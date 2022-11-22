Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

From the tango durlast football used in the 1978 World Cup in Argentina to the calligraphic-streaked fevernova ball from 2002 in South Korea, every ball over the years has made a name for itself for one reason or another.

Whether it was contentiously too light, had too much spin or, well, was round, some footballs you just can’t forget.

As the Fifa World Cup 2022 kicks off in Qatar, we’ve got a new official ball to fawn over and complain about. Called the Al Rihla, it’s something we’ll be seeing a lot of over the coming weeks and months, and will, like the World Cup itself, no doubt, find controversy.

According to Adidas, the Al Rihla ball, which means “the journey” in Arabic, is made using water-based inks and glues, making it one of the most sustainable World Cup balls ever produced.

It features new panel shapes and surface textures for precision and accuracy, and an iridescent design that’s inspired by the architecture, boats and flag of Qatar. If you’re looking to replicate England’s winning goals on the field with the official match ball, here’s where you can buy it.

Adidas Al Rihla official World Cup ball 2022: £130, Adidas.co.uk

(Adidas)

Adidas’s official match ball is inspired by Qatar’s trading ships, and features a textured polyurethane skin with a 20-piece panel shape. There’s flight stability, thanks to the grooves in the ball, while the innovative inner core of the ball is tuned to improve accuracy and consistency to help support faster play.

Buy now

