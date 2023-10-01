Luxury hand wash brands you can buy on Amazon

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sprucing up your bathroom can be as simple as switching out your supermarket branded hand soap for a luxuriously scented option and we’ve gathered some great ones that can be bought on Amazon, and have excellent customer reviews.

1. This one from Grown Alchemist is formulated for sensitive skin and is scented with sweet orange, sage and cedarwood - and the bottle will look chic on your sink

Grown Alchemist hand wash (Grown Alchemist)

Buy now from £23, Amazon.co.uk

2. This hand wash from Danish brand Skandinavisk has an “intense, long-lasting pine wood smell”, evoking a Nordic forest every time you wash your hands

Skandinavisk RO tranquility hand and body wash (Skandinavisk)

Buy now £25, Amazon.co.uk

3. NEOM is a trusted brand for its natural fragrances that will make you feel like you’re in a spa. This hand wash is scented with rose, lime and pepper

NEOM complete bliss hand wash (NEOM)

Buy now £18, Amazon.co.uk

4. Take yourself a field of lavender in Provence with the L’Occitane lavendar hand wash, which left users hands feeling “soft and smooth”

L’Occitane Lavande lavendar hand wash (L’Occitane)

Buy now £11.55, Amazon.co.uk

5. Holistic wellbeing brand ESPA knows how to create products to unwind with gorgeous scents and calming packaging. You’ll have your own home spa with the bergamot and jasmine hand wash

ESPA bergamot and jasmine hand wash (ESPA)

Buy now £15.78, Amazon.co.uk

6. Create a ritual out of the simple act of washing your hands with this sakura-scented wash from Rituals

Rituals the ritual of sakura hand wash (Rituals)

Buy now £11.50, Amazon.co.uk

