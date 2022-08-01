Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Marvel and Lego have assembled once again to bring some magic to your living room by releasing an incredibly detailed recreation of Doctor Strange’s iconic Sanctum Sanctorum residence, and it is available to buy today.

The set, which is based on the mansion depicted most recently in Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, contains 2,708 pieces and measures over 23cm high, making it an ideal candidate for that Lego Marvel display cabinet you’ve been slowly building up (out of Lego, we hope).

The build also comes with a series of nine Lego minifigures, including Doctor Strange, Sinister Strange, Dead Strange, Wong, Iron Man, Spider-Man, The Scarlet Witch, Master Mordo and Ebony Maw. Phew!

The Sanctum Sanctorum set isn’t the only new Lego Marvel build launching today. The company has also released a 680-piece recreation of Tony Stark’s Nano Gauntlet (£54.99, Amazon.co.uk) and the cutest life-size Lego Baby Groot set(£44.99, Lego.com) you’ll ever see.

But if you want to recreate your favourite scenes from The Multiverse of Madness, we’ve outlined what the Sanctum Sanctorum set includes and where exactly you can buy it.

Marvel Doctor Strange Sanctum Sanctorum set: £214.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Price: £214.99

£214.99 Model number: #76218

#76218 Number of pieces: 2,708

2,708 Ages: 18+

This Sanctum Sanctorum Lego set celebrates everything Doctor Strange. Aimed at adults, it’s a three-storey 2,708-piece recreation of the Marvel superhero’s mystical home, also known as the Sanctum Sanctorum. According to Lego, it incorporates classic scenes from Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

You’ll find a recreation of the museum of mystical collections on the top floor, the famous library from the first Doctor Strange film in the middle and on the ground floor, you’ll find “familiar features both inside and out”.

You also get nine minifigures to add to your collection and play out your favourite battle scnes. including: Wong, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Ebony Maw, Master Mordo, Sinister Strange, Dead Strange and The Scarlet Witch, and of course Doctor Strange himself. There’s also a number of accessories and even customisable elements for you to tinker with after you’ve finished building.

It’s the perfect build for those who, while not gifted in the the mystic arts, can certainly wield some kind of magic when it comes to mastering Lego sets.

