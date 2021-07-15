The mother of all sales, Amazon Prime Day is over for yet another year – or is it?

Having taken place on 21 and 22 June, 2021’s event was one of the online giant’s biggest yet, with more than 250 million items purchased by Prime members worldwide.

But now that the sale has come to an end, many bargain hunters are wondering if Amazon is planning to host a second event later in the year.

In 2020, Prime Day was postponed from its usual July slot until October in order to better support the safety of employees during the coronavirus pandemic, which led to around three months of constant sales, running from the early Autumn to Black Friday in November and, of course, the Christmas and New Year deals.

While the retailer has not yet confirmed whether a second event will be taking place, rumours are rife and, considering the success of the June event, Prime members would be wise to keep hold of their subscription for a few months yet.

Here at IndyBest, we’re keeping track of all the latest rumours so that if there is a Prime Day part two, you will be the first to know. Read on for all the info about a potential October date, what happened during this year’s summer event and our predictions for 2022.

Will there be another Prime Day in 2021?

Prime Day might be over but it is possible that we could see another event later this year, with reports claiming that Amazon bosses have considered a second sale in the autumn.

“Multiple sources said Amazon has also considered adding another shopping event around the fall, even with the return of Prime Day to summertime,” Vox Recode reported. “It’s unclear if such an additional event is still under consideration.”

If Amazon does decide to have a second Prime Day, it’s likely that the retailer will mirror last year’s schedule, when it departed from its mid-July date for 13 and 14 October.

This will leave enough of a distance from the Black Friday sales, which will take place on 26 November this year.

IndyBest has contacted Amazon for comment but, for now at least, the retailer is remaining tight-lipped on whether another Prime Day is in the works. However, we’ll be keeping a close eye on all the latest updates and bringing them to you right here.

When will Prime Day 2022 take place?

Amazon is yet to confirm when Prime Day 2022 will take place and, owing to the chaotic nature of recent events, it’s not quite as easy to make a prediction on when it might be.

From 2017 to 2019, Prime Day took place sometime in mid-July. But, due to the global pandemic, in 2020 it shifted from its usual summertime slot and was moved to October.

Then, in 2021, Amazon moved the event again to 21 June and 22 June – the earliest it has ever been – citing clashes with summer travel and the Olympics as the reason.

If a second 2021 event does not take place in October, we predict that Prime Day will move back to its usual mid-July slot for 2022. But make sure to check back here for the latest.

What happened on Prime Day 2021?

According to Amazon, Prime Day 2021 was the biggest two-day period ever for Amazon’s third-party sellers globally, nearly all of which are small- and medium-sized businesses.

The retailer added that Prime members in 20 countries shopped more this year than any previous Prime Day and took advantage of deep discounts across home, fashion, beauty, electronics and more. In total, members purchased more than 250 million items worldwide and saved more than any Prime Day before.

“For the first time this Prime Day, we offered a double donation promotion through our charity initiative Amazon Smile, which saw more UK customers shopping through Amazon Smile than ever before,” said John Boumphrey, Amazon UK country manager.

He added, “This year, Prime Day has also been good news for small businesses, with even more customers than last year taking advantage of our ‘spend £10, get £10’ promotion, providing a much-needed boost to small-business sellers across the country.”

What were the best Prime Day deals in 2021?

Amazon Prime Day deals were available on a wide range of products in 2021, from laptops and TVs to headphones and the must-have Nintendo Switch console (£274.01, Amazon.co.uk). But it was Amazon’s own range of devices that stood out as the clear winners.

According to the retailer, the Fire TV stick 4K ultra HD with Alexa voice remote (was £49.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk) was the most popular item purchased during Prime Day 2021 in the UK, while shoppers also saw impressive discounts on the Echo dot (was £49.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk), Echo show 8 (was £99.99, now £64.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Kindle paperwhite (was £129.99, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Other top-selling products in the UK were among home appliances, including the Shark anti hair wrap cordless stick vacuum cleaner (£399.99, Amazon.co.uk), the Instant Pot duo 7-in-1 electric pressure cooker (was £89.99, now £81.07, Amazon.co.uk) and the Ninja Food air fryer (£94, Amazon.co.uk).

While headphones proved popular in the tech category with Sony’s WF-1000XM3 truly wireless noise cancelling headphones (was £220, now £143.32, Amazon.co.uk) and Sennheiser’s HD 450BT wireless headphones (was £159, now £99, Amazon.co.uk) among the most sold.

Beauty products also proved a hit with shoppers in the Prime Day 2021 sale, with TikTok-approved items like the CeraVe SA smoothing cleanser (was £12, now £9.17, Amazon.co.uk) and Maybelline’s New York lash sensational sky high mascara (£9.99, Amazon.co.uk) among the bestsellers, alongside the Revlon one-step volumizer (was £59.99, now £42, Amazon.co.uk) and the Philips lumea prestige IPL hair removal device (£359, Amazon.co.uk).

When it comes to toys, the Lego Friends 25th-anniversary collectors set (was £64.99, now £60.78, Amazon.co.uk) proved hugely popular, while gamers snapped up the PlayStation 5 dualsense wireless controller and charging station (was £84.66, now £80.94, Amazon.co.uk).

