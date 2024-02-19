Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’ve been racking your brain for World Book Day costume ideas, you’ve come to the right place. Celebrated annually on the first Thursday in March – which falls on 7 March this year – the literary event was first launched in 1995 as a way to celebrate the power of storytelling and encourage young people to start reading.

Since then, it’s become a permanent fixture in every school’s calendar and sees children across the country dress up as their favourite characters, be that from classic tales or new novels that have recently hit the shelves.

While some parents prefer to make their kids’ costumes from scratch, there are plenty of ready-made options out there for those who don’t have the time, patience, or inclination to get crafty. Even better, most are budget-friendly, too, and can be stored away post-World Book Day for dressing up fun at home or even Halloween.

To make sure you avoid a last-minute panic, we’ve rounded up our pick of World Book Day costumes that you can buy online right now, to help your little one look the part.

World Book Day 2024 costume ideas

Tu Clothing ‘Gangsta Granny’ fancy dress costume: £12, Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk

(Tu Clothing)

Help your child transform into a character from one of David Walliams’s bestselling books with this hilarious Gangsta Granny costume. The set includes everything your little one will need to embody the unassuming bandit, including a dress that features a standout jewel print on the skirt, a burglar eye mask and even a grey curly wig.

Buy now

Rubie’s ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Dorothy costume: £21.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If your little one is a fan of children’s novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum, then its leading lady, Dorothy, is an obvious pick for World Book Day. This costume offers a glittering take on the character’s outfit that’s sure to make your child stand out. The gingham blue dress is covered in sparkly rhinestones, finished with satin puff sleeves and has a delicate lace trim on the skirt. Plus, it even comes with two matching blue hair bows, so you can style your child’s locks in Dorothy’s classic pigtail plaits.

Buy now

John Lewis Willy Wonka costume: £25, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

As the owner of a gigantic chocolate factory, he is surely one of the most popular characters in children’s literature, so, a Willy Wonka outfit is always going to be a good idea. The costume reflects the character’s eccentric personality and comes with a vivid purple tailcoat, a mock shirt and waistcoat, emerald-green trousers and, of course, a top hat.

Buy now

Asda Disney ‘Alice in Wonderland’ blue fancy dress costume: £9, Asda.com

(Asda)

Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland has been luring children and adults down the rabbit hole of surreal storytelling since it was written in 1865. This outfit, right down to its silky bow headband and little apron, is unmistakably Alice. The dress also features fun illustrations of some of the story’s best-loved characters, including the Cheshire Cat, around the hemline.

Buy now

‘Harry Potter’ child Gryffindor house deluxe costume: £19.99, Very.co.uk

(Very)

Step into a world of magic and swap your child’s school uniform for a Hogwarts one, with this Harry Potter ensemble. The perfect way to declare their favourite house, the Gryffindor costume includes a printed hooded robe with mock shirt detailing, faux round glasses, and a wand. Add a small lightning bolt scar (using face paint or eyeliner) to the forehead, to complete the look.

Buy now

Party Delights ‘Very Hungry Caterpillar’ deluxe costume: £17.99, Partydelights.co.uk

(Party Delights)

This is an adorable option for a much-loved children’s book: The Very Hungry Caterpillar. The deluxe costume features a padded striped tabard with little feet and a red headpiece with the instantly recognisable character’s face. We think this would be a particularly good option for little ones who might not want to wear a costume all day, as it can be worn over the top of their normal clothes.

Buy now

(Smiffys)

If your little one loves Julia Donaldson’s Stick Man, look no further than this creative costume, which includes a top, trousers and character hood of the anthropomorphic wooden stick. The design features a realistic-looking wood grain, as well as the main character’s trademark leaf on his head. The top also features the phrase “An excellent stick”, in addition to three images that show other characters from the book, such as the playful dog.

Buy now

