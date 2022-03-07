Celebrating the achievements and honouring the progress of women around the world, International Women’s Day (IWD) is an annual event that falls on 8 March.

While not officially adopted by the UN until 1996, the event has its roots in the socialist feminist movement of the early 20th century. It is now a worldwide day of acknowledgment that aims to lift up women while drawing awareness to their continued plight – whether that be the gender pay gap, domestic abuse, period poverty, patriarchal structures or everyday bias.

And this year, IWD is drawing attention to the latter with its #BreakTheBias campaign. Recognising the daily discrimination and unconscious bias faced by women, the organisers are encouraging all of us to call out stereotyping and prejudice when we see it, in a bid for a more equal future of gender relations.

As always, some of the biggest brands, companies and charities are getting involved by donating significant amounts of money women’s causes. You can do your bit too, by purchasing from them or any female founded labels that help raise the platform of underrepresented female entrepreneurs. And if you’re really in the mood for celebration, why not raise a glass to women in the male-dominated beer industry with a beer brewed by women.

Last year, Lego marked International Women’s Day with a special tribute set to Amelia Earhart. For 2022, conservationist Jane Goodall is taking centre stage.

The limited-edition 276-piece set is shining a light on her species preservation and lifetime achievement of environmentalism, helping young builders pay tribute to her legacy. Available as a free gift with any Lego purchase over £120, you’ve only got until 15 March to claim it. Here’s everything you need to know.

Jane Goodall tribute set: Free with Lego purchases more than £120, Lego.com

(Lego )

Marking the achievements of one of the most internationally renowned ethologists and conservationists, this detailed Lego set is a relatively easy build at just 276 pieces.

Designed for keen builders aged 10 and over, it’s a fun and interactive way to teach young ones about Goodall’s pioneering study of wild chimpanzees which took place 60 years ago in Tanzania.

There, she discovered how threatened the survival of their species was by habitat destruction and illegal trafficking and as such, developed a breakthrough approach that underpins our modern understanding of species conservation. This set aims to pay homage to this work with the detailed build coming with a Jane Goodall and three chimpanzee mini-figures.

As part of the Danish brick company’s sustainable efforts, elements of the Lego set are made from plant-based plastic, produced using sustainably sourced sugarcane – something we’re sure that the Dr herself would be pleased to hear.

The Jane Goodall set is available as a gift while stocks last 15 March when purchasing Lego builds over £120. Looking for some inspiration on what build to invest in? We’ve got you covered.

(Lego)

Launched earlier this year, Lego’s 2,585-piece globe (£174.99, Lego.com) is sure to spark adult builders’ imagination and allows you to explore new places from the comfort of your own home – and once built, it recreates the spinning movement of a traditional globe.

(Lego)

Also new to Lego’s collections is an inspired model of Vespa’s classic 1960s scooter (£89.99, Lego.com) – a homage to Vespa’s 75th anniversary. With more than 1,000 pieces, it’s aimed toward adults but would make a nice project between parent and child. Coming in a pale blue hue and measuring over 22cm (8.5in) high and 35cm (13.5in) wide, it’s a unique ornament once constructed.

(Lego)

The sheer scale of Lego Creator’s colosseum (£439.99, Lego.com) seriously impressed our reviewer who said, in our round-up of the best adult Lego sets, that the “end result is epic.” The biggest build that Lego has ever made, the 9,036-piece set boasts “superb detail”, including an intricate labyrinth underneath the amphitheater. “It certainly deserves its space on our front-room shelf,” said our reviewer.

(Lego)

Lego’s collaboration with Nintendo (£199.99, Lego.com) also earned a spot in our round-up. Despite the 2,646 pieces in the entertainment system set, our reviewer finished it in under two hours, adding that “the final reveal gives you a revolving TV screen surface which you wind from the side to see the eight-bit Mario jump around on the screen.”

