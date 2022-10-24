Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Most golfers will never hit a 300 yard drive. Most won’t hit a seven iron 180 yards, even. But everyone who’s ever swung a club can make themselves into a great wedge player. All they need is the right gear and plenty of application.

As players progress in the game and get into the habit of attacking more pins, the ability to manipulate the ball with their wedges becomes more and more significant. From low, nipped chips hit out the back of the stance, to the flashiest of flops designed to impress your playing partners (which get bladed over the back of the green more than many players would like to admit), wedge shots are absolutely crucial to lowering scores.

They also get used more than almost any club apart from the putter – especially if you find the bunkers as much as we do. So getting dialled in with a good set in a few different loft settings is one of the best ways to lower scores and improve out on the course.

It’s not just about shaving shots off your round either; it’s far more than just tidying up our scorecards. Wedge play is one of the most pleasing aspects of the entire game. You can keep your champagne putts and your nuked drives; for us, there’s nothing more satisfying than finding the green from 100 yards and in. Finding the best wedges for your game will help you improve, more importantly, help you have more fun.

Of course, every golfer on the planet loves new gear too, and we’d argue a fresh set of matching wedges is the most aesthetically pleasing thing they can add to their bag.

How we tested

We took samples for our usual rounds at our local course and on several weekend golf trips, testing throughout the summer. While we certainly kept an eye on stats, we placed the most emphasis on finding clubs that made us confident around the greens and hitting off the fairway for longer pitches.

It’s a difficult factor to quantify, we know, but our biggest priority was great feel. As such, we picked out the clubs that made us believe we had the best possible chance of getting a good result every time. We’ve picked out different qualities from all of the wedges we tested, and highlighted the best areas of the clubs we tried. We’re sure there’ll be at least one listed below that will work for you.

The best golf wedges for 2022 are: