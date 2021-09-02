11 stylish ways to use monochrome in your home

Like the little black dress of interiors, kitting out your home in monochrome will always be on trend.

There are a multitude of ways to work timeless black and white into your scheme – and maximize the beauty of minimalism with a dash of panache.

From attention grabbing to toned down pieces, here’s how to get the look…

1. Monochrome Eiffel Tower Art Print, from £3 (21 x 30cm, no frame or mount), Abstracthouse.com

(Abstract House/PA)

For maximum impact, an oversized print is a scene-stealer. This image of the Eiffel Tower is available in a range of sizes, all the way up to a supersized 70 x 100cm – which costs £150 if you also go for the black frame, no mount option, to make a strong style statement.

2. Truffle Tablescapes Black Mother Of Pearl Charger Plates, Set of Two, £130, Notonthehighstreet.com

(Notonthehighstreet/PA)

A beautiful combination, these charger plates with a black and white mother of pearl inlay can be styled against brass cutlery to bring some extra wow factor to the table. For the finishing touch, a white linen napkin feels luxe and rich before you’ve even polished up the glassware.

3. Cox & Cox Three Monochrome Dipped Vases, £40, Very.co.uk

(Very/PA)

In keeping with the simple aesthetic of a single stem, it only takes a trio of late summer blooms or black silk roses to show off these ombre effect vases in white, grey and matte black.

4. Fritz Hansen Series 7 Dining Chairs – Monochrome, Coloured Ash, White, £383 each, Nest.co.uk

(Nest/PA)

Spendy but super stylish, these designer chairs are stackable, lightweight and available (alongside other options) in black and white to create a stark monochrome contrast. What’s more, they are a highly desirable collectable that will stand the test of time.

5. Johnson & White London 2 Wick Candle, £53, Johnsonandwhitearomas.com

(Johnson & White/PA)

Glamorous black candles embellished with gold details have the power to elevate the mood, especially when they’re scented with bergamot and lemon, topped with spicy pink pepper and juniper berries.

6. Idyll Home Face Lamp, £195, Notonthehighstreet.com

(Notonthehighstreet/PA)

When you’re working a sharp black and white palette, something quirky always seems to pull a room together. Right on trend, this abstract face and line drawing lampshade with stoneware base will put everything in a new light.

7. De’Longhi Ballerina Kettle, Was £59.99, now £49, Very.co.uk

(De’Longhi/PA)

With its faceted form and gloss finish inspired by Venetian glasswork, these Ballerina kettles and toasters are modern, minimal and a majestic addition to any kitchen.

8. Aromatherapy Associates x The Laundress Wellness Addition: Support Breathe Dish Soap, £21.86, Support Breathe Surface Cleaner, £21.86, Thelaundress.com

(Laundress x Aromatherapy Associates/PA)

When it’s time to keep your monochrome scheme spic and span, what could be lovelier than these feelgood products? A new collaboration between the famous American laundry company and Aromatherapy Associates, the Wellness Addition releases soothing vapours and combines essential oils while you carry out household chores. Genius.

9. Belle Wallpaper Monochrome, £20 per roll, Ilovewallpaper.co.uk

(Ilovewallpaper/PA)

The best backdrop for your little black dress? A feature wall in this voguish wallpaper – and you can always lift the poster girl’s attractive profile with a striking palm, chic chaise longue and charcoal grey velvet cushions.

10. Paloma Home Monochrome Stripe Bed Set, from £85 (Double), Candh.com

(Paloma Home/PA)

An extension of Paloma Faith’s taste for interiors at home, the star’s Paloma Home Collection features an array of statement prints – and this dramatic stripe bed set, combining a duvet cover with two matching pillow cases, would work like a dream alongside metallics or bleached surfaces to create an elegant bedroom.

11. Faux Fur Gold Stool, £159, Audenza.com

(Audenza/PA)

This glitzy stool is a real show stopper and, with its fabulous white faux fur seat, will fit perfectly into your glamorous monochrome room. Ta-da!

