We tested Kryptonite’s New York fahgettaboudit mini bike lock to see if it’s worth the hype
Is it as unbreakable as it claims?
Bicycles are tempting targets for any thief – they’re easy to ride away on, easy to sell and often have a very high value. In fact, insurer Quotezone estimates there were 64,500 bikes stolen last year as the UK emerged out of lockdown and the fuel price rises began to bite.
But how do you stop a determined thief pedalling away with your pride and joy? Well, it doesn’t take a genius to work out that a decent lock is probably the best place to start.
Enter Kryptonite’s New York fahgettaboudit mini. It might just be the ideal choice if you need one you can take on your travels and it comes with up to £3,000 of theft protection cover to boot.
Kryptonite is a US brand that has been making bike locks since 1972 when the brains behind the company used an early U-lock design to secure a bike to a signpost. It was a publicity masterstroke – all the removable bits of the bike such as the wheels and saddle were soon stripped, but the frame stayed locked there for 30 days and bike security was changed forever.
The New York lock was launched in 1994 and proved such a success it’s still with us.
How we tested
We lugged the New York mini around in our rucksacks and panniers on plenty of urban trips – thankfully, we didn’t lose any bikes which is always a great start. Without access to heavy-duty cutting equipment we couldn’t test how long it could resist devices such as portable angle-grinders, but there are plenty of videos online where you can see how it fares. Bear in mind, very few locks can survive an attack from such a device, the best you can hope for is that a thief will move on to a softer target instead.
We also locked our bikes to a variety of street furniture to check how easy it was to use in real-world situations and carried it in a range of bags to make sure it was practical to take on the daily commute. Here’s our verdict.
Kryptonite New York fahgettaboudit mini
Buy now £79.59, Amazon.co.uk
Rating: 9/10
First glance
Pick it up and the first thing you notice about this rugged U-lock is its weight. Our test example tipped the scales at 2.04kg – you really wouldn’t want to go much heavier in a lock you’ll be carrying on the daily commute or around town. Having said that, go much lighter and thieves will have a much better chance of defeating it as lighter locks tend to have thinner shackles and flimsy mechanisms.
The wasp-like black and yellow colours should help deter thieves too. Facing a bike rack full of potential targets, the New York mini should really stand out, and given its reputation any clued-up crook will be more likely to turn their attention to softer targets first.
When you turn the key and unlock the New York Mini, the shackle can be removed completely, rather than swinging to one side as in some cheaper rivals. It’s therefore really easy to loop it through your frame and around something solid such as a bike rack before slotting it back into the main body of the device.
The hoop of the shackle isn’t huge – that’s to make it harder for a thief to attempt to prise it open – which you need to bear in mind if you have a machine with a particularly chunky frame such as a mountain bike or some E-bikes. Don’t forget to protect your bike’s precious wheels and any accessories such as a child seat by securing them to the New York mini with a suitable cable – there are plenty available in Kryptonite’s kryptoflex range.
Spec sheet
The New York mini’s specification sheet is seriously impressive – it’s got an 18mm thick hardened steel shackle, double deadbolt locks to resist twisting attacks, and a hardened steel sleeve over the cross bar. There’s also a high-security drill and pick-resistant disc lock hidden beneath a sliding cover that keeps out dust and grime. The whole package is encased in a thick vinyl sleeve to stop it rubbing against your frame and causing damage.
It comes with three keys – including one with a very handy built-in blue light so you won’t be left fumbling to find the key hole on dark winter nights. Make sure you register your keys with Kryptonite’s “key safe program” as soon as you take delivery of your lock – should you lose one or all of them you will be able to get replacements for a nominal fee.
While registering your keys, make sure you sign up for Kryptonite’s anti-theft protection offer too. It gives you up to £3,000 of cover should a criminal ever manage to open your lock by force and make off with your bike.
Security ratings
Although no bike lock will ever be completely thief-proof, the New York gets a Diamond top billing under the UK’s Sold Secure scheme which grades locks according to their ability to foil crooks, with Bronze being the lowest level of protection.
Remember, very few locks will defeat the attention of a crook wielding a portable angle-grinder for more than a few minutes, so try to leave your bike somewhere with a high footfall and in view of CCTV if possible. That way, it’s more likely someone will step in if they spot anyone trying to steal it.
The verdict: Kryptonite fahgettaboudit New York mini
We’ve yet to come across the perfect bike lock – to be truly unbreakable it would likely be too heavy to take with you, and made from such expensive materials it would probably cost more than your bike – but the New York mini comes close.
Hefty enough to stop all but the most determined thieves, it should offer plenty of protection for most bike commuters and shoppers. And if you combine it with another lock of a different design, the very sight of it should be enough to make crooks seek out a softer target.
At more than 2kg, it’s pretty weighty but as long as your commute isn’t too hilly you really shouldn’t notice you’re carrying it once it’s stowed in your backpack or bike pannier.
