Mizuno T22 wedges
- Best: Overall
- Finish: Denim copper (graphite), chrome satin (steel), raw (steel), raw (graphite)
- Lofts: 60°, 58°, 54°, 46°, 48°
We were struck by the looks of these exceptional clubs before we got our hands on them, and the T22s did not disappoint once we tried them out. Of all the wedges we sampled, the control we achieved was the most apparent from the first hit. We noticed immediate grab and grip even on short, nipped chips – even in damper conditions.
The feel off the forged club face was also one of the most satisfying we experienced and there was forgiveness even on the thin shots and mishits off the toe. That’s partly thanks to the quad cut hydroflow grooves, and the weight distribution in the club head. They’re one of the smaller heads we tried out, with the company reworking the compact profile and smaller teardrop shape than the previous T20 after consulting with their tour pros. Thankfully, it still makes for a forgiving and high-spinning wedge.
The looks are some of the most striking on the market, and for us, the denim copper versions are the most aesthetically pleasing we tested. If you’re not into it though, the satin chrome option offers a more conventional option, while the raw option is designed to rust up over time to create a rustic finish and extra grip off the face. It’s also worth pointing out that while the copper finish is lovely it will mark up, so if you’re after a pristine finish we’d definitely say go for the satin chrome instead.
A custom fitting will pay dividends with these clubs too, with players able to pick and choose from the S-grind (minimal sole for shot shaping and versatility) to the x-grind (more sole for added forgiveness) and the C and D-grinds which offer a mixture of both.
One thing we did notice is that there are no numbers on the base of the clubs and the loft numbers on the back of the club face aren’t the most legible – especially if you have the same habit of throwing your clubs back out of sequence in your bag as we do. But it’s a very minor criticism of a wedge we were immediately taken with, and kept putting back in the bag time and again. If you’re a player looking to take your game to the next level, the performance of these fantastic clubs and the customisation on offer makes them a fantastic option.