fail to eradicate a disease before it reaches a certain number, an outbreak occurs, which can cause a knock-on effect in neighbouring territories.” It’s currently 40 per cent off at Amazon with next-day delivery.

Buy now

Hint: Was £29.99, now £24.74, Amazon.co.uk

(Bezzerwizzer)

Another one that appeared in our review of the best board games is Hint, which is currently discounted by 18 per cent and has next-day delivery. “For fans of Articulate who want to step things up, Hint is a party game where two teams race around the board by guessing what teammates are either drawing, miming, humming or talking about but there is one word on each card that is forbidden,” our writer said. “If another teammate accidentally says it, the round immediately ends and the other team has a chance to guess what the forbidden word was to score extra points.”

Buy now

Dobble: Was £13.99, now £6.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

A Christmas classic, Dobble is a card game, where every card has exactly one symbol in common with every other card, and it’s up to players to spot and shout out the symbol before anyone else. “It sounds simple, but is surprisingly challenging under pressure and soon gets intense – heated games of Dobble have soured otherwise pleasant holidays with friends,” our writer said in their review. It’s currently half-price at Amazon and next-day delivery is available.

Buy now

