Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

I took maca powder for three months and here’s why you should too

Our wellbeing editor put this adaptogenic powder to the test for three months and tracked the results, here’s what she learned.

Sponsored by
myprotein logo final
Emilie Lavinia
Fitness and wellbeing editor
Thursday 19 September 2024 11:02 BST
I took maca supplements for three months
I took maca supplements for three months (Independent)

Maca is a plant native to central Peru, it’s a vegetable from the cruciferous family and it’s been used for thousands of years as a food supplement and medication. Today, it’s considered to be an adaptogenic superfood and you’ll find it in any health food shop. Maca root, usually found in powder form, boasts a slew of health benefits, so it’s been a staple in my wellbeing routine for many years. Usually I’ll add a teaspoon of it to smoothies or herbal tea.

However, my quest to find the best version of every supplement is ongoing so I was keen to see how a new brand measured up to others I’d tried over the years. I decided to trial a new 500mg capsule of Maca to see if taking it like a vitamin in a fixed dose would help me get more into my diet. I usually don’t take maca very consistently, so I was keen to see if swallowing a daily supplement would have a positive impact.

Related stories

Maca root powder contains vitamins, minerals, fibre, macamides, macaridine, alkaloids and glucosinolates, so a long list of components that can support better health. The benefits of ingesting the powder include increased energy, improved memory, stamina and focus. It’s also recommended for people going through menopause because of its ability to lessen hot flushes and improve sleep and sex drive, so there are plenty of advantages to taking it regularly.

How we tested maca supplements

I took these supplements for three months, at the same time every morning, with food and water. While I was taking them, I tracked how I was feeling – my energy levels, my focus and my mood. I also tracked my sleep time and quality and how tired I felt after exercise and my hormonal symptoms and recorded the results. I took one capsule every day for 13 weeks and compared everything I’d recorded over the three-month period.

Myvitamins maca supplements

Maca boasts so many benefits for brain and body
  • Amount: 30 or 90 capsules
  • Dosage: 500mg maca extract per serving
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Great way of avoiding maca flavour
    • Ideal for regulating how much you take

The first thing I noticed when testing out these supplements was that I was able to bypass the flavour of maca powder, which honestly, I have never been a fan of. The taste of the powder is always a little off putting for me so being able to take the capsules was a great way to avoid the maca flavour in my drinks. The capsules also made it much easier to regulate how much I was taking. Each capsule holds the same volume of powder, so there was no guesswork – like there is with a teaspoon.

After the first two weeks of taking the capsules every morning, I didn’t really notice any changes. But by week four, I did feel less tired overall. A 2022 study showed that maca improved daily fatigue symptoms in young women after four weeks, so I was hopeful that I was experiencing similar effects. After six weeks of taking the supplements I found that my afternoon tiredness didn’t seem to feel as intense and that I wasn’t as exhausted after the gym. These were small changes, certainly not life changing, but I did notice them.

After ten weeks I had a little more spring in my step during the day, but I didn’t notice any changes to my sleep. I had hoped that the maca supplements would help me sleep more deeply, but they didn’t seem to make much of a difference here and it’s my magnesium supplements that really do the heavy lifting in this area.

Overall, I felt a little more focused with slightly less brain fog and propensity for distraction in the afternoons. I felt good after three months and could definitely tell that my energy levels had shifted slightly. The overall effect lifted my mood slightly and I felt more positive because I was feeling less tired.

  1.  £2 from Myprotein.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Myvitamins maca supplements

After three months of taking maca capsules in a controlled dose, rather than taking the root powder sporadically in different doses, I felt more energised and more positive. My focus improved slightly, but I didn’t notice any changes in how well I rested at night. The capsules are great if you want to track how much of this adaptogen you’re taking and if you need a hand remembering to take it. The effects may vary from person to person, but I definitely experienced the positives after taking it for three months consistently.

Need more of a vitamin fix? Here’s why these vitamin D supplements are a firm favourite

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in