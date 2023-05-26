Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Each year, paddleboards are summer’s hottest accessories among the outdoorsy crowd – and now, Aldi has brought back its sell-out inflatable model just in time for your next trip out.

With a forecasted heatwave in June and the rest of summer spreading out before us, there will be no better time to hit the water and explore with a paddleboard.

Costing just £199.99, Aldi’s stand-up board beats the competition for affordability with most 10ft designs costing upwards of £500.

Adding to its value for money, the board is complete with a host of accessories including an adjustable paddle and carry bag. But best of all, the paddleboard is inflatable. Not only does this make it far easier to store than a bulky paddleboard but it also makes the board a breeze to deflate and pack away after use.

From its hanging egg chair to rattan furniture sets, Aldi’s summer specialbuys tend to sell out fast, so you’ll want to be quick picking up its stand-up paddleboard this Sunday – here’s everything you need to know.

Aldi inflatable stand-up paddle board: £199.99, Aldi.co.uk – available Sunday

(Aldi)

Designed for both beginners and more experienced paddleboarders, this inflatable board boasts an anti-slip surface. The perfect workout for those who enjoy the water, paddle boarding exercises your arms, legs and core muscles while aiding balance and coordination.

If stand-up paddle boarding (SUP) isn’t for you, there’s always the option to sit and paddle along, while the more intermediate boarders may even want to attempt SUP yoga.

Measuring 10ft, Aldi’s paddleboard is a steal at under £200 and comes with an adjustable paddle, pump, large fin, small fin, carry bag, seat, repair kit and safety line.

The budget supermarket assures it’s easy to inflate with the included pump and after use, it simply deflates and folds away into the carry bag for storage.

The inflatable board is available exclusively online from this Sunday (28 May) and if previous Aldi specialbuys are anything to go by, we predict a sell-out.

Available to pre-order Sunday

If you happen to miss out on Aldi’s inflatable paddleboard, there are plenty more SUP options in our tried and tested round-up.

Taking the top spot, Quroc’s qi crossover 10ft 6in paddleboard (£699, Qurocpaddleboards.co.uk) seriously impressed our reviewer. “The 32in-wide board is an absolute dream to paddle, with the narrowed and redesigned nose making it even better for straight-line speed and glide over the water,” they said. And as the name suggests, the crossover “really will suit a wide range of riders, from those just finding their feet to those who want to head for the horizon.”

(Quroc)

While still nearly £200 dearer than Aldi’s board, Gul’s cross 10ft 7in (£379.95, Watersportswarehouse.co.uk) was the cheapest in our round-up.

(Gul )

“The well-designed deck pad was comfortable and lent itself to good movement from the middle to the back for faster turns and more manoeuvrability,” our tester said. “Combined with the price, the cross makes for another good beginner’s board that seems particularly suited to the sea.”

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on paddleboards and other sports offers, try the below links:

Gearing up for a summer staycation? Here’s our edit of the best wetsuits for every type of watersport