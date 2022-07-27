Lego is no stranger to a free gift or two – and if you’re shopping for mini brick enthusiasts, this amusement park-themed freebee could be a real winner.

It looks quite dinky but there’s plenty going on, from the fun swinging banana ride to the spinning duck and frog ring toss. To snag the offer you’ll need to buy any set (or sets) for a minimum of £90.

Feeling indecisive? Give our best kids Lego sets round-up a read – it’s got everything from Frozen themed sets to brick-built mosaics that really delivered the wow-factor to our reviewer.

For younger kids looking to get creative you can always take a peek at the Lego dots range which includes builds that are both fun and practical – and wearable in some cases too! Whether it’s for a birthday present or rainy day activity, here we’ve also included some inspiration if you’re stumped on what else to shop.

Here’s everything you need to know about the freebie set and how to claim it.

Read more:

Lego children’s amusement park gift: Free with sets over £90, Lego.com

(Lego)

Designed for little brick builders aged six and upwards, this 170 piece set usually costs £13.49, but right now you can get it for free when you spend £90 or more on any Lego build.

The set features a banana boat ride that swings back and forth, a hammer game and ring toss that includes four dinky ducks and frogs that spin in a circle – and of course, there are two mini figurines to soak up all the amusement park hilarity.

Claim now

Not sure what else to shop? Consider these sets, including a few IndyBest favourites.

Lego mosaic maker: £99.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

For older children, this mosaic set won top spot in our best kids’ Lego sets review. Our writer said that their “junior tester loved watching the image of his face emerge in Lego” and thought “it would make fantastic bedroom décor if stored in a box frame.” The best bit? Different photos can be uploaded any time and the set dismantled and rebuilt following a new guide image to make this something your child can use forever.

Buy now

Lego Disney Anna and Elsa’s ‘Frozen’ wonderland: £34.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Pair this Frozen inspired set with any build over £55 and the amusement park gift is yours. In our review the set was dubbed ideal for princess fans, with our tester saying, “It’s perfect for imaginative play or adding alongside other princess castles, with a slide the figures can whizz down, a sleigh to ride and a balcony for peering out into the unknown through the tiny telescope.”

Buy now

Lego friends water park: £54.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

For any little builders who love nothing more than a trip to the waterpark, this 373 piece set could be the stuff of dreams. And it’ll make the ideal addition to your free theme park set. It comes with two slides to zip down and a spinning octopus, climbing net and water cannons. Plus, the three included dolls can even pick up an ice lolly from the popsicle stand and get changed in the changing rooms.

Buy now

Lego friends magical funfair roller coaster: £89.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Designed for little witches and wizards aged eight years and above, this spellbinding carnival set includes four dolls, a big top made from fabric and even glow in the dark bricks – and, in true funfair style there’s a popcorn stall too. Pair it with the water park mentioned above and the amusement park gift is yours.

Buy now

Lego city double loop stunt arena: £124.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Looking to add some serious thrills to your theme park? Then you need this stunt arena. Perfect for little motor heads, this 598 piece set – for ages seven and above – features two stunt bikes and seven mini figures. It can be used to set-up real stunts, as the bikes actually ride around the loops, over the monster truck and through a wall of flames (Lego flames, of course). It really doesn’t get more exciting than this.

Buy now

Lego icons loop coaster: £344.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Shopping for yourself or a fellow Lego fan? Bring out the big guns with this humongous 3,756 piece loop coaster – which happens to be the tallest Lego coaster to date. New and exclusive to Lego’s site, the epic build – which is for adults aged 18 and over – includes a train that rides the lift before zipping through the coaster’s two loops and, to set the scene below you can set up the pretzel cart, hot-dog stand and balloon cart, too.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on Lego and other toys and games, try the links below:

Check out the best Lego gaming sets that both adults and children will love