When it comes to going the extra distance when running, there’s a whole host of different advice, making it difficult to know where to start. One of the most popular options for helping you power through the sprints is an energy gel.

If you’re wondering what energy gels are, Jamie Wright, nutritionist at Myprotein, explains that they “provide a blend of fasting-acting carbohydrates”, adding that they’re “also an excellent and complete source of electrolytes and contribute to hydration status given their electrolyte content and the water used in the formulation itself”. Essentially, they give you an extra boost when running long distances.

In terms of which one to try, Write recommends Myprotein energy gel elites (£9.20, Myprotein.com). Specifically developed to help endurance athletes reach their potential during training and races, keep reading for everything there is to know about it.

MyProtein energy gel elite, 20 x 50g: Was £21.99, now £9.20, Myprotein.com

Undoubtedly, if you’re running long distances, you’re going to want to think of ways to boost your endurance and expert opinions are always important. Nutritionist Jamie Wright recommends these energy gels from Myprotein. Within the formula, “there is an added B vitamin blend to ensure correct metabolic functioning and the steady creation and provision of energy for fuelling movement”, he notes.

While it’s easy to compare Myprotein with other gels on the market, Jamie says the rigorous testing the gels go through before they reach the consumer is what sets them apart from a lot of their competitors. “Firstly, they’re third-party tested by Informed Sport [a global testing and supplement certification programme], which is rare,” he says. “Informed Sport tests every batch to ensure it meets quality standards and is suitable for drug-tested athletes so they’re totally safe to use no matter what level you’re competing at. The rigorous testing also ensures you’re getting exactly what you’re paying for.”

Every athlete who has ever used a gel at any level will be able to attest to the fact they can sometimes wreak havoc with your stomach, especially towards the end of endurance events, but Jamie says the specific blend Myprotein uses means they’re kinder on the digestive system than a lot of other gels. “Myprotein gels have a blend of carbohydrate sources, which reduce the likelihood of digestive issues. Not only that but the carb blend also reduces the risk of saturating the proteins responsible for taking carbohydrates into the muscle.”

In addition to the carbohydrate blend, Jamie says the water and electrolyte balance found in the gels means hydration isn’t sacrificed either. “The electrolytes and additional water in the gel will help keep you hydrated and avoid performance dips that can happen because of it. The added B vitamin blend will contribute to the creation and provision of energy for maintaining performance and fuelling movement.”

It’s no wonder Myprotein is the preferred choice of so many athletes, and why this energy gel has been recommended. If you want to level up your training, now’s the time to do it.

