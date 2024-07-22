Support truly

Ankle weights were originally a rehabilitation tool used for recovery after an injury but these days you’ll find them in the gym bag of every fitness enthusiast, including myself. The mainstay of fitness legends like Tracy Anderson, ankle weights are having a moment and for me, as someone who discovered strength training far too late in my life, these small weights have been a game changer.

Over the years I’ve had problems with my wrists. I struggled with repetitive strain from using laptops and desktop keyboards, and before I started yoga and targeted training, they were so weak I could barely hold a plank. I’ve had similar problems with weak ankle joints and injuries from wearing sky-high heels in the past. That was until a personal trainer recommended ankle weights to me.

I’ve used ankle weights for years now and my ankles are far more robust and my wrists are far stronger than I ever thought they’d be. I’m able to lift heavier weights, run for longer and hold poses that require a great deal of strength, and it’s all down to these seemingly innocuous velcro weights.

How I tested ankle weights

In order to properly put a set of ankle weights to the test, you’ll need to wear them for a range of exercises to see how well they perform and how easy they are to use. I’ve worn many sets of weights in the past so when testing a new pair, I’ll look for even weight distribution, comfort, customisation (can they be made tighter or looser or worn on the wrists?) and aesthetics too. Then I’ll test them during interval training, pilates, focused workouts and resistance training.

( Emilie Lavinia )

Ankle weights are a great tool for so many reasons. They’re recommended to help rehabilitate bones and muscles after an injury and they’re very effective if you want to step your current exercise, strength training or conditioning routine up a notch. They add an additional layer of resistance to simple exercises, so are great for toning legs, strengthening ankle and leg bones and improving your endurance.

I started using very light ankle weights a few years ago to build strength and found that although initially, using them felt unnatural, they made a world of difference to my workouts and how my body started to feel. What’s important when you’re just starting out with a tool like this is not to go too fast or take on too much weight. The weights may look small but it’s easy to strain areas like the ankles and wrists and damage your joints if you put too much pressure on them when you’re not used to it, so you want to begin gently and work your way up

What are the benefits of ankle weights?

There are so many reasons to start using ankle weights and one of the things I love most about them is their versatility. You can use them for specific workouts or add them to the exercises you usually do. They’re not recommended for running or walking, but for interval training at the gym, pilates or a simple leg workout they’re great.

But don’t be fooled into thinking that adding a small weight won’t make your workout tougher. You’ll definitely feel the effects, even at the lowest weight. These weights, which range from 0.5kg to 10kg, will increase the intensity of your movements, helping you to work your muscles a little harder. This additional resistance helps build muscle mass and strength.

The other key benefit is that weighting your ankles helps to build bone mass, strength and density. This is one of the focuses of all my workouts now I’m in my thirties because I know that the closer I get to perimenopause, the more my bone health will matter. Strength training can make all the difference to our bodies as we age.

The more you train with ankle weights the better your endurance will become too, so you might notice you can lift heavier, train for longer and that your cardio is improving too. Additional weight on the body while you’re working out can also raise your metabolic output so that you burn more calories – this is why you might see professional athletes training with a weight vest on or adding body weights for different exercises.

Using ankle and wrist weights can also improve your balance and posture, which can support general skeletal health but also help with nailing those long low-intensity poses in yoga without falling over. A study from the Journal of Taibah University Medical Sciences showed that a test group who wore ankle weights for 20 minutes, three days a week showed significant improvements in their waist circumference, body fat percentage and skeletal muscle percentage.

How to use ankle weights

I’ve been a fan of ankle weights for a long time now, but there are certain things I recommend if you’re using them for the first time. Be very careful if you have an injury. Ankle weights are safe when used properly, but if you usually struggle with sore knees or ankles, have issues with joint pain or arthritis, speak to your doctor before you use them. As with all exercise, it shouldn’t feel easy, but it certainly shouldn’t hurt to use your weights.

It’s also important to start at a low weight and then work your way up. I began with the My Protein ankle weights (£18, Myprotein.com) which are a manageable 0.5kg per weight. You can find weights up to 10kg per weight and these come in different styles, but they can be very chunky and heavy. I recommend the light, velcro style for beginners, even if you already have great strength and you’re used to lifting heavy. The great thing about the velcro weights is that they’re customisable and can be worn on the wrists too.

( Independent )

Start off with exercises that you’re familiar with and don’t try a whole new workout just because you have the weights on. You want to be able to move in a way that already feels natural to you because the weights may throw you off a bit the first few times you use them. Stick with something low intensity and do a few reps to start things off. You might want to consider halving the amount of reps you would usually do because you’ll feel the additional pressure of the weights with every rep.

Ankle weights are perfect for working out at home because they’re affordable, save space – not everyone has room for dumbbells and a squat rack in the living room – and they can intensify a whole range of movements included in home workout routines. However, they will affect your balance and your gait a little. If you can, I recommend using them in front of a mirror so you can check on your alignment and make sure you’re not moving in a way that might injure you.

I recommend warming up before you use the weights. Try some gentle leg stretches and rotations of your ankles and wrists, point your toes and flex your foot muscles and always make sure you’re properly hydrated before you jump into a weight workout – no matter how light the weights are.

The verdict: Ankle weights

The best way to start your fitness practice with the addition of ankle weights is to start with something light and ideally with a velcro strap, like the ones I use from Myprotein. Then you can feel out how the additional weight impacts your body and movements. I noticed changes in the strength of my wrists and ankles after a month and things improved from there.

The weight training helped me with balance during yoga, lifting heavier weights in the gym and it strengthened my lower body and made my legs look more defined and toned. The most significant benefit for me was that the pain in my wrists and ankles went away as my bones became stronger. Wherever you are in your fitness journey, I recommend giving ankle weights a go. For such small accessories, they really make a difference and you’ll notice it sooner than you think.

