Cod liver oil boasts a host of health benefits and has been used since the 18th Century as a means of supplementing the body with vital Vitamin D.

But it has other benefits too. As the name suggests, cod liver oil is extracted from the liver of cod fish, which might not sound all that appealing, however there are plenty of reasons to take it.

This supplement is also rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin A, essential components that support bone and muscle health, eye health, immunity and brain function.

Omega-3s are found mainly in fish but they can also be found in some nuts, in algae and in flaxseed. Experts recommend consuming two portions of fish a week in order to get enough fatty acids into your diet, but this can be tricky, especially if you don’t enjoy eating fish.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about cod liver oil, including what it is, the benefits and the supplements to buy.

What is cod liver oil?

Cod liver oil is one of the most effective sources of vitamins A and D and Omega-3 in one supplement. Your body can’t naturally produce some of the main components of Omega-3 fatty acids, namely eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), so taking a supplement can help top up the concentration in your body to support your health.

The vitamin D in cod liver oil helps to regulate phosphate and calcium in the body which contributes to healthy muscles, bones and teeth. The body can make vitamin D when it’s exposed to sunlight but according to experts, most people living in the UK struggle to get adequate sun exposure and are vitamin D deficient.

Vitamin A, also known as retinol, helps the body to metabolise iron and supports eye health and the quality of your skin. It’s also vital for immunity and maintaining your body’s natural defences against infections and diseases. You’ll find vitamin A in green leafy vegetables and dairy, along with some root vegetables like sweet potato and squash. It’s also in orange foods like carrots, mangoes and apricots.

What are the benefits of cod liver oil supplements?

Cod liver oil supplements are great for anyone who struggles to maintain a balanced vitamin-rich diet or who worries about lack of vitamin D, but it’s also recommended to fortify the body as it naturally ages. As we grow older, our bodies face new challenges especially with regards to things like the quality of our joints, our vision and our cognitive abilities.

Supplementing cod liver oil, which contains the powerful antioxidants A and D, can help with neutralising free radicals and encouraging new healthy cell turnover. It can also help with reducing inflammation in the body. Omega-3 can suppress the proteins that cause inflammation, lessening pain and swelling, promoting a better healing process and reducing the likelihood of infections.

As we age our bones and joints may also suffer as cartilage breaks down and bones become weaker. The vitamin D in cod liver oil can help the body absorb calcium effectively and prevent the rate of bone loss. This can lessen the risk of a serious injury if you fall and help support tooth health in later life too. Some studies suggest that cod liver oil could also reduce joint pain and improve symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis.

The ageing process can also affect the quality of your vision, something that vitamin A is essential for. Omega-3s have also been shown to reduce the risk of eye conditions. However the most significant area of the body that Omega-3 is shown to benefit is the heart. This is because fatty acids have the potential to reduce blood triglycerides – fat stored in the blood – and raise good cholesterol.

People of all ages could benefit from taking a cod liver oil supplement daily, but despite the many positive impacts, these supplements aren’t a substitute for a balanced diet. You should still aim to eat fish twice a week and get adequate vitamin D and A from the foods you eat. It can be difficult to get enough Omega-3 from a vegan diet but it is possible and fish-free supplements can be an important part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle when you decide to go plant based.

